Men's College BIG 10

Michigan's winning streak broken by Ohio State

Michigan has enjoyed a great period of success and ahead of the road game against Ohio State, Michigan was on a run of seven straight wins. But, Thursday's game finished 0-0 after a shootout drama and the winning streak was ended.

img_500253019_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 17, 2023 03:55 AM

Next games:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST, this time in OSU.

Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.