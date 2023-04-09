Minnesota forward Matthew Knies signs with Toronto Maple Leafs

TORONTO — Matthew Knies is a Maple Leaf.

The Phoenix, Arizona, native signed a three-year, entry-level deal with Toronto Sunday, one day after his Minnesota Gophers lost to Quinnipiac in the NCAA title game. The contract's average annual value is $925,000.

Knies played two seasons for the Gophers, registering 75 points (36 goals, 39 assists) in 73 games. He was named Big Ten Player of the Year and was a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award this season, as well as being selected first-team All-Big Ten and West All-American.

Minnesota's lethal top line of Knies, Logan Cooley and Jimmy Snuggerud combined for 152 points in 2022-23, helping lead the Gophers to a second straight Frozen Four appearance.

Minnesota forward Matthew Knies gave the Roar Zone an earful after scoring versus Penn State in their game on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 at Pegula Ice Arena in State College, Pa. Craig Houtz / Penn State Athletics

"In two seasons playing for Coach Motzko and his program at the University of Minnesota, Matthew has participated in two Big Ten championship games, two NCAA Frozen Four Championships, two World Junior Championship tournaments and one Winter Olympic Games," said Maple Leafs General Manager Kyle Dubas in a press release.

"The impact of that experience in addition to the massive steps the program at University of Minnesota has helped him take on and off the ice are something that we are forever grateful for. We look forward to welcoming Matthew to our Club this week and helping him continue down the great development path he has been on with the Gophers," Dubas said.

Knies was a second-round pick (57th overall) of the Maple Leafs in the 2021 Entry Draft.