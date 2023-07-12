Stay informed. Get local news 24/7.
Men's College BIG 10

NHL Development Camps feature 100 players from Big Ten programs

There were 20 players who either played for Michigan, currently skate for the Wolverines or will wear maize and blue in the future, among 100 from the Big Ten that got a taste of NHL life recently.

JJanicke.jpeg
Notre Dame forward Justin Janicke was all smiles as he tried on his Kraken gear while attending Seattle's 2023 Development Camp. Janicke, who is originally from Maple Grove, Minn., was a 2021 draft pick of the Kraken.
Contributed / Seattle Kraken
Jess Myers
By Jess Myers
Today at 7:00 PM

ROSEMONT, Ill. – Summer camps involving volleyball and fishing and hockey and all manner of warm-weather fun seem better-suited to boys who are about 10 years old, not ones who will make close to $1 million in the NHL next season. But don’t tell that to Adam Fantilli or Brock Faber.

The former Michigan and Minnesota stars, respectively, were among 100 future, current or former Big Ten players skating in NHL Development Camps in recent days. In addition to intense on-ice work, the camps allow players to get a taste of what it’s like within the NHL organization that hosts them, and there is always an element of fun included as well.

Players attending the Minnesota Wild’s camp in the Twin Cities got to skate at TRIA Rink in St. Paul, got to meet with the team’s workout staff, and got out to Lake Minnetonka for sand volleyball, to an indoor go-kart track and to TopGolf to try their hand at hockey players’ traditional summer pastime.

Michigan led the way with 20 players at Dev Camps, including Fantilli, who won the Hobey Baker Award as a freshman for the Wolverines last season, was drafted third overall by the Columbus Blue Jackets last month, and signed a pro contract a few days later.

IMG-3291.JPG
Wisconsin forward Charlie Stramel, who was a first round draft pick of the Minnesota Wild in 2023, spoke to the media following a Development Camp practice at TRIA Rink in St. Paul, Minn., on Friday, July 7, 2023.
Jess Myers / The Rink Live

Minnesota was next with 19 players, although the official numbers put out by the teams differ from the actual number of players from any given program attending Dev Camps. Until a player has signed a national letter of intent, they cannot be promoted by their future team, meaning players like Michigan goalie commit Stephen Peck, who attended the New York Rangers’ camp, and future Gophers forward Jimmy Clark, who skated with the Wild after they drafted him last month, do not appear on their future schools’ official Dev Camp lists.

Wisconsin would have had two more Dev Camp players, and Notre Dame would have had one more, but the New York Islanders have stopped holding these summer gatherings.

Former Gophers captain Sammy Walker, who was the Big Ten’s rookie of the year in 2019, was skating in what he believed to be his fourth or fifth development camp with the Wild, for whom he played a handful of games at the NHL level last season. Originally drafted by the Tampa Bay Lightning, he attended two or three Dev Camps in Florida before signing with the Wild as a free agent last summer.

Knuble.jpeg
Former Fargo Force forward Cole Knuble, who will play for Notre Dame starting in the 2023-24 season, skated in the Philadelphia Flyers Development Camp in early July 2023. Originally from Grand Rapids, Mich., Knuble was a fourth round pick of the Flyers in the 2023 NHL Draft.
Contributed / Philadelphia Flyers

Big Ten Players at 2023 NHL Development Camps

Michigan Wolverines

Jacob Barczewski – St. Louis Blues

Thomas Bordeleau – San Jose Sharks

Gavin Brindley – Columbus Blue Jackets

Brendan Brisson – Vegas Golden Knights

Kienan Draper – Detroit Red Wings

Dylan Duke – Tampa Bay Lightning

Tyler Duke – Tampa Bay Lightning

Joshua Eernisse – Colorado Avalanche

Adam Fanitlli – Columbus Blue Jackets

Luca Fantilli – Pittsburgh Penguins

Nick Granowicz – Detroit Red Wings

Jackson Hallum – Vegas Golden Knights

Steven Holtz – San Jose Sharks

T.J. Hughes – Washington Capitals

Rutger McGroarty – Winnipeg Jets

Nick Moldenhauer – Toronto Maple Leafs

Frank Nazar III – Chicago Blackhawks

Stephen Peck – New York Rangers

Erik Portillo – Los Angeles Kings

Mackie Samoskevich – Florida Panthers

Michigan State Spartans

Trey Augustine – Detroit Red Wings

Matt Basgall – New York Rangers

Karsen Dorwart – Detroit Red Wings

David Gucciardi – Washington Capitals

Isaac Howard – Tampa Bay Lightning

Victor Hurtig – New Jersey Devils

Jagger Joshua – Pittsburgh Penguins

Cole Krygier – Los Angeles Kings

Joey Larson – Nashville Predators

Erik Middendorf – New Jersey Devils

Nash Nienhuis – Buffalo Sabres

Red Savage – Detroit Red Wings

Maxim Strbak – Buffalo Sabres

Michael Underwood – Colorado Avalanche

Minnesota Golden Gophers

Nathan Airey – Buffalo Sabres

Ryan Chesley – Washington Capitals

Jimmy Clark – Minnesota Wild

Logan Cooley – Arizona Coyotes

Brock Faber – Minnesota Wild

Beckett Hendrickson – Boston Bruins

Aaron Huglen – Buffalo Sabres

Ryan Johnson – Buffalo Sabres

Mike Koster – Toronto Maple Leafs

Connor Kurth – Tampa Bay Lightning

Jackson LaCombe – Anaheim Ducks

Brody Lamb – New York Rangers

Luke Mittelstadt – Montreal Canadiens

Oliver Moore – Chicago Blackhawks

Rhett Pitlick – Montreal Canadiens

Sam Rinzel – Chicago Blackhawks

Jimmy Snuggerud – St. Louis Blues

Cal Thomas – Arizona Coyotes

Sammy Walker – Minnesota Wild

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Brennan Ali – Detroit Red Wings

Drew Bavaro – Ottawa Senators

Ryan Bischel – Arizona Coyotes

Jake Boltmann – Calgary Flames

Paul Fischer – St. Louis Blues

Justin Janicke – Seattle Kraken

Trevor Janicke – Anaheim Ducks

Cole Knuble – Philadelphia Flyers

Ryder Rolston – Chicago Blackhawks

Ryan Siedem – New York Rangers

Landon Slaggert – Chicago Blackhawks

Ohio State Buckeyes

Scooter Brickey – Winnipeg Jets

Davis Burnside – Winnipeg Jets

Damien Carfagna – New York Rangers

Jakub Dobes – Montreal Canadiens

Joe Dunlap – Vancouver Canucks

Patrick Guzzo – Calgary Flames

Stephen Halliday – Ottawa Senators

Brent Johnson – Washington Capitals

Mason Lohrei – Boston Bruins

Nathan McBrayer – Columbus Blue Jackets

Cole McWard – Vancouver Canucks

Logan Terness – Seattle Kraken

Cam Thiesing – San Jose Sharks

Theo Wallberg – Ottawa Senators

Penn State Nittany Lions

Aiden Fink – Nashville Predators

Ryan Kirwan – Boston Bruins

Reese Laubach – San Jose Sharks

Chase McLane – Nashville Predators

Carter Schade – Pittsburgh Penguins

Wisconsin Badgers

Carson Bantle – Arizona Coyotes

Brady Cleveland – Detroit Red Wings

Mathieu De St. Phalle – Toronto Maple Leafs

Tyson Dyck – Ottawa Senators

Christian Fitzgerald – Vancouver Canucks

Jack Horbach – San Jose Sharks

Tyson Jugnauth – Seattle Kraken

Daniel Laatsch – Pittsburgh Penguins

Owen Lindmark – Florida Panthers

Cruz Lucius – Carolina Hurricanes

Owen Mehlenbacher – Detroit Red Wings

Joe Palodichuk – Vegas Golden Knights

David Silye – Vegas Golden Knights

Sam Stange – Detroit Red Wings

Charlie Stramel – Minnesota Wild

Simon Tassy – Washington Capitals

William Whitelaw – Columbus Blue Jackets

Guenin_Nate_102104vMiami3.jpg
BIG 10
Buckeyes, Badgers, Nittany Lions add familiar names in assistant coach roles
New NCAA rules allowing for expanded coaching staffs mean a former Buckeye and a former Nittany Lion coming home, and another MSU Mankato connection at Wisconsin.
7h ago
 · 
By  Jess Myers
032623.S.TRL.FARGOTITLE
BIG 10
Logan Cooley confirms 2023-24 will be his final Gophers hockey season, with a small caveat
While attending his second NHL development camp in Arizona, Cooley said he is planning to return for a second Minnesota Gophers season, but plans to turn professional sometime in 2024.
6d ago
 · 
By  Jess Myers
NHL: NHL Draft
BIG 10
Number of NHL draft picks on Wisconsin's roster will be a 30-year high
There will be nine forwards and four defensemen with NHL logos next to their names on Badgers line charts this season.
Jul 3
 · 
By  Todd D. Milewski / The Wisconsin State Journal
Bob Motzko Gophers vs Penn State_0944.jpg
BIG 10
Gophers coach Bob Motzko previews Oliver Moore, discusses Logan Cooley's volcano and more
University of Minnesota men's coach joins The Rink Live podcast to discuss the NHL Draft, last season, looking ahead to the coming season
Jun 30
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Oliver Moore Edited.jpg
BIG 10
Summertime sweat preps future Gophers forward Oliver Moore for NHL Draft
Already renowned as one of the fastest skaters available in the 2023 NHL Draft, Minnesota native Oliver Moore has spent his June working hard on and off the ice, waiting to hear his name called.
Jun 27
 · 
By  Jess Myers
hockey goaltender playing game
BIG 10
2023 NHL Draft comes with a wait for Wisconsin players
University of Wisconsin men's hockey center Charlie Stramel is facing one wait and maybe another during the draft, which starts Wednesday night.
Jun 27
 · 
By  Todd D. Milewski / The Wisconsin State Journal
DSC_4723.jpg
BIG 10
Penn State defenseman Paul DeNaples honored for sportsmanship by Big Ten
His five-year college career concluded with the Pennsylvania native credited with just 22 penalties and a school record plus-58 mark during his time as a Nittany Lion.
Jun 22
 · 
By  Jess Myers
IMG_2443.jpg
BIG 10
Full circle for Brock Sheahan, who returns to Notre Dame as assistant coach
The former Fighting Irish defenseman had successful stints as a head coach in Chicago, both in the AHL and USHL, before returning to Notre Dame as the program's newest coach.
Jun 20
 · 
By  Jess Myers
2023 Frozen Four Wednesday
BIG 10
Where the 2023-24 Minnesota Gophers men's roster stands four months before the season opener
With much of his offense returning, we expect coach Bob Motzko will add three forwards, three defensemen and a goalie to a roster that was within a few minutes of winning the NCAA title in April.
Jun 5
 · 
By  Jess Myers
NHL: Preseason-Colorado Avalanche at Vegas Golden Knights
BIG 10
After two unsatisfying seasons in Colorado, former Gophers star Sampo Ranta seeks a new start in Sweden
After leading the Gophers offensively in his final college season, some thought NHL success was inevitable for the Finnish forward. After battling injuries in the AHL, he is back in Europe.
Jun 3
 · 
By  Jess Myers

Jess Myers
By Jess Myers
Jess Myers covers college hockey, as well as outdoors, general sports and travel, for The Rink Live and the Forum Communications family of publications. He came to FCC in 2018 after three decades of covering sports as a freelancer for a variety of publications, while working full time in politics and media relations. A native of Warroad, Minn. (the real Hockeytown USA), Myers has a degree in journalism/communications from the University of Minnesota Duluth. He lives in the Twin Cities. Contact Jess via email at jrmyers@forumcomm.com, or find him on Twitter via @JessRMyers. English speaker.
