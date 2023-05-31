New Gophers hockey initiative aims to allow season-ticket holders more flexibility

MINNEAPOLIS — With both teams winning conference titles and making Frozen Four runs last season, men’s and women’s hockey are hot tickets for Minnesota Gophers fans. Sellouts and raucous crowds at both 3M Arena at Mariucci and the neighboring Ridder Arena are commonplace again.

In an effort to give season-ticket holders some flexibility, and to try to ensure that seats at both rinks are being utilized after they are sold, the U of M announced a new ticket return initiative for the 2023-24 season.

Called “Credit Up!,” the program is available to season-ticket holders for men’s and women’s hockey. It allows fans to return tickets they cannot use to the athletic department, in exchange for a credit that can be used for future season-ticket renewal. The credit can also be converted into a tax-deductible donation to support Gopher Athletics.

Travis Cameron, who oversees ticket sales for the U of M athletic department, said the new initiative comes in response to the feedback from season-ticket holders.

“One of the things we hear from our hockey fans in particular, but really from all sports, is it’s getting harder and harder to go to every game. So we’ve constantly been trying to find ways to encourage fans to use their tickets one way or another,” said Cameron, who arrived at the U of M at roughly the same time that Bob Motzko was hired as the men’s hockey coach.

He noted the addition of electronic transfer of tickets (so you do not need to hand off physical tickets you want to share/sell), and integration with secondary ticket sales markets like StubHub.

In practice, the program will work like this: let’s say you cannot use your two seats for a January home series versus Ohio State. You would return the tickets to the U of M within 48 hours of the first game. The U of M in turn would try to re-sell them to fans wanting to attend the games at face value. If they are unable to be sold, the U of M could use the tickets to fulfill donation requests or for programs like Tickets for Kids. You would receive a credit for the price of those four tickets that could be applied to the cost of season tickets for the following season. If you do not renew your season tickets the following year, the credit would become a tax-deductible donation for the sport’s enhancement fund.

“This is just another option for season ticket holders to hopefully take that extra step,” Cameron said. “It gives us an indication of what inventory is not going to be used.”

Cameron came on board at Minnesota at a time when ticket sales numbers for men’s hockey were on the decline. That has changed over the past five years, with most season-ticket holders renewing for next 2023-24, and myriad new ticket buyers interested in hockey. A number of factors have contributed to the better attendance numbers – most notably an exciting, winning on-ice product – but also involved are the U of M dropping the prices of some seats, beer sales being allowed at men’s hockey games, and growing rivalries with Big Ten teams like Michigan and Notre Dame a decade after the Gophers men left the old WCHA.

“It’s team success, it’s the gameday environment which has really come back strong with the second half of last season,” Cameron said. “This (program) will hopefully piggyback on that momentum a little bit and keep it going.”

The Gophers men were second in the nation (behind North Dakota) in total attendance last season and averaged a bit over 9,100 tickets sold per game in their 10,000-seat arena.

More information about the Credit Up! program can be found on the Gophers website .

