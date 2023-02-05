Michigan State victorious against Notre Dame

Michigan State defeated visiting Notre Dame 3-2. The game was all square after two periods but in the third MSU managed to pull out a win.

MSU's David Gucciardi scored the game-winning goal.

The Spartans took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Karsen Dorwart . Matt Basgall and Daniel Russell assisted.

The Fighting Irish tied it up 1-1 late in the first when Landon Slaggert scored, assisted by Chayse Primeau and Zach Plucinski .

The Spartans' Nicolas Muller took the lead late into the first, assisted by Jeremy Davidson and Erik Middendorf .

Chayse Primeau scored late in the second period, assisted by Justin Janicke and Chase Blackmun .

David Gucciardi took the lead early into the third period, assisted by Jeremy Davidson and Erik Middendorf.

Next games:

On Friday, the Spartans will play the Wolverines at 6 p.m. CST, and the Fighting Irish will play the Buckeyes at 6:35 p.m. CST.