Michigan's winning streak broken by Ohio State
Michigan has enjoyed a great period of success and ahead of the road game against Ohio State, Michigan was on a run of seven straight wins. But, Thursday's game finished 0-0 after a shootout drama and the winning streak was ended.
Next games:
The teams meet again on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST, this time in OSU.