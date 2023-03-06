Michigan State beats Notre Dame – Muller scores 2

Michigan State beat hosting Notre Dame 4-2 on Sunday.

The Fighting Irish took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Justin Janicke . Landon Slaggert and Chayse Primeau assisted.

The Spartans tied it up 1-1 with a goal from Nicolas Muller in the middle of the first, assisted by Erik Middendorf and Jeremy Davidson .

The Spartans made it 2-1 halfway through the second period when Jeremy Davidson scored, assisted by Nicolas Muller.

Tiernan Shoudy increased the lead to 3-1 early into the third period, assisted by Nash Nienhuis and Miroslav Mucha .

Hunter Strand narrowed the gap to 3-2 late in the third, assisted by Solag Bakich and Nick Leivermann .

The Spartans increased the lead to 4-2 with 01.43 remaining of the third after a goal from Nicolas Muller.

The Fighting Irish were called for no penalties, while the Spartans received no penalties.