Michigan wins at home against Harvard
Michigan won the home game against Harvard 4-1 on Saturday.
The hosting Wolverines started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Mark Estapa scoring in the first period, a goal assisted by Nick Granowicz and Luca Fantilli.
The Wolverines' Mackie Samoskevich increased the lead to 2-0 with a minute left in the first period, assisted by Adam Fantilli and Dylan Duke.
The Crimson narrowed the gap to 2-1, after only 42 seconds into the third period when Matthew Coronato found the back of the net, assisted by Henry Thrun and Sean Farrell.
Rutger McGroarty increased the lead to 3-1 late into the third period, assisted by Gavin Brindley.
The Wolverines increased the lead to 4-1 with 01.42 remaining of the third after a goal from Seamus Casey, assisted by Nolan Moyle.
Coming up:
The teams play their next games on Friday. The Wolverines will host the Badgers at 7 p.m. CST, and the Crimson will visit the Big Red at 6 p.m. CST.