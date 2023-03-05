Michigan State wins on the road against Notre Dame

Michigan State won when it visited Notre Dame on Saturday. The final score was 4-2.

The Fighting Irish took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Solag Bakich . Trevor Janicke and Ben Brinkman assisted.

Jeremy Davidson scored in the second period, assisted by Nicolas Muller and David Gucciardi .

Late into the second period, Matt Basgall scored a goal, assisted by Tiernan Shoudy and Daniel Russell , making the score 2-1.

The Spartans increased the lead to 3-1 early into the third period when Nash Nienhuis netted one, assisted by Jeremy Davidson and Nicolas Muller.

Karsen Dorwart increased the lead to 4-1 two minutes later, assisted by Daniel Russell.

Jack Adams narrowed the gap to 4-2 eight minutes later, assisted by Drew Bavaro and Hunter Strand .

Next up:

The teams play again on Sunday at 5 p.m. CST.