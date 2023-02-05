Michigan keeps on winning and now have five straight wins

It was smooth sailing for Michigan as it claimed another victory on Saturday against Wisconsin, making it five in a row. It won 7-4 over Wisconsin.

Seven goals were scored in the first period, and the Wolverines led 5-2 going in to the second period.

The second period ended with a 7-2 lead for the Wolverines.

Zach Urdahl narrowed the gap to 7-3 early in the third period, assisted by Tyson Jugnauth and Dominick Mersch.

The Badgers narrowed the gap again with a goal from Brock Caufield, assisted by Corson Ceulemans at 12:36 into the third period.

Next games:

On Friday, the Wolverines will host the Spartans at 6 p.m. CST and the Badgers will play against the Golden Gophers at 7 p.m. CST.