Men's College | BIG 10

Michigan keeps on winning and now have five straight wins

It was smooth sailing for Michigan as it claimed another victory on Saturday against Wisconsin, making it five in a row. It won 7-4 over Wisconsin.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 04, 2023 08:35 PM
Seven goals were scored in the first period, and the Wolverines led 5-2 going in to the second period.

The second period ended with a 7-2 lead for the Wolverines.

Zach Urdahl narrowed the gap to 7-3 early in the third period, assisted by Tyson Jugnauth and Dominick Mersch.

The Badgers narrowed the gap again with a goal from Brock Caufield, assisted by Corson Ceulemans at 12:36 into the third period.

Next games:

On Friday, the Wolverines will host the Spartans at 6 p.m. CST and the Badgers will play against the Golden Gophers at 7 p.m. CST.

