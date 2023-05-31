Sponsored By
Men's College BIG 10

New Gophers hockey initiative aims to allow season-ticket holders more flexibility

Starting next season, men's and women's season-ticket holders for the Minnesota Gophers will be able to return seats they cannot use and get credit for future season ticket purchases.

mariucci-0172
In the 2022-23 season, while winning the Big Ten regular season title, the Minnesota Gophers men's hockey team averaged a bit more than 9,100 tickets sold per game inside the 10,000-seat 3M Arena at Mariucci.
Contributed / University of Minnesota Athletics
Jess Myers
By Jess Myers
Today at 4:00 PM

MINNEAPOLIS — With both teams winning conference titles and making Frozen Four runs last season, men’s and women’s hockey are hot tickets for Minnesota Gophers fans. Sellouts and raucous crowds at both 3M Arena at Mariucci and the neighboring Ridder Arena are commonplace again.

In an effort to give season-ticket holders some flexibility, and to try to ensure that seats at both rinks are being utilized after they are sold, the U of M announced a new ticket return initiative for the 2023-24 season.

Called “Credit Up!,” the program is available to season-ticket holders for men’s and women’s hockey. It allows fans to return tickets they cannot use to the athletic department, in exchange for a credit that can be used for future season-ticket renewal. The credit can also be converted into a tax-deductible donation to support Gopher Athletics.

Travis Cameron, who oversees ticket sales for the U of M athletic department, said the new initiative comes in response to the feedback from season-ticket holders.

“One of the things we hear from our hockey fans in particular, but really from all sports, is it’s getting harder and harder to go to every game. So we’ve constantly been trying to find ways to encourage fans to use their tickets one way or another,” said Cameron, who arrived at the U of M at roughly the same time that Bob Motzko was hired as the men’s hockey coach.

He noted the addition of electronic transfer of tickets (so you do not need to hand off physical tickets you want to share/sell), and integration with secondary ticket sales markets like StubHub.

In practice, the program will work like this: let’s say you cannot use your two seats for a January home series versus Ohio State. You would return the tickets to the U of M within 48 hours of the first game. The U of M in turn would try to re-sell them to fans wanting to attend the games at face value. If they are unable to be sold, the U of M could use the tickets to fulfill donation requests or for programs like Tickets for Kids. You would receive a credit for the price of those four tickets that could be applied to the cost of season tickets for the following season. If you do not renew your season tickets the following year, the credit would become a tax-deductible donation for the sport’s enhancement fund.

“This is just another option for season ticket holders to hopefully take that extra step,” Cameron said. “It gives us an indication of what inventory is not going to be used.”

READ MORE MINNESOTA GOPHERS COVERAGE:
Gophers vs Penn State_1033.jpg
BIG 10
Sabres sign defender Ryan Johnson to two-year pro hockey pact
The defenseman originally from southern California was a four-year regular on the U of M blue line, and a first-round pick of Buffalo in 2019.
May 27, 2023 09:56 AM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
college women play hockey
BIG 10
Gophers women add a transfer portal trio to their goaltending, defensive corps
Transfers from St. Lawrence, Princeton and UMD will help bolster the Gophers on the back end next season as they try to find a way back to the Frozen Four and repeat as WCHA tourney champs.
May 26, 2023 03:03 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Logan Cooley (6).jpg
BIG 10
Gophers' Logan Cooley tabbed national player of the year by USA Hockey
The Minnesota Gophers center led the team in scoring on the way to a Big Ten title and a trip to the NCAA title game, and recently announced he will return for a sophomore college hockey season.
May 25, 2023 02:54 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
DSC07022.jpg
NAHL
Former Gopher Nick Lehr's work with Austin goalies has Bruins on the cusp of a NAHL title
Fargo native Trent Wiemken has gone 8-1-1 in the Robertson Cup playoffs as the mainstay goalie for the Austin Bruins playoffs while working with former Minnesota Gophers goalie Nick Lehr's coaching.
May 21, 2023 09:59 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
college men play ice hockey
BIG 10
Comeback quartet complete, as Bryce Brodzinski announces his return for a fifth Gophers season
The former Minnesota Mr. Hockey winner is coming off a senior campaign where he notched career highs in goals and points while playing right wing on the Gophers' second line much of the season.
May 20, 2023 07:52 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
LOGAN.COOLEY.jpg
BIG 10
Uncertainty in Arizona, drive to win a NCAA title in St. Paul fuel Cooley's Gopher return
When the vote to build a new Arizona Coyotes rink in Tempe failed, a big piece of their future decided that NHL hockey can wait another year, and Logan Cooley announced his return to the U of M.
May 20, 2023 07:27 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
032623.S.TRL.FARGOTITLE
BIG 10
To the delight of Dinkytown, Logan Cooley is coming back to Gophers
After leading the Minnesota Gophers in all offensive categories as a freshman, the talented center from Pittsburgh will hold off on signing a pro contract and make another run at a NCAA title.
May 19, 2023 11:18 AM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
2023 Frozen Four Semifinal - Boston University vs. Minnesota
BIG 10
It all begins with the Closer, as Gophers' everyday goalie announces his return for a fifth year
After coming to the U of M as a walk-on in 2019, Justen Close became the team's mainstay in goal in January 2022 and has backstopped two Big Ten titles and two Frozen Four trips.
May 17, 2023 06:36 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
220211_wis_vs_min_0232.JPG
BIG 10
Turning anger into inspiration, Jaxon Nelson announces his return for a final season of Gophers hockey
The Minnesota Gophers' biggest body and top faceoff man scored his career-best 10th goal of the 2022-23 season in the second period of the NCAA title game in Tampa,
May 17, 2023 11:02 AM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
USA's Abbey Murphy skates during a Team USA practice
Inside TRL
Gophers forward Abbey Murphy discusses winning a gold medal, where her feistiness comes from
Murphy grew up in an Illinois family with two brothers who have played college sports, a mother who played college softball and a dad who was a Marine. She won gold last month with Team USA
May 15, 2023 04:55 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
M.Wethington.jpg
WCHA
A super senior for the Gophers' blue line, as Madeline Wethington announces she will return for a fifth year
The former Ms. Hockey winner has been a defensive mainstay for the past four years, and is on track to attend medical school when she is done playing in March 2024.
May 13, 2023 08:11 AM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
UMN 1.13.22
BIG 10
Gophers vs. Tommies men's, women's doubleheader coming to Xcel Energy Center on Oct. 13
The Twin Cities rivals will meet for the first time at the home rink of the NHL's Minnesota Wild, with tickets set to go on sale in August.
May 11, 2023 07:01 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers

Cameron came on board at Minnesota at a time when ticket sales numbers for men’s hockey were on the decline. That has changed over the past five years, with most season-ticket holders renewing for next 2023-24, and myriad new ticket buyers interested in hockey. A number of factors have contributed to the better attendance numbers – most notably an exciting, winning on-ice product – but also involved are the U of M dropping the prices of some seats, beer sales being allowed at men’s hockey games, and growing rivalries with Big Ten teams like Michigan and Notre Dame a decade after the Gophers men left the old WCHA.

“It’s team success, it’s the gameday environment which has really come back strong with the second half of last season,” Cameron said. “This (program) will hopefully piggyback on that momentum a little bit and keep it going.”

The Gophers men were second in the nation (behind North Dakota) in total attendance last season and averaged a bit over 9,100 tickets sold per game in their 10,000-seat arena.

More information about the Credit Up! program can be found on the Gophers website .

2019030917-11-160692
The University of Minnesota Golden Gophers women's hockey team plays against the University of Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs in the first semifinal game of the 2019 WCHA Final Faceoff game at Ridder Arena in Minneapolis. Jim Rosvold / WCHA

Jess Myers
By Jess Myers
Jess Myers covers college hockey, as well as outdoors, general sports and travel, for The Rink Live and the Forum Communications family of publications. He came to FCC in 2018 after three decades of covering sports as a freelancer for a variety of publications, while working full time in politics and media relations. A native of Warroad, Minn. (the real Hockeytown USA), Myers has a degree in journalism/communications from the University of Minnesota Duluth. He lives in the Twin Cities. Contact Jess via email at jrmyers@forumcomm.com, or find him on Twitter via @JessRMyers. English speaker.
