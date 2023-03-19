Sponsored By
Men's College BIG 10

Michigan comes back and hangs on to repeat as B1G tourney champions against Gophers

Minnesota took a third period lead on a highlight reel goal, but could not hang on, and Michigan rallied to win the conference tournament for the second consecutive year.

20220807_naurato.jpg
After one season as a Wolverines assistant coach, Brandon Naurato was named Michigan's interim head coach for the 2022-23 season on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022.
Contributed / University of Michigan Athletics
Jess Myers
By Jess Myers
Today at 9:35 PM

MINNEAPOLIS – With both teams assured of a spot in next week’s NCAA tournament field, there was little more than momentum and a banner up for grabs in Saturday’s Big Ten tournament title game. But Minnesota and Michigan played it like a possible preview of the national championship game.

In the end, the Wolverines took advantage of enough lapses by the Gophers, and used their powerful offense to repeat as tournament champions with a 4-3 win.

Trailing 3-2 in the third, the Wolverines got late goals from Seamus Casey and Dylan Duke to take the lead and quiet Minnesota’s raucous sellout crowd.

Erik Portillo had 22 saves for Michigan (24-11-3) which will return to the NCAA tournament with designs on a second consecutive trip to the Frozen Four.

Minnesota (26-9-1) got a goal and an assist from Logan Cooley, and a highlight reel score by Rhett Pitlick, but fell short in their final home game. Justen Close had 28 saves for the Gophers, who will head to the NCAA tournament as the No. 1 overall seed.

Michigan got two goals from Rutger McGroarty just 34 seconds apart in the middle period after trailing following the opening 20 minutes.

Rhett Pitlick, who previously had just one goal in the second half of the season, took a pass from Bryce Brodzinski early in the third period and made a brilliant rush from the far blue line, tying up Michigan defender Steven Holtz with a few deft stick moves, then snapping the puck past Portillo to give the Gophers a 3-2 lead.

But Casey’s seeing-eye shot from the blue line forged a tie for the Wolverines on a play Minnesota challenged for offside. After a review, the goal stood.

Duke went hard to the net to get the go-ahead goal, and Michigan survived a late push by the Gophers to hang on.

The Gophers were fully healthy on defense for the first time in more than a month with Jackson LaCombe’s return to the lineup. Since a loss at Wisconsin on Feb. 11, Minnesota’s back end had been missing LaCombe, captain Brock Faber and freshman Ryan Chesley at various times due to different injuries. LaCombe, who suffered a non-contact injury in practice late last month, had missed the team’s previous three games.

Portillo, a big-bodied goaltender who is renowned for knocking the net off the moorings during games at Minnesota, got an earful of boos from the Gophers student section during Michigan’s first penalty kill of the game when he pushed off the post and the net was dislodged. It happened again with less than three minutes to play and the Gophers pressing to tie.

This story will be updated.

220210_wis_vs_min_0857.JPG
BIG 10
Gophers stars Matthew Knies, Brock Faber, coach Bob Motzko win Big Ten season awards
After hanging a conference title banner already, the Minnesota Gophers grabbed three of the Big Ten's five major awards, for the seven-team league's top player, coach and defensive player of 2022-23.
March 14, 2023 12:20 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
College men play ice hockey
BIG 10
Gophers storm into Big Ten title game, rallying past Spartans after a long layoff
It had been two weeks since they had played a game, but after a bit of a slow start, the Minnesota Gophers found their legs and found their way back to the conference tourney title game.
March 11, 2023 11:22 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Michigan State vs Minnesota
BIG 10
Big Ten Notebook: Gophers' regular season dominance of Michigan State means little come playoff time
The Spartans were 0-4 vs. Minnesota in the regular season, but coming off the high of their first playoff series win, they are optimistic that a 60-minute effort in the playoffs could work.
March 09, 2023 07:33 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Gophers vs Penn State_1480.jpg
BIG 10
Gophers dominate Big Ten award finalists
Brock Faber and Bob Motzko both have a chance to repeat as Big Ten award winners in 2023, after at least one Gopher was named a finalist for all five of the conference's year-end awards.
March 08, 2023 12:59 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
