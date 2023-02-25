Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Men's College BIG 10

Mike Koster brings the power as Gophers' second-period special teams sink Buckeyes

Ohio State came to Minneapolis with the nation's best penalty kill, but a trio of Minnesota power-play goals gave the Buckeyes drive for Big Ten home ice a setback.

2023022421-26-360875.jpg
Minnesota defenseman Mike Koster celebrated one of his two second period goals in the Gophers win over Ohio State on Feb. 24, 2023 at 3M Arena at Mariucci in Minneapolis.
Jim Rosvold / Special to The Rink Live
Jess Myers
By Jess Myers
February 24, 2023 10:20 PM

MINNEAPOLIS – If Minnesota Gophers coach Bob Motzko asked which of his defensemen could step up to fill the gap with Jackson LaCombe injured, it’s likely that Mike Koster was the first hand raised.

Koster, a junior from Chaska, Minn., had two goals and two assists as the Gophers power play was powerful in a 4-0 win over Ohio State on Friday in the opener of the final Big Ten regular season series for both teams.

It was a night of penalty trouble for the Buckeyes, who are fighting to secure home ice in the opening round of the Big Ten playoffs. Ohio State took seven penalties in the game, and Minnesota got a trio of power-play goals.

For the Gophers (24-8-1 overall, 18-4-1 Big Ten), who have wrapped up the conference title, goalie Justen Close had 23 saves for his sixth shutout of the season.

Ohio State (18-12-3, 11-10-2) got 34 saves from starting goalie Jakub Dobes, but with the loss dropped into third place in the conference standings with one game to play. The Buckeyes are at risk of being overtaken by Penn State, which enters the final night of the regular season two points back of Ohio State in the standings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Media Day
Minnesota Gophers defenseman Mike Koster
Matt Krohn / Gopher Sports

The opening 20 minutes lacked goals but did not want for excitement, as Dobes managed to knock the net off the moorings four times with the Gophers bearing down on him. The fourth one earned him a delay of game penalty – one of two infractions called on the goalie, who was the Big Ten’s top rookie last season. Ohio State has the nation’s top penalty-kill unit and put them to work in the first, thwarting the Gophers on six minutes of man advantage.

It got worse for the Buckeyes in the second, as they kept up the parade to the penalty box, and the Gophers scored a pair of 5-on-3 goals and a third goal on a 5-on-4 advantage.

But it started with a beautiful individual rush to the net by Gophers captain Brock Faber, who was back in the lineup after missing last weekend’s games at Penn State due to injury. Taking a pass from Rhett Pitlick, Faber cruised along the goal line to the top of the crease, then tucked the rebound of his first shot between Dobes’ knees to give the Gophers their first lead.

Buckeyes coach Steve Rohlik made his displeasure at the lopsided penalty numbers known, having a long talk with the officials at the end of the first period, and complaining loud enough to draw a bench minor in the second.

It was the third consecutive win by the Gophers, and their sixth in the past seven games.

READ MORE MINNESOTA GOPHERS COVERAGE:
2023010719-21-410172.jpg
BIG 10
Gophers' Jackson LaCombe to miss Ohio State games with lower body injury
Just as defenseman Brock Faber was returning to the Minnesota Gophers lineup, defenseman Jackson LaCombe was added to the injury list, and will miss the team's final regular season games.
February 24, 2023 08:21 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Text that reads "The Rink Live Podcast" on a light blue background
Inside TRL
Ben Clymer discusses growing up in Bloomington, playing for good and bad coaches, the WHL, the KHL, the Wild
Former Bloomington Jefferson High School standout is now an analyst for Minnesota Wild and University of Minnesota games. A fun talk about many colorful stops along the way in his playing career.
February 24, 2023 02:02 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
college women play ice hockey
Bulldogs Hockey
NCAA women's hockey bracketology: Conference tournaments are underway
Hockey East, College Hockey America and even the WCHA all feature potential Cinderellas who could steal an at-large berth this season.
February 24, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
102522-OSUvMinn-0596.jpg
BIG 10
Buckeyes visit Minnesota to close regular season, with neither team looking to take their foot off the gas
Travel delays meant that the Buckeyes’ ability to have a Thursday evening practice on 3M Arena at Mariucci’s big ice sheet might be hampered.
February 23, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
021823OSUvUM-2064.jpg
BIG 10
Smorgasbord of scenarios in play as Big Ten regular season concludes this weekend
The top (Minnesota) and the bottom (Wisconsin) are settled, but there are myriad things that could happen to places two through six in the Big Ten table with just six regular season games to play.
February 23, 2023 04:13 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Vetter.jpg
WCHA
Gophers, Bulldogs and Buckeyes dominate All-WCHA first team
Two players each from Minnesota, Minnesota Duluth and regular season champ Ohio State were given top honors by the WCHA when its all conference teams were announced.
February 23, 2023 01:44 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
2023010817-31-001542.jpg
BIG 10
Big Ten recognizes Gophers' Knies and Cooley, Buckeyes' Wise as players of the week
The Minnesota Gophers linemates played the starring roles in a sweep of Penn State on the road, while an Ohio State senior did his best work on the biggest stage for the Buckeyes.
February 21, 2023 11:23 AM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Big Ten Trophy Celebration
BIG 10
After Monday’s practice, the Gophers took a surprise trip to the hardware store
After clinching the Big Ten title while on the road at Penn State, Minnesota Gophers coach Bob Motzko surprised his team with the trophy and champion hats at their Monday afternoon practice.
February 20, 2023 09:32 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
021923 UND1.jpg
Inside TRL
Weekend Rewind: UMD splits at Denver, SCSU and UND split six points, Gophers clinch, WCHA playoffs to start
Bulldogs move into two-point lead over Fighting Hawks for fifth in NCHC, Minnesota picks up two road wins. SCSU, UMD and Minnesota women each finish regular season with sweeps
February 20, 2023 07:01 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
celebration_003.JPG
WCHA
Buckeyes late rally nets their first WCHA regular-season crown and top seed in the league playoffs
Top-seeded Ohio State will host Bemidji State, Minnesota will host St. Thomas, Wisconsin will host Minnesota State Mankato and Minnesota Duluth will host St. Cloud State in the WCHA first round.
February 19, 2023 07:17 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
DSC_4023.JPG
BIG 10
A 54-hour span in central Pennsylvania was the keystone in 2022 Gophers' Big Ten title
The commitment from a future star, two gutsy wins and the return of three Olympians all happened over the course of a few days at Penn State a year ago, defining the Minnesota Gophers' season.
February 19, 2023 01:21 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
m.2.JPG
BIG 10
Matthew Knies calls game as Gophers sweep at Penn State
The Minnesota Gophers star forward scored in the final minute of regulation to forge a tie, then finished it in overtime to fuel a sweep of Penn State on the road.
February 18, 2023 08:38 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers

ADVERTISEMENT

Extra Pucks

Buckeyes top line left wing Michael Gildon did not commit a penalty in the game, but ended up serving three of them. He sat out the two minute pause for Dobes twice and for his coach when the Buckeyes were issued a bench minor in the second period.

Forward Garrett Pinoniemi and defenseman Matt Satudacher were the Gophers’ only healthy scratches.

Michigan tied Notre Dame at home 3-3, and lost the ensuing shootout, but the one standings point earned by the Wolverines clinched a home ice spot for them next weekend in the opening round of the Big Ten tournament. Michigan is the defending conference tournament champions.

Penn State did what it does best – score goals – in a 6-1 rout of last place Wisconsin on Friday in State College, Pa., and moved a step closer to clinching home ice in round one.

The Gophers close the regular season with a 4:30 p.m. CT first faceoff versus Ohio State on Saturday afternoon. The Minnesota seniors will be honored following the game.

This story will be updated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jess Myers
By Jess Myers
Jess Myers covers college hockey, as well as outdoors, general sports and travel, for The Rink Live and the Forum Communications family of publications. He came to FCC in 2018 after three decades of covering sports as a freelancer for a variety of publications, while working full time in politics and media relations. A native of Warroad, Minn. (the real Hockeytown USA), Myers has a degree in journalism/communications from the University of Minnesota Duluth. He lives in the Twin Cities. Contact Jess via email at jrmyers@forumcomm.com, or find him on Twitter via @JessRMyers. English speaker.
What to read next
m.4.JPG
BIG 10
Logan Cooley puts on a show in home state as Gophers blast Penn State
With a big contingent of friends and family in attendance, Minnesota Gophers star Logan Cooley made a triumphant return to his home state, as his team blasted past Penn State in their series opener.
February 17, 2023 08:48 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
USA NTDP U18 vs MSU
BIG 10
In mass shooting's wake, Michigan State coach Adam Nightingale says, 'We will be Spartan Strong'
After a gunman killed three students on their campus this week, Michigan State hockey staff and players consulted with athletic department officials before deciding to play at Wisconsin this weekend.
February 17, 2023 01:20 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
021623OSUvUM-2272.jpg
BIG 10
Buckeyes shootout win over Michigan lifts Gophers to sixth Big Ten title in a decade
Before they even dropped the puck on their series at Penn State, the Minnesota Gophers earned their conference's regular season title banner thanks to some help from the Ohio State Buckeyes.
February 16, 2023 09:02 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Gophers vs Penn State_0030.jpg
BIG 10
Big Ten notebook: Even down a few men, Gophers defenders say 'bring it on'
Both teams have plenty to play for at Pegula Ice Arena this weekend, where the Gophers look to clinch a Big Ten crown, while the Nittany Lions are in a pitched battle for home ice in the playoffs.
February 16, 2023 04:15 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers