Luke Hughes behind Michigan's win over Penn State

The game between Michigan and Penn State saw Michigan's Luke Hughes in deadly form. Luke Hughes scored an incredible four goals in Michigan's 5-4 home win.

Dylan Duke also scored a goal for Michigan, while PSU's goals came through Danny Dzhaniyev and Ture Linden .

Three goals were scored in the second period, and the Nittany Lions led 3-2 going in to the third period.

The Nittany Lions increased the lead to 4-2 early into the third period when Ture Linden found the back of the net, assisted by Christian Berger and Ashton Calder .

Luke Hughes narrowed the gap to 4-3 two minutes later, assisted by Rutger McGroarty and Adam Fantilli .

Dylan Duke tied it up 4-4 two minutes later, assisted by Luca Fantilli .

Luke Hughes took the lead two minutes later, assisted by Adam Fantilli.

Next games:

On Friday, the Wolverines will host the Badgers at 6 p.m. CST and the Nittany Lions will play against the Buckeyes at 5:30 p.m. CST.