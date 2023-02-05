Michigan beats Wisconsin and continues winning run

The game between Michigan and Wisconsin on Saturday finished 7-4. The result means Michigan has five straight wins.

Seven goals were scored in the first period, and the Wolverines led 5-2 going in to the second period.

The second period ended with a 7-2 lead for the Wolverines.

Zach Urdahl narrowed the gap to 7-3 early in the third period, assisted by Tyson Jugnauth and Dominick Mersch.

The Badgers narrowed the gap again in the middle of the third when Brock Caufield netted one, assisted by Corson Ceulemans.

Next games:

On Friday, the Wolverines will host the Spartans at 6 p.m. CST and the Badgers will play against the Golden Gophers at 7 p.m. CST.