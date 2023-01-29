Luke Hughes behind Michigan's win over Penn State
The game between Michigan and Penn State saw Michigan's <a href="https://www.eliteprospects.com/player/526979/luke-hughes">Luke Hughes</a> in deadly form. Luke Hughes scored an incredible four goals in Michigan's 5-4 home win.
Dylan Duke also scored a goal for Michigan, while PSU's goals came through Danny Dzhaniyev and Ture Linden .
Michigan's Luke Hughes scored the game-winning goal.
Three goals were scored in the second period, and the Nittany Lions led 3-2 going in to the third period.
The Nittany Lions increased the lead to 4-2 early into the third period when Ture Linden found the back of the net, assisted by Christian Berger and Ashton Calder .
Luke Hughes narrowed the gap to 4-3 two minutes later, assisted by Rutger McGroarty and Adam Fantilli .
Dylan Duke tied it up 4-4 two minutes later, assisted by Luca Fantilli .
Luke Hughes took the lead two minutes later, assisted by Adam Fantilli.
Next games:
On Friday, the Wolverines will host the Badgers at 6 p.m. CST and the Nittany Lions will play against the Buckeyes at 5:30 p.m. CST.