Mankato-to-Madison pipeline continues as Mavs' former athletic trainer heads to Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. – Per Google Maps, it’s a 291-mile trek from Mankato to the Wisconsin state capital city, and these days there is plenty of eastbound traffic on that route.

On Tuesday, Tom Inkrott became the latest former Maverick turned Badger, when new University of Wisconsin men’s hockey coach Mike Hastings hired a new strength and conditioning coach.

“We welcome Tom to our Badger family,” Hastings said in a statement from UW Sports Information. “His ability and experience to prepare athletes for the next level speaks for itself. The passion and energy he brings on a daily basis sets the example for our athletes to follow.”

Minnesota State Mankato coach Mike Hastings worked with his team during their practice on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 prior to the NCAA Men’s Frozen Four at TD Garden in Boston, Mass. Jim Rosvold / The Rink Live

Like Hastings, top Badgers assistant coach Todd Knott and several players who will wear red and white next season, Inkrott comes to Wisconsin from Minnesota State Mankato, where he spent the past 14 years as director of sports performance for the Mavericks. In Mankato, he worked with the men's and women's hockey programs, as well as the school's NCAA Division II football program. He led MSU's entire strength and conditioning program during his tenure.

That included working the past 11 seasons with Hastings at MSU, and helping the Mavs capture seven conference regular-season and five conference tournament titles. In that stretch, they reached the 2021 and 2022 NCAA Frozen Fours. MSU had one Hobey Baker winner (goaltender Dryden McKay in 2022) and 10 All-Americans, while 11 Mavericks reached the NHL during Inkrott's time.

“It’s an incredible opportunity, and I couldn't be more excited to be joining the Badger family and the journey ahead,” said Inkrott, who is originally from Ohio and has an athletic training degree from Bowling Green. “A big thank you to coach Hastings for his confidence in me. I'm looking forward to joining him in elevating the Badger men's hockey program to the highest level.”

Other MSU athletic achievements under Inkrott's leadership in sports performance included NCAA Division II national championships in women's basketball, women's track and field and softball, as well as a pair of runner-up results in football and a runner-up finish in baseball. In addition, nine individuals won national championships and 290 were named All-Americans.