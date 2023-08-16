Michigan forward Jackson Hallum aiming for an April homecoming in his home state

EDINA, Minn. — There was a certain feeling of appropriateness to interview Michigan forward Jackson Hallum at Braemar Arena, following a Wednesday game in Da Beauty League.

While Minnesota kids heading east to don maize and blue and do good things for the Wolverines remains rare, Braemar is the home of legendary Edina Hornets coach Willard Ikola, who followed that path a few generations ago. Ikola, a goalie from the Iron Range, made his way to Michigan where he helped backstop the Wolverines’ NCAA titles in 1951 and 1952.

Hallum, who will turn 21 in September, shortly after he returns to Ann Arbor, was a part of Michigan’s superlative freshman class a year ago. It was a group that survived a late summer coaching change, a teammate’s serious midseason hospitalization, a spate of injuries/illnesses and plenty of on-ice adversity. And despite all that, the Wolverines won a Big Ten Tournament title , made a Frozen Four trip and captured the program’s third Hobey Baker Award, won by Hallum’s classmate Adam Fantilli .

Looking back on year one with the Wolverines, Hallum said that the 2022-23 freshman class all challenged one another to be better every day in practice and every weekend night in games, which keyed the success they had.

Michigan forward Jackson Hallum Contributed / Michigan Photography

“Everyone does a really good job of pushing each other. Obviously Adam was at the top of our class and the Hobey Baker winner, but guys like Frank Nazar and Rutger (McGroarty) were really good and are going to have really good careers too,” said Hallum. “It’s cool to be able to go up against those guys in practice and learn habits from them, to prepare yourself for their game and your game, I wouldn’t say there’s a lot of ego in it. People just try to get the best of each other and it’s healthy competition.”

Challenges on and off the ice

He is spending part of the summer at his family’s home in Eagan, Minnesota, skating a few nights a week and mentally preparing for a return to college hockey and the academic rigors of Michigan’s renowned Ross School of Business. Wolverines coach Brandon Naurato , who took over the team a year ago after former coach Mel Pearson was dismissed in early August 2022, noted that Hallum is a textbook example of putting “student” first in the term “student-athlete."

“I think he’s the fourth or fifth kid that’s in the Ross School of Business now. We must be recruiting smarter players,” Naurato joked.

Having graduated from St. Thomas Academy before playing 77 games in the USHL on his way to Ann Arbor, Hallum admits that the academic load last winter was maybe the biggest adjustment he had to endure.

“It was actually pretty hard for me, but I went to a pretty renowned academic high school so that kind of helped,” Hallum said. “But it was tough, always being in the classroom and studying after class. You just find the time to study a lot and it will work out…It was definitely hard but I learned that you can do a lot more if you just put your mind to it.”

Michigan rising sophomore forward Jackson Hallum, who hails from Eagan, Minn., skated in the Vegas Golden Knights' 2023 Development Camp, held at City National Arena in Las Vegas, Nev. Contributed / Vegas Golden Knights

Future is a good gamble

Picked by the Vegas Golden Knights in the third round of the 2020 NHL Draft, Hallum made the trip to southern Nevada for development camp just days after the big club had earned its first Stanley Cup. Playing and practicing at the Knights’ training facility a few miles west of the Strip, Hallum made an impression, and was later called one of the top prospects in the 2023 camp.

“Jackson Hallum showed well. Obviously he got on the scoresheet in both games, which is great to see, but it went beyond that,” said Ryan Craig, coach of Vegas’ AHL team, the Henderson Silver Knights. “He showed a lot of growth and it was a real positive week for him.”

After skating nearly every day post-Frozen Four at Yost Ice Arena with his Michigan teammates, then coming back to Minnesota in June, the Vegas experience was an eye-opener, and not just due to the bright lights on Fremont Street.

“I was just having fun and playing good hockey. Times like that you can showcase your skills,” Hallum said, admitting that the desert climate in early July was a bit of a shock to a Minnesotan’s system. “One of the days we were there it was 112. Every time you leave the rink, you just want to go back inside.”

After taking over the Michigan hockey program on Aug. 7, 2022, following the firing of Mel Pearson, interim head coach Brandon Naurato led the Wolverines to the 2023 Big Ten tournament title and the Frozen Four. Daryl Marshke / Michigan Photography

One of the good dudes

Hallum was recruited to Michigan by Pearson and then-assistant coaches Bill Muckalt and Kris Mayotte. By May of Hallum’s freshman year, all three were gone from the program. Mayotte left in April 2019 to be the head coach at Colorado College. Pearson was dismissed in August 2022 following an investigation into alleged problems within the program. Muckalt was dismissed by Naurato shortly after the 2023 Frozen Four.

Taking over a storied and talent-rich program that some perceived was on the brink of turmoil in the wake of Pearson’s departure, Naurato immediately put the outside noise aside and adopted the team motto “good dudes only.” It is a message that Wolverines like Hallum have taken to heart.

“It means doing the things that good dudes do in the locker room, picking up trash and things like that. It’s one of (Naurato’s) mottos and the motto for the whole team too,” said Hallum, praising Naurato for bringing calm to a situation that could have turned bad, quickly. “He was always really personable and put the players first. It’s to his credit that we had such a good year, and he led the boat really well the whole year.”

It was easy for other first-year Wolverines to lurk in the shadows as Fantilli lit up the scoresheet night after night and became just the third freshman to win the Hobey, following Maine’s Paul Kariya in 1993 and Jack Eichel at Boston University in 2015. Still, Hallum made an impression with his skates and put up a respectable 17 points while often playing a third-line role.

“He’s arguably one of the fastest skaters in college hockey, so it’s fun to watch him,” Naurato said. “He should make a huge leap this season. He’s put in a lot of hard work in the weight room, worked on his shot, changed his curve, changed his flex. He’s dialed in right now, and is doing a lot of great things.”

Michigan forward Jackson Hallum moved the puck up ice during the Wolverines' 6-2 victory over Wisconsin at Yost Ice Arena in Ann Arbor, Mich., on Friday, February 3, 2023. Daryl Marshke / Michigan Photography

Seeking another Minnesota homecoming

Studying in one of the nation’s most renowned and difficult business schools, Hallum is inundated with numbers and concepts each time a lecture begins. Maybe that is one reason that on the hockey rink — whether it’s a casual Da Beauty League game in the summer or an open hockey session in Ann Arbor or an outdoor game at a Cleveland football stadium versus archrival Ohio State before 45,000 fans — he remains focused not on the boxscore but on having fun and making small improvements in his game each time he touches the puck.

“If you have too many statistical goals, they can get in your head,” Hallum said. “So I’m just trying to get better with my game and stay consistent every day.”

Goaltender Jacob Barczewski transferred from Canisius to Michigan. Rob Beer / The Rink Live

Despite Fanitlli’s departure for the NHL after being the third overall pick in the 2023 draft, the Wolverines look to contend for a Big Ten title and a third consecutive trip to the Frozen Four, at St. Paul’s Xcel Energy Center, in the coming season. Hallum’s class is expected to lead the way again, with impressive additions like former St. Thomas standout Josh Eernisse and former Canisius goalie Jacob Barczewski coming their way via the transfer portal as well.

Hallum smiles at the memory of winning the Big Ten Tournament title with a come-from-behind effort versus Minnesota on the Gophers’ home rink last March, and hoisting the trophy above his dark blue sweater with a handful of his Minnesota friends and family in attendance. If there’s a chance to do something similar in St. Paul come April, he definitely wants to be a part of it.

“It was really sentimental for me being from Minnesota, and my whole family was there,” Hallum said of his most recent “real” game in his home state. “Those were great memories, and hopefully we can create some more.”