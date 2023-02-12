Michigan grabs extra point vs. Michigan State in overtime
Michigan State and visiting Michigan tied 3-3 in regulation on Saturday. Michigan beat MSU in overtime 4-3.
Michigan's Luke Hughes scored the game-winning goal.
The Wolverines took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from T.J. Hughes . Mackie Samoskevich and Luke Hughes assisted.
The Spartans tied it up 1-1 late in the first when Miroslav Mucha scored, assisted by Daniel Russell .
The second period ended with a 3-2 lead for the Wolverines.
Michael Underwood tied the game 3-3 late in the third period, assisted by Cole Krygier and Tanner Kelly . The game went to overtime.
In overtime, it took 5:00 before Luke Hughes scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Frank Nazar Iii and Mackie Samoskevich.
This makes an impressive seven straight victories for the Wolverines.
Coming up:
The Spartans travels to Wisconsin on Friday at 8 p.m. CST. The Wolverines will face OSU on the road on Thursday at 6 p.m. CST.