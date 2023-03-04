Michigan grabs extra point vs. Wisconsin in overtime

Michigan and visiting Wisconsin tied 5-5 in regulation on Friday. Michigan beat Wisconsin in overtime 6-5.

Michigan's Steven Holtz scored the game-winning goal.

The Wolverines started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with Mackie Samoskevich scoring in the first minute, assisted by Dylan Duke and Seamus Casey .

The Badgers' Sam Stange tied the game 1-1 in the first period, assisted by Tyson Jugnauth.

The Badgers took the lead in the first period when Mathieu De St. Phalle scored, assisted by Sam Stange and Ben Dexheimer.

The second period ended with a 4-3 lead for the Wolverines.

Mathieu De St. Phalle tied it up 4-4 early into the third period, assisted by Cruz Lucius.

Dominick Mersch took the lead only seconds later, assisted by Zach Urdahl.

The Wolverines tied the score 5-5 with 23 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Rutger McGroarty , assisted by Gavin Brindley and Mackie Samoskevich.

In overtime, it took 9:06 before Steven Holtz scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Rutger McGroarty and Jay Keranen .

Next up:

The teams play again on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST.