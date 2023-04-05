Minnesota's Bob Motzko named national coach of the year

TAMPA, Fla. – For years we have heard elite players at the Frozen Four talk about how individual awards are an afterthought, and winning a NCAA title is their only focus. You can add Minnesota Gophers coach Bob Motzko to that notion, that getting honored by your peers is nice, but his focus is elsewhere.

Still, on Wednesday, Motzko became the first Gophers coach in 70 years to be honored as the nation’s coach of the year. A short time after his team met the media at Amalie Arena, it was announced that Motzko is the 2023 Spencer Penrose Award winner, given annually to the top Division I hockey coach.

The last time a Gophers coach won the award, in 1953, it went to legendary Gophers program-runner John Mariucci, for whom the Minnesota rink is now named.

He is the third consecutive winner from the State of Hockey to capture the award, after Mike Hastings from Minnesota State Mankato won it the previous two years. Hastings was named the head coach at Wisconsin recently.

In Motzko’s fifth season as their head coach, Minnesota has never been ranked outside the top four and spent 12 weeks as the nation's No. 1 team in at least one national poll. The Gophers claimed their 29th conference regular season title in team history via record-setting fashion under Motzko's guidance as their 19 victories and 57 points were the most in conference history. It also was the third consecutive, 20-plus win campaign for Motzko at Minnesota.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Spencer Penrose Award is named in memory of the Colorado Springs benefactor who built the Broadmoor Hotel Complex, site of the first 10 NCAA championship hockey tournaments. The award will be presented on Wednesday, April 26, at the 2023 AHCA Convention at the Naples Grande Hotel in Naples, Fla. The CCM/AHCA Coach of the Year Award is sponsored by CCM Hockey and chosen by members of the American Hockey Coaches Association.

Recent Spencer Penrose Award winners