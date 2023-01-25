ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Men's College | BIG 10
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Minnesota's Jackson LaCombe earns Big Ten first star recognition while WCHA honors pair

When the Minnesota Gophers need to force overtime lately, they turn to the lanky guy on the blue line with the skills of a defenseman and the instincts of a forward. Also: WCHA honors Heise, Kaiser.

2023010719-21-410172.jpg
University of Minnesota defenseman Jackson LaCombe (2) carries the puck in a nonconference men's hockey game against St. Cloud State on Jan. 7, 2023, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud, Minn.
Jim Rosvold / The Rink Live
Jess Myers
By Jess Myers
January 25, 2023 09:46 AM
Share

MINNEAPOLIS — Things had gotten desperate for the Minnesota Gophers in a game at Notre Dame a few Fridays ago. They were down by a goal, on the road, facing a notoriously stingy Fighting Irish defense. Gophers goalie Justen Close was on the bench in favor of an extra attacker, and the visitors were pressing, throwing everything they had at the home team’s net.

Naturally, the worked the puck to Gophers veteran defenseman Jackson LaCombe who uncorked a shot…which sailed high and wide of the net. Thankfully for the Gophers, they got the rebound that came off the glass behind the net, and got the puck back to LaCombe for another try. This time his shot was true, snaking its way through a mess of sticks and bodies and into the back of the net, earning the Gophers a valuable tie and the conference standings point that goes along with it.

One Friday later, at home versus Michigan, LaCombe did it again, uncorking a one-timer from the blue line late in the third period to force overtime in a game Matthew Knies would eventually win in overtime, after an assist from LaCombe. In all, the defenseman with a wide smile and a bushy head of blonde, curly hair had four points in the split with the Wolverines, earning first star of the week honors from the Big Ten.

While praising one of his two defensemen that is a Hobey Baker Award nominee — Brock Faber is the other — Gophers coach Bob Motzko gave a nod to sequences like the one at Notre Dame, where LaCombe connected on 50% of his shots in the final minute, eventually tying the game.

“When he hits the net, he’s dangerous, but he’s a .300 batter. We’re working on his batting average,” Motzko said with a grin. “When he hits it, it’s in. I usually don’t say that in the media, but we’ve been pushing on him and look what happened. A little desperation late in games.”

ADVERTISEMENT

LaCombe, who played forward until well into his prep hockey career at Shattuck-St. Mary’s, saw his game blossom when he moved to the blue line. He was a second round pick by Anaheim in 2019 and is widely expected to step into a NHL role as soon as his college career is done and his agent — who is also his father, Chris — negotiates a favorable pact with the Ducks.

Jackson-LaCombe-2019-NHL-Draft
Gophers recruit Jackson LaCombe talks to the media after being selected in the second round of the 2019 NHL Draft by the Anaheim Ducks. Courtesy of Nate Ewell, College Hockey, Inc.

With a broad grin following Friday’s win over Michigan, he admitted doing some “at lot” of work on his accuracy.

“I think a few times there I missed the net on some of those one-timers there, and obviously when it gets on net it’s (got) a pretty good chance,” LaCombe said. He is now tied with freshman forward Logan Cooley for the team lead in assists with 19, and his six goals have seemingly all come at the right time.

READ MORE MINNESOTA GOPHERS COVERAGE:
SCSU vs Denver_0994.jpg
Inside TRL
Weekend Rewind: SCSU sweeps Denver, UMD and UND split, Gophers split with Michigan, All-Decade NCHC picks
The Rink Live reporters discuss the Huskies move to No. 1 in the rankings, Bulldogs and Fighting Hawks staying put, entertaining Big 10 series, recap WCHA action
January 23, 2023 07:15 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
STP-L-jea 8242 GOHOCK-0121
BIG 10
Jacob Truscott's OT goal finally puts away slow-starting Gophers
The Minnesota Gophers rallied twice in their Saturday game with Michigan, but could not find overtime magic for the second night in a row, settling for a split of their weekend Big Ten series.
January 21, 2023 10:27 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
STP-L-jea 1529 GOHOCK-0121
BIG 10
Matthew Knies beats the clock, OT shot lifts Gophers over Michigan
A power-play goal in the final seconds of overtime was the difference-maker as the Minnesota Gophers came from behind for a critical Big Ten win over Michigan on Friday.
January 20, 2023 10:30 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
012523.S.BP.BSUWHKY Khloe Lund.jpg
WCHA
Hannah Hogenson stops 45, but Bemidji State held scoreless by Minnesota
Bemidji State returned to its hometown rink for the first time since Dec. 3, but a contest back among the comforts of home didn’t fix what has ailed the Beavers.
January 20, 2023 06:51 PM
 · 
By  Christian Babcock
Text that reads "The Rink Live Podcast" on a light blue background
Inside TRL
Big 10 Network hockey analyst Fred Pletsch previews Michigan at Minnesota, breaks down the conference race
The former CCHA and NAHL commissioner also talks about his career in hockey on The Rink Live podcast with Jess Myers and Mick Hatten.
January 19, 2023 07:05 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
AJ5I5169.jpg
BIG 10
With Michigan visiting, Gophers' ongoing rust removal efforts kick into higher gear
The Minnesota Gophers have lost just one of their four games in 2023, but their coach says they are still feeling the effects of nearly a month off. They face a Michigan team that senses desperation.
January 19, 2023 04:13 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
gallery_image (1).jpg
WCHA
Rinkytown blog: Gophers offensive leaders not paying much attention to women's team scoring race
Also: men's team members nominated for several individual awards, Tommies new home provides potential WCHA tournament options and that football team in purple breaks Bob Motzko's heart, again.
January 19, 2023 03:17 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
01142023_HKY_Minnesota_0667.jpg
BIG 10
Big Ten honors Gophers senior following a stellar performance at Notre Dame
Justen Close was busy turning aside 38 Notre Dame shots -- including a trio of breakaways -- in recording the seventh shutout of his career. He was recognized by the conference for his efforts.
January 17, 2023 09:00 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
011523 S GFH UNDMHKY0356.jpg
Inside TRL
Weekend Rewind: North Dakota and UMD to face off after tough series, SCSU manages split, Gophers defense stands tall
The Rink Live reporters discuss the Fighting Hawks and Bulldogs getting swept at home, the Gophers earning four points at Notre Dame. Also, a recap of WCHA action and the U-18 women's world championship.
January 16, 2023 07:31 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
COLLEGE HOCKEY: JAN 14 Minnesota at Notre Dame
BIG 10
Gophers' opportunistic offense, stellar goaltending produce important win at Notre Dame
While the Minnesota Gophers were scoring even strength, power play and shorthanded goals, Justen Close was posting his fourth shutout of the season in the other end of Notre Dame's rink.
January 14, 2023 08:06 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
01132023_HKY_Minnesota_0786.jpg
BIG 10
Late goal salvages Gophers tie at Notre Dame
The Minnesota Gophers hopped back into Big Ten play for the first time in 2023 with the hard-fought battle versus defense-first Notre Dame, getting a tying goal in the final seconds to grab a point.
January 13, 2023 08:59 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Oliver Moore Edited.jpg
BIG 10
Five with Gophers ties ranked as draft prospects by NHL Central Scouting
When the first dozen or so picks are made in the 2023 NHL Draft, which will be held in Nashville in June, at least one future Minnesota Gopher is expected to be selected.
January 13, 2023 03:36 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers

That includes scoring in a Saturday win at Michigan in November when the Gophers were missing two of their three top centers and Motzko called on LaCombe to revisit his roots as a forward. He played just one shift, skating on the left wing with Knies at center, took one shot and scored one goal. LaCombe flashed that trademark smile again when was told, jokingly, that he might be the most successful forward in the century-plus history of Gophers hockey.

That certainly sounds like someone whose game is on target.

0L6A6544
Minnesota Gophers forward Madison Kaiser
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

Heise and Kaiser honored by WCHA

After a sweep at Bemidji State last weekend, the WCHA handed hour conference honors to Gophers women’s hockey forwards Taylor Heise and Madison Kaiser.

Heise was named the conference’s forward of the week following a five-point weekend versus the Beavers that kept her atop the team’s scoring leaderboard. It was the fourth time that Heise has been acknowledged by the WCHA this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kaiser, a freshman from Andover, Minnesota, was playing at Bemidji State for the first time, and honored her family history there with two assists in each of the wins over the Beavers. In the early 1970s, Kaiser’s maternal grandfather Blane Comstock was a star goalie for the Beavers, leading them to a quartet of NAIA national titles, and backstopping Team USA at the 1976 Winter Olympics in Innsbruck, Austria. Kaiser is now second among Gophers rookies in scoring with four goals and eight assists.

Related Topics: MINNESOTA GOLDEN GOPHERSBIG TEN HOCKEYTHE RINK LIVETRL NEWSLETTER
Jess Myers
By Jess Myers
Jess Myers covers college hockey, as well as outdoors, general sports and travel, for The Rink Live and the Forum Communications family of publications. He came to FCC in 2018 after three decades of covering sports as a freelancer for a variety of publications, while working full time in politics and media relations. A native of Warroad, Minn. (the real Hockeytown USA), Myers has a degree in journalism/communications from the University of Minnesota Duluth. He lives in the Twin Cities. Contact Jess via email at jrmyers@forumcomm.com, or find him on Twitter via @JessRMyers. English speaker.
What to read next
college women play hockey at arena
WCHA
Rogge strikes twice as Bulldogs dance their way to sweep of St. Thomas
Naomi Rogge and Anneke Linser gave UMD a three-goal advantage in the opening period while extending their own scoring streaks.
January 22, 2023 05:38 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
college women play hockey
WCHA
Gabbie Hughes joins 200-point club as Bulldogs blank St. Thomas 3-0
Anneke Linser scored two goals to extend her scoring streak to five games while Emma Soderberg gets shutout No. 7 of the season and No. 18 of her career.
January 21, 2023 10:49 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
SanniAhola.jpg
WCHA
Ohio State wins with OT rush, SCSU picks up point against top-ranked team
Huskies junior goalie Sanni Ahola makes 47 saves in 3-2 loss to Buckeyes, who score on a rush in OT to pick up the extra point
January 21, 2023 06:15 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Women's college hockey teams play game in arena
WCHA
WCHA Notebook: Minnesota State shakes up the conference standings after huge weekend sweep
The Mavericks post a big weekend sweep against the Huskies to move them up to fifth place in the WCHA standings.
January 19, 2023 07:11 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf