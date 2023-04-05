Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Men's College BIG 10

Minnesota's Bob Motzko named national coach of the year

He becomes the third consecutive coach from the State of Hockey to claim the Spencer Penrose Award after Minnesota State Mankato's Mike Hastings won it the two previous years.

2023 Frozen Four Wednesday
Minnesota head coach Bob Motzko answers a question during the Frozen Four media day on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla.
Jim Rosvold / Special to The Rink Live
Jess Myers
By Jess Myers
Today at 5:12 PM

TAMPA, Fla. – For years we have heard elite players at the Frozen Four talk about how individual awards are an afterthought, and winning a NCAA title is their only focus. You can add Minnesota Gophers coach Bob Motzko to that notion, that getting honored by your peers is nice, but his focus is elsewhere.

Still, on Wednesday, Motzko became the first Gophers coach in 70 years to be honored as the nation’s coach of the year. A short time after his team met the media at Amalie Arena, it was announced that Motzko is the 2023 Spencer Penrose Award winner, given annually to the top Division I hockey coach.

The last time a Gophers coach won the award, in 1953, it went to legendary Gophers program-runner John Mariucci, for whom the Minnesota rink is now named.

He is the third consecutive winner from the State of Hockey to capture the award, after Mike Hastings from Minnesota State Mankato won it the previous two years. Hastings was named the head coach at Wisconsin recently.

READ MORE MINNESOTA GOPHERS COVERAGE:
2023 Frozen Four Wednesday
Men's College
Frozen Four Notebook: Gophers legend John Mayasich makes the trip
The Gophers' all-time leading scorer kept his travel promise. Also: keeping it country in the locker rooms, and Michigan's Brindley is back home in the sunshine.
April 05, 2023 04:55 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
2023 Frozen Four Wednesday
Men's College
Ahead of Boston U clash, Gophers not intending to let the Frozen Four fun end anytime soon
Seeking the Minnesota program's first NCAA title in 20 years, Gophers coach Bob Motzko talked of the immense difficulty in being the last team standing on Saturday night, and what it will take to win
April 05, 2023 03:47 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
NHL: New Jersey Devils at Tampa Bay Lightning
Men's College
Live blog: Following the Frozen Four week in Tampa
Follow Jess Myers and Mick Hatten of The Rink Live and other reports from Tampa this week.
April 05, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live
STP-L-jea 7016 GOHOCK-0121
BIG 10
Beautiful contradictions fuel Matthew Knies' drive for national title, and the Hobey
A rink rat from Arizona desert, and a star that makes plays which only show up to the naked eye, Matthew Knies season has been one to remember.
April 03, 2023 06:15 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
IMG_1909_1_81042ea6-99a7-417f-8269-ab73efa6ab03.jpg
Men's College
From the hockey insiders, a 'what to do, see, eat and experience' guide to Tampa Bay
When you travel to the Frozen Four, you're wise to ask the locals what to do, see, eat and experience. The Rink Live asked hockey friends and got some tips on visiting Florida's sunny Gulf Coast.
April 03, 2023 08:37 AM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Arrival-125.jpg
BIG 10
While fans enjoy the Frozen Four sunshine, Gophers plan to put the pageantry aside and just play hockey
As he heads to a fifth NCAA Frozen Four as a coach or assistant, Bob Motzko will draw on lessons learned earlier this season about avoiding "vacation mode" when they get to Florida.
March 31, 2023 02:05 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Penn State vs Minnesota
BIG 10
Former 'Miracle on Ice,' Gophers team physician George 'Doc' Nagobads dies at age 101
An immigrant from Latvia, Nagobads worked with the Minnesota Gophers hockey program for 34 seasons and served as Team USA's doctor in five Winter Olympics, including the Miracle on Ice.
March 31, 2023 01:43 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Mike Hastings behind bench
BIG 10
Myers: Badgers hire Mike Hastings, and Gophers' Bob Motzko finds another friend working for the enemy
In bringing Minnesota State Mankato coach Mike Hastings to Wisconsin as the new boss, the Badgers might be trying to replicate the formula Minnesota used so successfully five years ago.
March 30, 2023 08:01 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
032623.S.TRL.FARGOTITLE
Men's College
Hobey 2023 is a B1G deal with Matthew Knies, Logan Cooley and Adam Fantilli named finalists
Two from Minnesota and one from Michigan are the trio remaining in contention for college hockey's top individual honor, which will be handed out April 7 in Tampa.
March 30, 2023 11:09 AM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
032623.S.TRL.FARGOTITLE
BIG 10
Gophers bench boss Bob Motzko among eight finalists for national coach of the year
Western Michigan's Pat Ferschweiler, Michigan Tech's Joe Shawhan and Brandon Naurato of Michigan also up for Spencer Penrose Award.
March 28, 2023 02:14 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
032623.S.TRL.FARGOTITLE
Inside TRL
A look back at the wild NCAA regionals, ahead to the Frozen Four, the transfer portal
Jess Myers, Brad Schlossman, Mick Hatten and Matt Wellens break down what they saw last weekend, the matchups for the national semifinals and look ahead at some roster challenges on this episode.
March 27, 2023 07:05 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
032623.S.TRL.FARGOTITLE
Men's College
Gophers-Huskies game sets Fargo Regional attendance record
It was the most since North Dakota, the host school for the Fargo Regional, played St. Cloud State in the 2015 regional when 5,307 fans packed the south Fargo arena, which opened in 2008.
March 26, 2023 01:41 AM
 · 
By  Rob Beer

In Motzko’s fifth season as their head coach, Minnesota has never been ranked outside the top four and spent 12 weeks as the nation's No. 1 team in at least one national poll. The Gophers claimed their 29th conference regular season title in team history via record-setting fashion under Motzko's guidance as their 19 victories and 57 points were the most in conference history. It also was the third consecutive, 20-plus win campaign for Motzko at Minnesota.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Spencer Penrose Award is named in memory of the Colorado Springs benefactor who built the Broadmoor Hotel Complex, site of the first 10 NCAA championship hockey tournaments. The award will be presented on Wednesday, April 26, at the 2023 AHCA Convention at the Naples Grande Hotel in Naples, Fla. The CCM/AHCA Coach of the Year Award is sponsored by CCM Hockey and chosen by members of the American Hockey Coaches Association.

Recent Spencer Penrose Award winners

YearCoach
2023Bob Motzko, Minnesota
2022Mike Hastings, Minnesota State
2021Mike Hastings, Minnesota State
2020

Brad Berry, North Dakota

Mike Schafer, Cornell

2019Greg Carvel, Massachusetts
2018Jeff Jackson, Notre Dame
2017Jim Montgomery, Denver
2016Rand Pecknold, Quinnipiac
2015Mike Hastings, Minnesota State
2014Rick Bennett, Union
2013Norm Bazin, UMass Lowell
2012Bob Daniels, Ferris State
2011Nate Leaman, Union
2010Wayne Wilson, RIT
2009Jack Parker, Boston University
2008Red Berenson, Michigan
2007Jeff Jackson, Notre Dame
2006Enrico Blasi, Miami
2005George Gwozdecky, Denver
2004Scott Sandelin, Minnesota-Duluth
2003Bob Daniels, Ferris State
2002Tim Whitehead, Maine
2001Dean Blais, North Dakota
2000Joe Marsh, St. Lawrence

Jess Myers
By Jess Myers
Jess Myers covers college hockey, as well as outdoors, general sports and travel, for The Rink Live and the Forum Communications family of publications. He came to FCC in 2018 after three decades of covering sports as a freelancer for a variety of publications, while working full time in politics and media relations. A native of Warroad, Minn. (the real Hockeytown USA), Myers has a degree in journalism/communications from the University of Minnesota Duluth. He lives in the Twin Cities. Contact Jess via email at jrmyers@forumcomm.com, or find him on Twitter via @JessRMyers. English speaker.
What to read next
230403MH-1778-Hastings.jpg
BIG 10
Mike Hastings cherishes ‘special opportunity’ at Wisconsin
The new men's hockey coach for the Badgers comes to Madison after a decade of success in Mankato and with a respect for the cardinal and red that was born four decades ago at a rink in North Dakota.
April 03, 2023 07:38 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
IHM22-MSU(Sat)
BIG 10
On the way to the Frozen Four, Brandon Naurato is named Michigan's permanent head coach
After leading the Wolverines to a Big Ten tournament title and the Frozen Four in his first season, the coach's "interim" tag was dropped and a five -year contract is being finalized.
March 31, 2023 04:05 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
DSCN0292.JPG
BIG 10
Minnesota State's Mike Hastings named head coach at Wisconsin
The three-time Spencer Penrose Award winner, handed to the national college coach of the year, Hastings’ teams racked up an impressive 11-year run.
March 30, 2023 09:07 PM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
IHM22-Harvard(Sat)
BIG 10
Learning on the fly, Michigan interim coach Brandon Naurato has the Wolverines Frozen Four-bound
Taking over the Michigan program less than two months before the season started, the Wolverines' new coach has them playing with confidence, for each other, and seeking their first title in 25 years.
March 29, 2023 09:35 AM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT