Minnesota State's Mike Hastings named head coach at Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin has named its new men’s hockey coach and it only had to look 300 miles to the west. Mike Hastings, the longtime Minnesota State coach, will be taking over the Badgers program after Tony Granato was fired earlier this month.

Hastings built a perennial contender in Mankato since his arrival in 2012. His teams have played in eight NCAA tournaments — bowing out recently to St. Cloud in the Fargo Regional — and reaching the Frozen Four in back-to-back years of 2021 and 2022, the last of which they finished runner-up to Denver.

The three-time Spencer Penrose Award winner, handed to the national college coach of the year, Hastings’ teams racked up an impressive 11-year run. He leaves the Mavericks with a 299-109-25 record. He was also named the WCHA’s coach of the decade for the 2010s.

Last season he coached Hobey Baker winner Dryden McKay, a goaltender who won 38 games last season and finished with an NCAA-record 34 career shutouts.

Hastings was an assistant coach of the U.S Olympic hockey team for the 2022 Games in Beijing. He also recently was the head coach of the silver-medal winning U.S. squad in the 2019 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Wisconsin fired Grantato following a 13-23-0 season, by far the worst record in the Big Ten. They were led by 34-point producer in freshman Cruz Lucius and junior Mathieu De St. Phalle with a team-high 13 goals and 30 points.

The Badgers finished the 2020-21 season as the Big Ten regular season champions. But in Granato’s seven seasons, the former coach of the Colorado Avalanche finished above just .500 twice and compiled a 105-129-16 record overall.

