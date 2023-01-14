SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Men's College | BIG 10

Michigan State secures much-needed win

Michigan State has gone through a tough spell with a run of five straight defeats. But after a 0-0 victory over Penn State, things are looking brighter for MSU with at least a much needed point.

img_500222812_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 13, 2023 08:16 PM
Next games:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST.