Men's College BIG 10

Michigan win over Colgate

Michigan have advanced to the next round of playoffs after a decisive 11-1 victory over Colgate in the knock-out game.

Today at 2:23 AM

Michigan have advanced to the next round of playoffs after a decisive 11-1 victory over Colgate in the knock-out game.

The Wolverines took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Nick Granowicz . Luke Hughes and Nolan Moyle assisted.

Seven goals were scored in the second period, and the Wolverines led 8-0 going in to the third period.

The Raiders narrowed the gap to 8-1 early in the third period when Nic Belpedio netted one, assisted by Colton Young .

Rutger McGroarty increased the lead to 9-1 seven minutes later, assisted by Luke Hughes and Gavin Brindley .

Dylan Duke increased the lead to 10-1 less than a minute later, assisted by T.J. Hughes and Seamus Casey .

Rutger McGroarty increased the lead to 11-1 two minutes later, assisted by Luke Hughes and Mackie Samoskevich .

