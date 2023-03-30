Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Breaking News
Men's College BIG 10

Minnesota State's Mike Hastings named head coach at Wisconsin

The three-time Spencer Penrose Award winner, handed to the national college coach of the year, Hastings’ teams racked up an impressive 11-year run.

DSCN0292.JPG
Minnesota State head coach Mike Hastings listens to a question during the Fargo regional media day Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at Scheels Arena in Fargo.
Rob Beer / The Rink Live
Rob Beer
By Rob Beer
Today at 3:21 PM

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin has named its new men’s hockey coach and it only had to look 300 miles to the west. Mike Hastings, the longtime Minnesota State coach, will be taking over the Badgers program after Tony Granato was fired earlier this month.

Hastings built a perennial contender in Mankato since his arrival in 2012. His teams have played in eight NCAA tournaments — bowing out recently to St. Cloud in the Fargo Regional — and reaching the Frozen Four in back-to-back years of 2021 and 2022, the last of which they finished runner-up to Denver.

The three-time Spencer Penrose Award winner, handed to the national college coach of the year, Hastings’ teams racked up an impressive 11-year run. He leaves the Mavericks with a 299-109-25 record. He was also named the WCHA’s coach of the decade for the 2010s.

Last season he coached Hobey Baker winner Dryden McKay, a goaltender who won 38 games last season and finished with an NCAA-record 34 career shutouts.

Hastings was an assistant coach of the U.S Olympic hockey team for the 2022 Games in Beijing. He also recently was the head coach of the silver-medal winning U.S. squad in the 2019 IIHF World Junior Championship.

ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED COVERAGE:
A hockey player wearing a white, maroon, and black jersey prepares for a faceoff.
High School
After leading Shattuck-St. Mary's 19U to a national title, Payton Holloway is headed to UMD
Holloway led the Sabres in goals, assists and total points this season and will join the Bulldogs in the fall.
March 30, 2023 11:46 AM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
D5F71F1A-5199-410E-A7B8-AE5EFB756536.jpeg
CCHA
Offseason frenzy begins with CCHA players signing pro contracts, entering transfer portal
Pro signings, transfer portal updates and Northern Michigan begins process to shrink rink size at Berry Events Center
March 28, 2023 05:43 PM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
101721.S.MICHMPUX.C04.JPG
CCHA
Mavericks' Sandelin signs with AHL's Colorado Eagles, reunites with former high school and college teammate
Hermantown native Ryan Sandelin is joining his former Hawks and Minnesota State teammate Wyatt Aamodt in Colorado.
March 27, 2023 02:38 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
032423.S.TRL.FRGAME2MAIN
Men's College
Fans flock to Scheels Arena for fun-filled Day 1 at Fargo regional
Thursday's sellout crowd of 5,061 was the third-largest Day 1 attendance in five regionals held at Scheels Arena and the largest since 2017.
March 24, 2023 12:23 AM
 · 
By  Ryan Spitza
032423.S.TRL.FRGAME1MAIN
Men's College
Schlossman: St. Cloud State has learned how to win without Dylan Anhorn
The Huskies have won four-straight games and are now a win away from a trip to the NCAA Frozen Four.
March 23, 2023 10:36 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
032423.S.TRL.FRGAME1MAIN
Men's College
Castor's 34 saves give SCSU program 1st NCAA tournament shutout, Huskies advance to regional championship
Huskies get goals from Miettinen, Peart, Okabe, Cruikshank, kill three power plays to advance.
March 23, 2023 06:38 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
0L6A6098
Men's College
Live blog: Fargo Regional -- SCSU vs. Minnesota State, 4 p.m.
Sixth-seeded Huskies play 11th-seeded Mavericks in the region semifinals
March 23, 2023 03:12 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
DSCN0276.JPG
Men's College
Fargo regional: SCSU, Minnesota State meet again, this time with the season on the line
Huskies will play the Mavericks for the third time this season and for the sixth time in three seasons.
March 22, 2023 05:37 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
DSCN0306.JPG
Men's College
Fargo regional notebook: Mavericks one period short, but seeking to play 12 more
Sights and sounds from Wednesday's practice day at Scheels Arena, where Minnesota State Mankato, St. Cloud State, Minnesota and Canisius all seek two wins and a trip to Florida for the Frozen Four.
March 22, 2023 05:04 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
PHOTO: Scheels Arena outside
Men's College
Scheels Arena expecting capacity crowd for Fargo regional despite rumors of unused tickets
Canisius, Minnesota, Minnesota State and St. Cloud State are set to take the ice Thursday for the opening round of the NCAA tournament
March 21, 2023 06:20 PM
 · 
By  Ryan Spitza

Wisconsin fired Grantato following a 13-23-0 season, by far the worst record in the Big Ten. They were led by 34-point producer in freshman Cruz Lucius and junior Mathieu De St. Phalle with a team-high 13 goals and 30 points.

The Badgers finished the 2020-21 season as the Big Ten regular season champions. But in Granato’s seven seasons, the former coach of the Colorado Avalanche finished above just .500 twice and compiled a 105-129-16 record overall.

This story will be updated.

Rob Beer
By Rob Beer
Rob Beer is the digital content manager for Forum Communications. A journalist with Forum Communications since 1991, he is the editor of The Rink Live and helps cover the CCHA. He also assists with other content produced by Forum Communications.
What to read next
IHM22-Harvard(Sat)
BIG 10
Learning on the fly, Michigan interim coach Brandon Naurato has the Wolverines Frozen Four-bound
Taking over the Michigan program less than two months before the season started, the Wolverines' new coach has them playing with confidence, for each other, and seeking their first title in 25 years.
March 29, 2023 09:35 AM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
032623.S.TRL.FARGOTITLE
BIG 10
Gophers bench boss Bob Motzko among eight finalists for national coach of the year
Western Michigan's Pat Ferschweiler, Michigan Tech's Joe Shawhan and Brandon Naurato of Michigan also up for Spencer Penrose Award.
March 28, 2023 02:14 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
college men play ice hockey
BIG 10
Former Bulldog Isaac Howard reuniting with former coach at Michigan State
Isaac Howard is leaving UMD after one season to go play for Michigan State and his former coach at the USA Hockey National Team Development Program.
March 25, 2023 11:35 AM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
Michigan vs Minnesota
BIG 10
Keeping the Gophers sound in mind and body is a job at which Jeff Winslow excels
Hockey might be getting safer, thanks in part to better gear and smarter play, but also thanks to people like the Minnesota Gophers' trainer, who is a trusted member of the team in his 14th season.
March 24, 2023 05:56 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT