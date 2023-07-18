Michigan thinks defense, adding Mathew Deschamps and Kevin Reiter to coaching staff

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Despite taking over the program less than two months before their first game, Brandon Naurato’s initial season as the head coach for his alma mater, the University of Michigan, included a Big Ten tournament title, a NCAA Frozen Four trip and the school’s third Hobey Baker winner.

With a season under his belt and his “interim” tag removed, Naurato this week finalized his coaching staff as the Wolverines look for two more wins and the program’s first NCAA title since 1998 in year two. Mathew Deschamps and Kevin Reiter were announced as Michigan’s two newest assistant coaches on Monday, July 17, and Naurato elevated Rob Rassey to associate head coach. In addition, the Wolverines named Evan Hall as their director of hockey operations.

“Last season we led the country in goals for,” Naurato said, in a statement released by the school. “And with the addition of Deschamps and Reiter, they are going to make the defensive side of our game that much better and it will have a huge impact on Michigan hockey.”

Michigan scored 171 goals in 41 games last season, which was tops in the conference, but also led the Big Ten in goals allowed with 128.

Deschamps, 43, spent the last three seasons with the Chicago Steel of the USHL, most recently as their associate head coach, and was part of their 2021 Clark Cup championship run. While there, Deschamps coached future Wolverines like Brendan Brisson, Luca Fanitlli, Owen Power, Mackie Samoskevich and 2023 Hobey winner Adam Fantilli .

As a player at Maine, Deschamps was quite familiar with the NCAA tournament, having skated in the national postseason all four years that he was a Black Bear as well as playing in the Frozen Four as a freshman and as a junior there.

“Deschamps is one of the best defensive developers in the game of hockey,” Naurato said. “His attention to detail on the technical and tactical aspects with the puck, and more importantly without the puck is next level. He’ll run the penalty kill and the defensemen in-game and will help us take another step forwards in both areas.”

On Monday, July 17, 2023, the University of Michigan named Mathew Deschamps (left) and Kevin Reiter (right) as assistant coaches for the Wolverines hockey program. Contributed / Michigan Photography

Reiter, 41, makes the relatively short trip to Ann Arbor from USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program, where he was a goaltending coach, then was named director of player personnel in 2017. Originally from Pittsburgh, Reiter played four years in the old WCHA at Alaska Anchorage, and stopped pucks professionally for seven seasons before retiring and entering the coaching world.

“Reiter has been the general manager and sole decision maker on picking the national development team for the last eight years,” Naurato said. “He knows what high-end talent looks like, how to identify it and how to work with those types of players. Reiter will be a huge asset in supporting Rob Rassey in recruiting and roster management.”

Rassey, who played college hockey at Northeastern, joined the Wolverines staff a year ago. He is the former head coach of both Sioux Falls and Omaha in the USHL. Former Michigan assistant coach Bill Muckalt left the program shortly after the end of last season, when the Wolverines fell to eventual national champion Quinnipiac in the Frozen Four semifinals in Tampa.