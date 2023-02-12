Notre Dame and Ohio State drew 2-2

The teams split the points when Notre Dame hosted Ohio State. The final score was 2-2.

The Buckeyes took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Mason Lohrei . Travis Treloar and Michael Gildon assisted.

The Buckeyes increased the lead to 2-0 early into the second period when Dalton Messina beat the goalie, assisted by Scooter Brickey and Tate Singleton .

The Fighting Irish made it 2-1 with a goal from Jack Adams .

Nick Leivermann then tallied a goal halfway through, making the score 2-2. Landon Slaggert and Chayse Primeau assisted.

Coming up:

The Fighting Irish plays Michigan away on Friday at 6 p.m. CST. The Buckeyes will face Michigan at home on Thursday at 6 p.m. CST.