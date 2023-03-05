Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Men's College BIG 10

Michigan State wins on the road against Notre Dame

Michigan State won when it visited Notre Dame on Saturday. The final score was 4-2.

img_500262294_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
March 04, 2023 06:06 PM

Michigan State won when it visited Notre Dame on Saturday. The final score was 4-2.

The Fighting Irish took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Solag Bakich . Trevor Janicke and Ben Brinkman assisted.

Jeremy Davidson scored in the second period, assisted by Nicolas Muller and David Gucciardi .

Late into the second period, Matt Basgall scored a goal, assisted by Tiernan Shoudy and Daniel Russell , making the score 2-1.

The Spartans increased the lead to 3-1 early into the third period when Nash Nienhuis netted one, assisted by Jeremy Davidson and Nicolas Muller.

ADVERTISEMENT

Karsen Dorwart increased the lead to 4-1 two minutes later, assisted by Daniel Russell.

Jack Adams narrowed the gap to 4-2 eight minutes later, assisted by Drew Bavaro and Hunter Strand .

Next up:

The teams play again on Sunday at 5 p.m. CST.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
What To Read Next
2022 Frozen Four Semifinal - Michigan vs. Denver
BIG 10
While Gophers rest, B1G playoffs get underway with at least one elimination series
March 02, 2023 10:21 AM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
IMG_5532.jpg
BIG 10
Irish defenseman and two Gophers honored with Big Ten weekly awards
February 28, 2023 04:15 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
2023022420-18-010113.jpg
BIG 10
Wisconsin's last-day upset helps Ohio State clinch home ice for B1G tournament opening round
February 26, 2023 11:49 AM
 · 
By  Jess Myers