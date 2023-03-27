Sponsored By
Men's College BIG 10

Michigan win over Penn State in overtime

Michigan won the playoff knock-out game against Penn State 2-1 in a game that went to overtime.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Today at 8:13 PM

Michigan won the playoff knock-out game against Penn State 2-1 in a game that went to overtime.

Michigan's Mackie Samoskevich scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and late into the second period, the Nittany Lions took the lead when Connor MacEachern scored the first goal assisted by Christian Berger and Paul DeNaples .

Adam Fantilli tied it up 1-1 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Rutger McGroarty and Mackie Samoskevich.

The Wolverines took the lead with 8 remaining of the third after a goal from Mackie Samoskevich, assisted by Dylan Duke and Seamus Casey .

