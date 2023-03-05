Michigan State wins on the road against Notre Dame
Michigan State won when it visited Notre Dame on Saturday. The final score was 4-2.
The Fighting Irish took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Solag Bakich . Trevor Janicke and Ben Brinkman assisted.
Jeremy Davidson scored in the second period, assisted by Nicolas Muller and David Gucciardi .
Late into the second period, Matt Basgall scored a goal, assisted by Tiernan Shoudy and Daniel Russell , making the score 2-1.
The Spartans increased the lead to 3-1 early into the third period when Nash Nienhuis netted one, assisted by Jeremy Davidson and Nicolas Muller.
Karsen Dorwart increased the lead to 4-1 two minutes later, assisted by Daniel Russell.
Jack Adams narrowed the gap to 4-2 eight minutes later, assisted by Drew Bavaro and Hunter Strand .
Next up:
The teams play again on Sunday at 5 p.m. CST.