Michigan wins at home against Wisconsin

Michigan won when it visited Wisconsin on Saturday. The final score was 7-4.

The hosting team took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Rutger McGroarty . Mackie Samoskevich and Adam Fantilli assisted.

The Badgers tied it up 1-1 halfway through the first period when Cruz Lucius scored, assisted by Mathieu De St. Phalle and Corson Ceulemans.

The Wolverines' Adam Fantilli took the lead late in the first, assisted by Gavin Brindley and Luke Hughes .

The Wolverines increased the lead to 3-1 with another goal from Adam Fantilli late into the first, assisted by Steven Holtz and Jay Keranen .

Two goals were scored in the second period, and the Wolverines led 4-3 going in to the third period.

The Badgers tied the score 4-4 early into the third period when Carson Bantle scored, assisted by Brock Caufield and Tyson Jugnauth.

Nolan Moyle took the lead late in the third, assisted by Frank Nazar Iii and Dylan Duke .

The Wolverines increased the lead to 6-4 with 01.27 remaining of the third after a goal from T.J. Hughes , assisted by Luke Hughes.

The Wolverines increased the lead to 7-4 with 54 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Mackie Samoskevich.