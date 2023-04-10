Minnesota's Jackson LaCombe signs with Anaheim Ducks

ANAHEIM — University of Minnesota defenseman Jackson LaCombe has signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Anaheim Ducks of the National Hockey League.

LaCombe, a 6-foot-2, 200-pound senior at the University of Minnesota, was a 2019 second round draft pick (39th overall) and was fourth on the Gophers in scoring in 2022-23. The Eden Prairie, Minnesota, native posted a career-high of 35 points this season (9 goals, 26 assists), which was top 10 in the NCAA for points by a defenseman.

He will report to Anaheim immediately.

Over his four-year career at Minnesota, LaCombe posted 99 points, made two Frozen Four appearances and recorded a plus-53 rating in 140 collegiate games. He started his NCAA career with a bang and was named to the Big Ten All-Rookie Team. He was a member of the All-Big Ten First Team and NCAA All-American Second Team as a sophomore. As a junior, LaCombe was a part of the Big Ten All-Tournament Team and All-Big Ten Second Team.

After growing up in Eden Prairie, the left-handed defender competed for Shattuck-St. Mary's for four seasons before playing in a handful of games for the Chicago Steel of the USHL. He was a member of the Team USA World Juniors roster in 2021, posting an assist in six games and helping the squad earn a gold medal.

This is the third signing so far for the Minnesota Golden Gophers after the team fell in overtime to Quinnipiac in the national championship game on Saturday, Apr. 8. Brock Faber signed with Minnesota and Matthew Knies signed with Toronto.