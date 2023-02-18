Sponsored By
Men's College BIG 10

Michigan State wins on the road against Wisconsin

Michigan State won the road game against Wisconsin 6-2 on Friday.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 17, 2023 10:30 PM

The visiting team took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Nicolas Muller . Jeremy Davidson and Erik Middendorf assisted.

The Spartans' Zach Dubinsky increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first, assisted by Matt Basgall and Justin Jallen .

The Spartans increased the lead to 3-0 late in the first when David Gucciardi scored, assisted by Jesse Tucker and Zach Dubinsky.

Four goals were scored in the second period, and the Spartans led 5-2 going in to the third period.

Jagger Joshua increased the lead to 6-2 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Nicolas Muller and Matt Basgall.

Next games:

The teams play again on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST.

