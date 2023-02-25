Mike Koster brings the power as Gophers' second-period special teams sink Buckeyes

MINNEAPOLIS – If Minnesota Gophers coach Bob Motzko asked which of his defensemen could step up to fill the gap with Jackson LaCombe injured, it’s likely that Mike Koster was the first hand raised.

Koster, a junior from Chaska, Minn., had two goals and two assists as the Gophers power play was powerful in a 4-0 win over Ohio State on Friday in the opener of the final Big Ten regular season series for both teams.

It was a night of penalty trouble for the Buckeyes, who are fighting to secure home ice in the opening round of the Big Ten playoffs. Ohio State took seven penalties in the game, and Minnesota got a trio of power-play goals.

For the Gophers (24-8-1 overall, 18-4-1 Big Ten), who have wrapped up the conference title, goalie Justen Close had 23 saves for his sixth shutout of the season.

Ohio State (18-12-3, 11-10-2) got 34 saves from starting goalie Jakub Dobes, but with the loss dropped into third place in the conference standings with one game to play. The Buckeyes are at risk of being overtaken by Penn State, which enters the final night of the regular season two points back of Ohio State in the standings.

Minnesota Gophers defenseman Mike Koster Matt Krohn / Gopher Sports

The opening 20 minutes lacked goals but did not want for excitement, as Dobes managed to knock the net off the moorings four times with the Gophers bearing down on him. The fourth one earned him a delay of game penalty – one of two infractions called on the goalie, who was the Big Ten’s top rookie last season. Ohio State has the nation’s top penalty-kill unit and put them to work in the first, thwarting the Gophers on six minutes of man advantage.

It got worse for the Buckeyes in the second, as they kept up the parade to the penalty box, and the Gophers scored a pair of 5-on-3 goals and a third goal on a 5-on-4 advantage.

But it started with a beautiful individual rush to the net by Gophers captain Brock Faber, who was back in the lineup after missing last weekend’s games at Penn State due to injury. Taking a pass from Rhett Pitlick, Faber cruised along the goal line to the top of the crease, then tucked the rebound of his first shot between Dobes’ knees to give the Gophers their first lead.

Buckeyes coach Steve Rohlik made his displeasure at the lopsided penalty numbers known, having a long talk with the officials at the end of the first period, and complaining loud enough to draw a bench minor in the second.

It was the third consecutive win by the Gophers, and their sixth in the past seven games.

Extra Pucks

Buckeyes top line left wing Michael Gildon did not commit a penalty in the game, but ended up serving three of them. He sat out the two minute pause for Dobes twice and for his coach when the Buckeyes were issued a bench minor in the second period.

Forward Garrett Pinoniemi and defenseman Matt Satudacher were the Gophers’ only healthy scratches.

Michigan tied Notre Dame at home 3-3, and lost the ensuing shootout, but the one standings point earned by the Wolverines clinched a home ice spot for them next weekend in the opening round of the Big Ten tournament. Michigan is the defending conference tournament champions.

Penn State did what it does best – score goals – in a 6-1 rout of last place Wisconsin on Friday in State College, Pa., and moved a step closer to clinching home ice in round one.

The Gophers close the regular season with a 4:30 p.m. CT first faceoff versus Ohio State on Saturday afternoon. The Minnesota seniors will be honored following the game.

