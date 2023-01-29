Luke Hughes scores four in Michigan win over Penn State

Luke Hughes struck four times as Michigan beat Penn State 5-4 at home.

Dylan Duke also scored a goal for Michigan, while PSU's goals came through Danny Dzhaniyev and Ture Linden .

Michigan's Luke Hughes scored the game-winning goal.

The Nittany Lions scored one goals in second period an held the lead 3-2 going in to the second break.

The Nittany Lions increased the lead to 4-2 early in the third period when Ture Linden beat the goalie, assisted by Christian Berger and Ashton Calder .

Luke Hughes narrowed the gap to 4-3 two minutes later, assisted by Rutger McGroarty and Adam Fantilli .

Dylan Duke tied the game 4-4 two minutes later, assisted by Luca Fantilli .

Luke Hughes took the lead two minutes later, assisted by Adam Fantilli.

Next games:

Both teams play on Friday, with the Wolverines hosting the Badgers at 6 p.m. CST, and the Nittany Lions playing the Buckeyes at 5:30 p.m. CST.