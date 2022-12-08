SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Men's College | BIG 10
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

No motivational speeches required as Gophers host Wisconsin to close first-half schedule

Back home again after six consecutive road games, the Minnesota Gophers are playing penalty-free hockey as they face a Wisconsin Badgers team that started the season slowly but has won five of six.

Wisconsin vs Minnesota
Minnesota Gophers forward Bryce Brodzinski worked the puck past Wisconsin defender Anthony Kehrer during a shutout win over the Badgers on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 3M Arena at Mariucci in Minneapolis.
Matt Krohn / Gopher Sports
Jess Myers
By Jess Myers
December 08, 2022 03:59 PM
Share

MINNEAPOLIS — Amid all of the impressive renovations at Munn Ice Arena that the Minnesota Gophers got to see last weekend, there is one part of the rink they didn’t visit while getting a sweep at Michigan State. The penalty box.

It has been more than three full games since a Gopher has spend two minutes or less in solitary confinement, although coach Bob Motzko gave a sly smile when asked about his team’s run of more than 200 minutes without a minor, noting that midway through the Black Friday win at Arizona State was the last time they’ve been called for a penalty, but not necessarily the last time they’ve committed a penalty.

“Our team is normally pretty disciplined. We’re striving for that,” Motzko said following the team’s Wednesday practice, back on the big ice sheet of 3M Arena at Mariucci after six consecutive road games. “It’s simple: play with your stick down, take short shifts and wrap your arms when you get someone from behind. If you do that, you’re going to be in a good spot. I like that trend.”

Still, it’s not like the team has stopped practicing special teams, knowing that the intensity, and the whistles, but very well ramp up with conference archrival Wisconsin visiting the Twin Cities this weekend for the final series both teams will play before Christmas.

Wisconsin got off to a rough 0-6-0 start in Big Ten play, but has gained some confidence recently, sweeping a pair of nonconference series and splitting with Michigan last weekend in Madison. Badgers coach Tony Granato admitted that no matter where the teams are in the standings, you generally don’t need to do much motivational speaking before a Border Battle game.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Minnesota versus Wisconsin, we could play them on Lake Mendota and it would be the same type of environment and same type of meaning for both teams,” Granato said, referencing the body of water on the north side of the UW campus. “We’ve always been excited when we play Minnesota. So it really doesn’t matter standing-wise where we’re at or where they’re at. It’s Minnesota versus Wisconsin. That’s the opportunity for us to go and finish strong before the Christmas break and before finals against a great team. They’re playing as well as I’ve seen them play in the past few years.”

Gophers vs Penn State_0793.jpg
Minnesota Gophers goaltender Justen Close (1) is introduced before the start of the game against Penn State Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at 3M Arena at Mariucci in Minneapolis.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

One of the Gophers who seems to be playing his best hockey, senior goalie Justen Close, was the Big Ten’s player of the week after blanking the Spartans for five of the six periods they played. For the first two years of their college careers, Close and Jared Moe were the understudies to Jack LaFontaine. Moe is now Wisconsin’s starter, and Close has taken over the Gophers net. Close admitted that he enjoys crossing paths with his former teammate, but once the puck drops, Moe is just another guy wearing red.

“I look forward to seeing him, but once we get on the ice, we’re both competitors and there won’t be too much time to chit-chat then,” Close said.

READ MORE MINNESOTA GOPHERS COVERAGE:
11_05_22_ Wisconsin V Michigan State Hockey
BIG 10
Big Ten Notebook: Spartans battling foes on the ice, and raising cancer awareness off the ice
A month-long effort by the Michigan State hockey program netted more than $20K for the cancer fight. Also, a renewed women's hockey push at Michigan, and a new era for the Great Lakes Invitational.
December 23, 2022 02:45 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
102122 UND Minnesota hockey5.jpg
Inside TRL
Weekend Rewind: Previewing the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship for Team USA, favorite first half stories
The Rink Live reporters talk about this season's American team, the World Junior A Challenge and their favorite stories from the first half of the college season
December 19, 2022 06:07 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
113022.S.BP.BSUMHKY2 Defense.jpg
CCHA
Bemidji State's Jakub Lewandowski, Mattias Sholl honored by CCHA after sweep of MSU
Bemidji State pulled down two CCHA player of the week awards on Monday after sweeping Minnesota State for the first time since 2006.
December 19, 2022 04:11 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
FAO9klIUcAMB21o.jpg
International
Five Gophers among the 25 plucked by USA Hockey for World Juniors roster
They will wear red, white and blue, but there will be a decidedly maroon and gold feel when the Americans take the ice in New Brunswick the day after Christmas for their World Juniors opener.
December 16, 2022 06:43 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Minnesota State Mankato vs Minnesota
WCHA
Abigail Boreen's balancing act means doing good things on the ice for Gophers amid rigors of pharmacy school
If you want to find Minnesota Gophers forward Abigail Boreen away from the rink, look for her holed up in a campus hotel lobby, Starbucks in one hand and a pharmacy school textbook in the other.
December 16, 2022 03:45 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
031820.S.BP.BSUMHKY Tom Serratore.jpg
CCHA
Bemidji State-Minnesota exhibition to be televised on FOX 9+
The Beavers last hosted the Gophers in Bemidji on Oct. 18-19, 2013, for Bemidji State’s first home series of the 2013-14 season.
December 15, 2022 02:31 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Bob Motzko Gophers vs Penn State_0944.jpg
Inside TRL
Bob Motzko shares World Junior Championship memories, discusses this season's Gophers men's hockey team
Minnesota head coach was the head coach for the 2017 and 2018 USA Hockey teams that competed in the IIHF World Junior Championships. He talks about that and his team on The Rink Live podcast
December 14, 2022 02:36 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
rus_USA_62.JPG
USHL
After injuries shorten football career, former D-I defenseman commit heads back to the hockey rink
Talented in three sports, Jake Ratzlaff chose Badgers football over Gophers hockey a few years ago. With injuries hampering his gridiron future, he is back on the ice looking for a place to play.
December 13, 2022 06:56 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
NHL: Edmonton Oilers at Minnesota Wild
NHL
'He's fun to play with,' linemates say after Sammy Walker's first NHL game in Minnesota
It had been years since former Mr. Hockey winner and Minnesota Gophers captain Sammy Walker had skated at Xcel Energy Center, but it all came back to him in his home debut for the Minnesota Wild.
December 12, 2022 10:31 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
SCSU vs UND_0040.jpg
Inside TRL
Weekend Rewind: How college teams finished the first half, early impressions of Minnesota high school hockey
The Rink Live reporters look back at the NCHC series between UMD and Denver, SCSU and Miami, UND and Western Michigan; Gophers sweep of Badgers; Minnesota women roll
December 12, 2022 06:19 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Michigan vs Minnesota Gophers
NHL
Former Gophers star Walker shows his speed in NHL debut with Wild
Walker signed with the Wild over the summer. He proved himself with the Iowa Wild of the AHL, recording 11 goals and 11 assists in 21 games before getting called up.
December 11, 2022 04:51 PM
 · 
By  Dane Mizutani / St. Paul Pioneer Press
DSC00459.jpg
BIG 10
Unclean sweep as Gophers power play clicks in come-from-behind win over Badgers
Wisconsin scored a few early and a few late, but the Minnesota Gophers scored a half-dozen in the middle, using an extended power play to turn the tide and finish with a win before the holiday break.
December 10, 2022 08:28 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers

Weekend details

The games versus Wisconsin face off at 8 p.m. CT on Friday and 6 p.m. CT Saturday at 3M Arena at Mariucci. Friday’s game will be televised by Big Ten Network with Jason Ross Jr. and former Gophers forward Ben Clymer calling the game. The Saturday rematch will be carried by Bally Sports North with Sam Ekstrom and Clymer on the broadcast.

On radio, the Gophers can be heard on 1130 AM / 103.5 FM in the Twin Cities with Wally Shaver and Frank Mazzocco in their 11th season together describing the action.

Two promotions of note for the weekend series: Friday’s game is a Gold Out, with all fans encouraged to wear gold, and the first 1,500 students in the door will receive free gold pom-poms. The school will also recognize first responders in attendance. On Saturday, there will be a teddy bear toss immediately following the game. All teddy bears will be donated to Masonic Children’s Hospital . Also, the first 1,000 fans entering the rink on Saturday will receive a ceramic Gophers hockey coffee mug.

The Gophers are 178-100-24 all-time versus the Badgers with their first series coming a century ago in Madison. On Jan. 20-21, 1922, the Gophers won 3-0 and 3-1 on the road in their inaugural games versus Wisconsin. In more recent history, the Gophers have won four of their past five meetings with the Badgers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics: MINNESOTA GOLDEN GOPHERSBIG TEN HOCKEYTHE RINK LIVETRL NEWSLETTERWISCONSIN BADGERS
Jess Myers
By Jess Myers
Jess Myers covers college hockey, as well as outdoors, general sports and travel, for The Rink Live and the Forum Communications family of publications. He came to FCC in 2018 after three decades of covering sports as a freelancer for a variety of publications, while working full time in politics and media relations. A native of Warroad, Minn. (the real Hockeytown USA), Myers has a degree in journalism/communications from the University of Minnesota Duluth. He lives in the Twin Cities. Contact Jess via email at jrmyers@forumcomm.com, or find him on Twitter via @JessRMyers. English speaker.
What to read next
Chesley.jpg
BIG 10
Gophers break away for seven goals against archrival Badgers
Two early goals by Logan Cooley set the tone for a game that looked lopsided on paper and on ice. The Gophers scored early and often to build a big lead, then played defense to win decisively.
December 09, 2022 11:10 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
BRY_1883.jpg
BIG 10
Starry weekend in East Lansing for Gophers as Big Ten honors Justen Close, Logan Cooley
After a road sweep where they never trailed, defensive and offensive standouts for the Gophers were recognized with the Big Ten's first and second stars of the week.
December 06, 2022 10:39 AM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Jimmy Snuggerud.jpg
BIG 10
Four current Gophers, one alum named to USA Hockey prelim World Juniors roster
Team USA will be looking for its six medal in the past eight years when the best young players gather in Canada later this month for the 2023 World Junior Championships. Five with ties to the Gophers are among the 32 invited to the final round of tryouts.
December 05, 2022 03:58 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
AJ5I5266.jpg
BIG 10
Half-dozen reasons to smile as Gophers score early and late to sweep at Michigan State
Controlling the play for long stretches, the Minnesota Gophers built a four-goal lead then withstood a Michigan State rally in the third period to close their six-game road trip with a 5-1-0 mark.
December 03, 2022 07:34 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers