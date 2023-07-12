NHL Development Camps feature 100 players from Big Ten programs
There were 20 players who either played for Michigan, currently skate for the Wolverines or will wear maize and blue in the future, among 100 from the Big Ten that got a taste of NHL life recently.
ROSEMONT, Ill. – Summer camps involving volleyball and fishing and hockey and all manner of warm-weather fun seem better-suited to boys who are about 10 years old, not ones who will make close to $1 million in the NHL next season. But don’t tell that to Adam Fantilli or Brock Faber.
The former Michigan and Minnesota stars, respectively, were among 100 future, current or former Big Ten players skating in NHL Development Camps in recent days. In addition to intense on-ice work, the camps allow players to get a taste of what it’s like within the NHL organization that hosts them, and there is always an element of fun included as well.
Players attending the Minnesota Wild’s camp in the Twin Cities got to skate at TRIA Rink in St. Paul, got to meet with the team’s workout staff, and got out to Lake Minnetonka for sand volleyball, to an indoor go-kart track and to TopGolf to try their hand at hockey players’ traditional summer pastime.
Michigan led the way with 20 players at Dev Camps, including Fantilli, who won the Hobey Baker Award as a freshman for the Wolverines last season, was drafted third overall by the Columbus Blue Jackets last month, and signed a pro contract a few days later.
Minnesota was next with 19 players, although the official numbers put out by the teams differ from the actual number of players from any given program attending Dev Camps. Until a player has signed a national letter of intent, they cannot be promoted by their future team, meaning players like Michigan goalie commit Stephen Peck, who attended the New York Rangers’ camp, and future Gophers forward Jimmy Clark, who skated with the Wild after they drafted him last month, do not appear on their future schools’ official Dev Camp lists.
Wisconsin would have had two more Dev Camp players, and Notre Dame would have had one more, but the New York Islanders have stopped holding these summer gatherings.
Former Gophers captain Sammy Walker, who was the Big Ten’s rookie of the year in 2019, was skating in what he believed to be his fourth or fifth development camp with the Wild, for whom he played a handful of games at the NHL level last season. Originally drafted by the Tampa Bay Lightning, he attended two or three Dev Camps in Florida before signing with the Wild as a free agent last summer.
Big Ten Players at 2023 NHL Development Camps
Michigan Wolverines
Jacob Barczewski – St. Louis Blues
Thomas Bordeleau – San Jose Sharks
Gavin Brindley – Columbus Blue Jackets
Brendan Brisson – Vegas Golden Knights
Kienan Draper – Detroit Red Wings
Dylan Duke – Tampa Bay Lightning
Tyler Duke – Tampa Bay Lightning
Joshua Eernisse – Colorado Avalanche
Adam Fanitlli – Columbus Blue Jackets
Luca Fantilli – Pittsburgh Penguins
Nick Granowicz – Detroit Red Wings
Jackson Hallum – Vegas Golden Knights
Steven Holtz – San Jose Sharks
T.J. Hughes – Washington Capitals
Rutger McGroarty – Winnipeg Jets
Nick Moldenhauer – Toronto Maple Leafs
Frank Nazar III – Chicago Blackhawks
Stephen Peck – New York Rangers
Erik Portillo – Los Angeles Kings
Mackie Samoskevich – Florida Panthers
Michigan State Spartans
Trey Augustine – Detroit Red Wings
Matt Basgall – New York Rangers
Karsen Dorwart – Detroit Red Wings
David Gucciardi – Washington Capitals
Isaac Howard – Tampa Bay Lightning
Victor Hurtig – New Jersey Devils
Jagger Joshua – Pittsburgh Penguins
Cole Krygier – Los Angeles Kings
Joey Larson – Nashville Predators
Erik Middendorf – New Jersey Devils
Nash Nienhuis – Buffalo Sabres
Red Savage – Detroit Red Wings
Maxim Strbak – Buffalo Sabres
Michael Underwood – Colorado Avalanche
Minnesota Golden Gophers
Nathan Airey – Buffalo Sabres
Ryan Chesley – Washington Capitals
Jimmy Clark – Minnesota Wild
Logan Cooley – Arizona Coyotes
Brock Faber – Minnesota Wild
Beckett Hendrickson – Boston Bruins
Aaron Huglen – Buffalo Sabres
Ryan Johnson – Buffalo Sabres
Mike Koster – Toronto Maple Leafs
Connor Kurth – Tampa Bay Lightning
Jackson LaCombe – Anaheim Ducks
Brody Lamb – New York Rangers
Luke Mittelstadt – Montreal Canadiens
Oliver Moore – Chicago Blackhawks
Rhett Pitlick – Montreal Canadiens
Sam Rinzel – Chicago Blackhawks
Jimmy Snuggerud – St. Louis Blues
Cal Thomas – Arizona Coyotes
Sammy Walker – Minnesota Wild
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Brennan Ali – Detroit Red Wings
Drew Bavaro – Ottawa Senators
Ryan Bischel – Arizona Coyotes
Jake Boltmann – Calgary Flames
Paul Fischer – St. Louis Blues
Justin Janicke – Seattle Kraken
Trevor Janicke – Anaheim Ducks
Cole Knuble – Philadelphia Flyers
Ryder Rolston – Chicago Blackhawks
Ryan Siedem – New York Rangers
Landon Slaggert – Chicago Blackhawks
Ohio State Buckeyes
Scooter Brickey – Winnipeg Jets
Davis Burnside – Winnipeg Jets
Damien Carfagna – New York Rangers
Jakub Dobes – Montreal Canadiens
Joe Dunlap – Vancouver Canucks
Patrick Guzzo – Calgary Flames
Stephen Halliday – Ottawa Senators
Brent Johnson – Washington Capitals
Mason Lohrei – Boston Bruins
Nathan McBrayer – Columbus Blue Jackets
Cole McWard – Vancouver Canucks
Logan Terness – Seattle Kraken
Cam Thiesing – San Jose Sharks
Theo Wallberg – Ottawa Senators
Penn State Nittany Lions
Aiden Fink – Nashville Predators
Ryan Kirwan – Boston Bruins
Reese Laubach – San Jose Sharks
Chase McLane – Nashville Predators
Carter Schade – Pittsburgh Penguins
Wisconsin Badgers
Carson Bantle – Arizona Coyotes
Brady Cleveland – Detroit Red Wings
Mathieu De St. Phalle – Toronto Maple Leafs
Tyson Dyck – Ottawa Senators
Christian Fitzgerald – Vancouver Canucks
Jack Horbach – San Jose Sharks
Tyson Jugnauth – Seattle Kraken
Daniel Laatsch – Pittsburgh Penguins
Owen Lindmark – Florida Panthers
Cruz Lucius – Carolina Hurricanes
Owen Mehlenbacher – Detroit Red Wings
Joe Palodichuk – Vegas Golden Knights
David Silye – Vegas Golden Knights
Sam Stange – Detroit Red Wings
Charlie Stramel – Minnesota Wild
Simon Tassy – Washington Capitals
William Whitelaw – Columbus Blue Jackets