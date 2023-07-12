NHL Development Camps feature 100 players from Big Ten programs

ROSEMONT, Ill. – Summer camps involving volleyball and fishing and hockey and all manner of warm-weather fun seem better-suited to boys who are about 10 years old, not ones who will make close to $1 million in the NHL next season. But don’t tell that to Adam Fantilli or Brock Faber.

The former Michigan and Minnesota stars, respectively, were among 100 future, current or former Big Ten players skating in NHL Development Camps in recent days. In addition to intense on-ice work, the camps allow players to get a taste of what it’s like within the NHL organization that hosts them, and there is always an element of fun included as well.

Players attending the Minnesota Wild’s camp in the Twin Cities got to skate at TRIA Rink in St. Paul, got to meet with the team’s workout staff, and got out to Lake Minnetonka for sand volleyball, to an indoor go-kart track and to TopGolf to try their hand at hockey players’ traditional summer pastime.

Michigan led the way with 20 players at Dev Camps, including Fantilli, who won the Hobey Baker Award as a freshman for the Wolverines last season, was drafted third overall by the Columbus Blue Jackets last month, and signed a pro contract a few days later.

Wisconsin forward Charlie Stramel, who was a first round draft pick of the Minnesota Wild in 2023, spoke to the media following a Development Camp practice at TRIA Rink in St. Paul, Minn., on Friday, July 7, 2023. Jess Myers / The Rink Live

Minnesota was next with 19 players, although the official numbers put out by the teams differ from the actual number of players from any given program attending Dev Camps. Until a player has signed a national letter of intent, they cannot be promoted by their future team, meaning players like Michigan goalie commit Stephen Peck, who attended the New York Rangers’ camp, and future Gophers forward Jimmy Clark, who skated with the Wild after they drafted him last month, do not appear on their future schools’ official Dev Camp lists.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wisconsin would have had two more Dev Camp players, and Notre Dame would have had one more, but the New York Islanders have stopped holding these summer gatherings.

Former Gophers captain Sammy Walker, who was the Big Ten’s rookie of the year in 2019, was skating in what he believed to be his fourth or fifth development camp with the Wild, for whom he played a handful of games at the NHL level last season. Originally drafted by the Tampa Bay Lightning, he attended two or three Dev Camps in Florida before signing with the Wild as a free agent last summer.

Former Fargo Force forward Cole Knuble, who will play for Notre Dame starting in the 2023-24 season, skated in the Philadelphia Flyers Development Camp in early July 2023. Originally from Grand Rapids, Mich., Knuble was a fourth round pick of the Flyers in the 2023 NHL Draft. Contributed / Philadelphia Flyers

Big Ten Players at 2023 NHL Development Camps

Michigan Wolverines

Jacob Barczewski – St. Louis Blues

Thomas Bordeleau – San Jose Sharks

Gavin Brindley – Columbus Blue Jackets

Brendan Brisson – Vegas Golden Knights

ADVERTISEMENT

Kienan Draper – Detroit Red Wings

Dylan Duke – Tampa Bay Lightning

Tyler Duke – Tampa Bay Lightning

Joshua Eernisse – Colorado Avalanche

Adam Fanitlli – Columbus Blue Jackets

Luca Fantilli – Pittsburgh Penguins

Nick Granowicz – Detroit Red Wings

Jackson Hallum – Vegas Golden Knights

ADVERTISEMENT

Steven Holtz – San Jose Sharks

T.J. Hughes – Washington Capitals

Rutger McGroarty – Winnipeg Jets

Nick Moldenhauer – Toronto Maple Leafs

Frank Nazar III – Chicago Blackhawks

Stephen Peck – New York Rangers

Erik Portillo – Los Angeles Kings

Mackie Samoskevich – Florida Panthers

ADVERTISEMENT

Michigan State Spartans

Trey Augustine – Detroit Red Wings

Matt Basgall – New York Rangers

Karsen Dorwart – Detroit Red Wings

David Gucciardi – Washington Capitals

Isaac Howard – Tampa Bay Lightning

Victor Hurtig – New Jersey Devils

Jagger Joshua – Pittsburgh Penguins

ADVERTISEMENT

Cole Krygier – Los Angeles Kings

Joey Larson – Nashville Predators

Erik Middendorf – New Jersey Devils

Nash Nienhuis – Buffalo Sabres

Red Savage – Detroit Red Wings

Maxim Strbak – Buffalo Sabres

Michael Underwood – Colorado Avalanche

Minnesota Golden Gophers

ADVERTISEMENT

Nathan Airey – Buffalo Sabres

Ryan Chesley – Washington Capitals

Jimmy Clark – Minnesota Wild

Logan Cooley – Arizona Coyotes

Brock Faber – Minnesota Wild

Beckett Hendrickson – Boston Bruins

Aaron Huglen – Buffalo Sabres

Ryan Johnson – Buffalo Sabres

Mike Koster – Toronto Maple Leafs

Connor Kurth – Tampa Bay Lightning

Jackson LaCombe – Anaheim Ducks

Brody Lamb – New York Rangers

Luke Mittelstadt – Montreal Canadiens

Oliver Moore – Chicago Blackhawks

Rhett Pitlick – Montreal Canadiens

Sam Rinzel – Chicago Blackhawks

Jimmy Snuggerud – St. Louis Blues

Cal Thomas – Arizona Coyotes

Sammy Walker – Minnesota Wild

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Brennan Ali – Detroit Red Wings

Drew Bavaro – Ottawa Senators

Ryan Bischel – Arizona Coyotes

Jake Boltmann – Calgary Flames

Paul Fischer – St. Louis Blues

Justin Janicke – Seattle Kraken

Trevor Janicke – Anaheim Ducks

Cole Knuble – Philadelphia Flyers

Ryder Rolston – Chicago Blackhawks

Ryan Siedem – New York Rangers

Landon Slaggert – Chicago Blackhawks

Ohio State Buckeyes

Scooter Brickey – Winnipeg Jets

Davis Burnside – Winnipeg Jets

Damien Carfagna – New York Rangers

Jakub Dobes – Montreal Canadiens

Joe Dunlap – Vancouver Canucks

Patrick Guzzo – Calgary Flames

Stephen Halliday – Ottawa Senators

Brent Johnson – Washington Capitals

Mason Lohrei – Boston Bruins

Nathan McBrayer – Columbus Blue Jackets

Cole McWard – Vancouver Canucks

Logan Terness – Seattle Kraken

Cam Thiesing – San Jose Sharks

Theo Wallberg – Ottawa Senators

Penn State Nittany Lions

Aiden Fink – Nashville Predators

Ryan Kirwan – Boston Bruins

Reese Laubach – San Jose Sharks

Chase McLane – Nashville Predators

Carter Schade – Pittsburgh Penguins

Wisconsin Badgers

Carson Bantle – Arizona Coyotes

Brady Cleveland – Detroit Red Wings

Mathieu De St. Phalle – Toronto Maple Leafs

Tyson Dyck – Ottawa Senators

Christian Fitzgerald – Vancouver Canucks

Jack Horbach – San Jose Sharks

Tyson Jugnauth – Seattle Kraken

Daniel Laatsch – Pittsburgh Penguins

Owen Lindmark – Florida Panthers

Cruz Lucius – Carolina Hurricanes

Owen Mehlenbacher – Detroit Red Wings

Joe Palodichuk – Vegas Golden Knights

David Silye – Vegas Golden Knights

Sam Stange – Detroit Red Wings

Charlie Stramel – Minnesota Wild

Simon Tassy – Washington Capitals

William Whitelaw – Columbus Blue Jackets