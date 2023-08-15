Minnesota head coach Bob Motzko says team will keep knocking on title door

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. — Minnesota head coach Bob Motzko reflected on a Frozen Four runner-up finish, Logan Cooley's jump, his returning fifth-year seniors and the hope his team can break through and win its first NCAA championship since 2003.

"All we got to do is keep knocking on the door and keep our foot in there and we'll punch our ticket through one day," he said.

Motzko joined Jess Myers of The Rink Live during the Gophers alumni golf outing at Legends Golf Club on Tuesday.

Look for more video interviews on The Rink Live's channel .