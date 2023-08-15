Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Men's College BIG 10

Minnesota head coach Bob Motzko says team will keep knocking on title door

Motzko joined Jess Myers of The Rink Live during the Gophers alumni golf outing at Legends Golf Club on Tuesday.

bob motzko.jpg
Minnesota head men's hockey coach Bob Motzko, left, chats with Jess Myers of The Rink Live on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023 at Legends Golf Club in Prior Lake, Minn.
The Rink Live
The Rink Live
By The Rink Live
Today at 4:18 PM

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. — Minnesota head coach Bob Motzko reflected on a Frozen Four runner-up finish, Logan Cooley's jump, his returning fifth-year seniors and the hope his team can break through and win its first NCAA championship since 2003.

"All we got to do is keep knocking on the door and keep our foot in there and we'll punch our ticket through one day," he said.

Motzko joined Jess Myers of The Rink Live during the Gophers alumni golf outing at Legends Golf Club on Tuesday.

Look for more video interviews on The Rink Live's channel .

MORE MINNESOTA GOPHERS COVERAGE:
DSC_0257.JPG
BIG 10
New York state of mind for Gophers, as Long Island native defenseman Matthew Grimes picks Minnesota
The puck-moving blueliner who is bound for Sioux Falls in the USHL this season will be the first New York product to skate for the Minnesota Gophers when he arrives on campus in a few years.
1d ago
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Da Beauty League - Night Six
NHL
With his first Minnesota Wild training camp ahead, Vinni Lettieri feels blessed to be home
After spending time with the Rangers, Ducks and Bruins, the grandson of Minnesota hockey royalty inked a contract with the hometown NHL club over the summer, and had a much bigger event as well.
4d ago
 · 
By  Jess Myers
WJC Showcase Snuggerud one-time.JPG
Junior and Prospects
Here's why Minnesota's Jimmy Snuggerud wants to make good impression at Summer Showcase
Snuggerud starred in last year's World Junior Championships. He knows it doesn’t guarantee him a roster spot this year, but he has plenty of motivation heading into his sophomore season
Aug 3
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Maceo Phillips
BIG 10
Sizable gift Dinkytown-bound as defenseman Mace'o Phillips commits to Gophers
First headed to Michigan to play for USA Hockey's National Team Development Program, the 16-year-old product of the Wayzata youth hockey program brings a large frame and offense to the blue line.
Aug 3
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Centennial-SLP vs Minnetonka_0346.jpg
Minnesota Girls
Another Hemp is headed to Dinkytown
Layla Hemp is the youngest of her five siblings and will be the third to play Division I hockey at the University of Minnesota.
Aug 1
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
NHL: NHL Draft
BIG 10
Newest NHLer Logan Cooley says camp swayed his decision to turn pro
In his first conversation with reporters as a professional hockey player, former Minnesota Gophers star Logan Cooley said the Arizona Coyotes development camp changed his mind.
Jul 27
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Development camp
BIG 10
After one season in Minnesota, Logan Cooley cashes in via entry-level Arizona Coyotes contract
The Gophers star had a change of heart after originally planning to return for another season of college hockey, and will join the NHL team on a three-year pact likely worth around $4 million.
Jul 27
 · 
By  Jess Myers
college men play ice hockey
BIG 10
Arizona Coyotes hinting that a Logan Cooley signing is coming soon
In May, the Minnesota Gophers star forward announced his intent to return for a second college season, but earlier this month hinted that he was putting more thought into that decision.
Jul 26
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Moorhead vs Gentry Academy_0362.jpg
Minnesota Girls
Moorhead Spuds defender Kate Kosobud plays it close to home and picks Gophers
After helping the Spuds snap a 17-season state tournament drought as a junior, standout defender Kate Kosobud got her college choice out of the way and picked Minnesota.
Jul 24
 · 
By  Jess Myers
New Comers
NHL
Connor Bedard, Oliver Moore are featured in a behind-the-scenes NHL draft special that premieres Friday
“Welcome to the NHL: Nashville 2023″ premieres at 4 p.m. CDT Friday on ESPN+ and at 6 p.m. on NHL Network.
Jul 20
 · 
By  Phil Thompson / Chicago Tribune

The Rink Live
By The Rink Live
This byline is used for staff-generated stories or basic rewrites of news from official sources. At times, this byline is used when a story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
KirwanRyan2.jpg
BIG 10
An early look at the 2023-24 Penn State roster
Aug 8
 · 
By  Jess Myers
A hockey player shoots the puck while balancing on one leg. He is wearing a yellow, white, and black jersey set up.
BIG 10
Penn State's newest recruit Ethan Weber always wanted to play in the Big 10
Aug 8
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
WJC Showcase Cole Knuble shot.JPG
Junior and Prospects
Versatility and solid Summer Showcase strengthen Cole Knuble’s World Juniors case
Aug 7
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT