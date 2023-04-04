Mike Hastings cherishes ‘special opportunity’ at Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. – It was a bit of an unconventional introduction to those who wish him nothing but success, but when new Wisconsin Badgers men’s hockey coach Mike Hastings met the fans and his future players on the ice at the Kohl Center, he grinned and admitted his ties to a kind of hockey underworld.

Interviewed by Badgers radio voice Brian Posick after his formal introduction, to the strains of the Badger band playing “On Wisconsin,” Hastings admitted that his three greatest coaching mentors – Don Lucia, Bob Motzko and Dean Blais – are all former coaches or players for the Minnesota Gophers, and are collectively playfully known as the “Minnesota Mafia.”

“They’ve always been there, and when I’ve needed them, they’ve answered the phone, which I’ve had to do often,” Hastings said. “I’m thankful to have the relationships I’ve had with those guys, because they’ve put me in a good spot.”

Posick was quick to remind Hastings that, as the Badgers coach, one of the job expectations once the puck drops next season will be to beat Motzko and the Gophers.

Fans and players from the Wisconsin men's hockey team filled some of the seats of the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., to watch the introduction of new Badgers coach Mike Hastings on Monday, April 3, 2023. Contributed / Wisconsin Athletics

“We’ve done that a couple of times, but we need to do it a little more,” Hastings said, with a smile.

ADVERTISEMENT

If there is one thing that Hastings brings to the Wisconsin job after a decade behind the bench at Minnesota State Mankato, it might be a mastery over Motzko, at least recently. Hastings’ Mavericks were 5-1-0 versus Motzko’s Gophers over the past five years, including wins in the Loveland Regional finale in 2021 and a Frozen Four semifinal win last season in Boston.

And just as it was for Motzko five years ago when he left St. Cloud State – where Motzko and Hastings were teammates in the 1980s – for the Gophers, there were queries raised about why Hastings would leave the seemingly comfortable spot at MSU for a Big Ten program that had just two winning seasons in the past seven years.

“People have asked, ‘Why Wisconsin?’ And I’ve said, ‘Because it is Wisconsin,’” Hastings said. He recalled his childhood and teen years in Crookston, Minn., making the 30-minute trip to Grand Forks to watch college hockey, and a team in red that is still stuck in his memories.

“I was sitting at old Ralph Engelstad Arena … and watching the Wisconsin band own Engelstad Arena and play the fight song and play what Wisconsin’s all about, which is special,” he said.

When it became clear that Hastings was the person who would be replacing Tony Granato, who was fired last month, the phone started to blow up. And the first voice on the other end of the line was a surprise – Tony’s brother, who coaches the NHL’s Buffalo Sabres.

“One of the first phone calls I had was from Donnie Granato. I had an opportunity to work with Donnie during the (2022) Olympics,” Hastings said. “He called and said, ‘Hasty, I know you can’t get back to me right now, but welcome to the Badger family.’”

Wisconsin men's hockey coach Mike Hastings (right) received a Badgers sweater from athletic director Chris McIntosh at an introductory event on Monday, April 3, 2023, at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis. Contributed / Wisconsin Athletics

He takes over a Badgers team that – after winning the Big Ten and going to the NCAA tournament in 2021 – finished sixth in the seven-team conference last season and seventh this season, bowing out to Michigan in the first round of the conference tournament. Hastings acknowledged the challenge and the opportunity of the job which will pay him $700,000 per year – double what he was making in Mankato. And he said he does not expect all of the Badgers’ wins to come on the ice.

“Yes, we want to hang banners in this building, but what we really want to do, most importantly, is continue to produce young people that can fly the Badger flag,” he said. “Whether they’re wearing a hockey jersey, out in the community, supporting the people when they need support. I’m proud to be the next head coach of this program. It’s a special opportunity and I want you to know I’m going to cherish it every day.”