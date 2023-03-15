Logan Cooley's newfound control plays a role in his ascension to Hobey top-10 status

MINNEAPOLIS — As a top-three draft pick with a bright NHL future ahead of him, and as one of the leading scorers on every one of his teams, Minnesota Gophers rookie forward Logan Cooley is used to getting lots of attention. That comes from fans, from recruiters, from scouts, and from the most determined defenders on the other team.

In his initial season of college hockey — on the way to leading the Big Ten offensively and being named one of the nation’s top 10 finalists for the Hobey Baker Award — Cooley has been hit, knocked down, shadowed, verbally harassed and garnered every other imaginable form of negative attention in the hopes of knocking him off his game.

Early on, it worked.

“The first few series there, obviously it’s going to be every team’s mission to get him off his game and he was kind of letting it happen there for a while,” Gophers captain Brock Faber said.

Logan Cooley Contributed / USA Hockey

Indeed, before he sat down for Thanksgiving dinner by the pool at linemate Matthew Knies’ house in suburban Phoenix, Cooley had already been whistled for a pair of major penalties and had served a one-game suspension for a dangerous hit, borne out of frustration, in a win at Michigan. It was clear that the Pittsburgh native had an internal fire, and as he adjusted to the pace and the more physical nature of college hockey, sometimes that fire could burn out of control.

“What comes with Logan is not only the talent, which is world class. But he has a motor and he is a competitive fireball,” Gophers coach Bob Motzko said. “That was one of the things he’s had to learn to control is his emotions, because they can take him down the wrong path at times.”

Forged by the three rivers

While Cooley had a generally fantastic childhood, as the youngest of three hockey-playing brothers, routinely there were heated moments on the family’s backyard rink. Logan’s mother Cathy said she knew early on that her youngest boy must be a good hockey player based on the number of times his frustrated older brothers threw him over the snowbank that surrounded the ice.

“Maybe that’s where I got my fire,” Logan said, with a shy grin. “We used to play one-on-one in the backyard and I don’t think there was ever a day when we weren’t fighting each other. That goes back to being so competitive and you need to find ways to deal with it the right way.”

Sandwiched by teammates Ryan Johnson (left) and Jimmy Snuggerud (right), Minnesota forward Logan Cooley was congratulated after scoring versus Michigan State just nine seconds into a game between the Gophers and Spartans on Friday, January 27, 2023 at 3M Arena at Mariucci in Minneapolis. Eric Miller / Gopher Sports

Cooley got his first taste of playoff hockey last weekend. As has come to be expected, he received plenty of unwanted attention from Michigan State. At one point in the second period, after being knocked down in the offensive zone, Cooley picked himself off the ice and clearly had words with a nearby official, then he put his head down and got back in the play. There was no retaliation or frustration displayed that would earn him time in the penalty box.

Instead, Cooley went back to work, and eventually scored the team’s final two goals in a 5-1 win that sent Minnesota back to the Big Ten tournament’s title game. It was a clear sign of growth from a young player learning restraint to go along with his eye-popping talent. That is exactly what is needed as the Gophers work to get back to the Frozen Four and ideally hang two more banners.

“That’s just how he is,” Faber said. “He’s so good that teams will go after him every chance they get and he just looks at them and ends up skating by them.”

Now, not next

For his part, Cooley is focused on the now, and ignoring the speculation about whether he will still be a Gopher next season or even next month. The Arizona Coyotes have made it clear that he is a big part of their future, but for the Gophers players, the present is at the forefront. But when he thinks about the NHL, Cooley admits he has watched pro standouts like Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid to learn from the constant opponent attention they get, and how they deal with their emotions.

University of Minnesota forward Logan Cooley leans into a slap shot in the opening period of the Gophers victory against Minnesota State University, Mankato, on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at 3M Arena at Mariucci in Minneapolis. Brad Rempel / University of Minnesota athletics

“They need to find a way to deal with it and still produce,” said Cooley, who has centered the Gophers’ top line with Knies – also a top 10 Hobey finalist – on the left wing and Jimmy Snuggerud on the right. “Our whole line is being shadowed. That’s probably who they’re mostly focused on. So we need to find ways to score and even if we’re not scoring we need to find ways to help the team win. Playoff hockey is so tough to score and to get chances, so when you get them you need to find ways to bury them.”

Even before Motzko put them together on the Gophers’ line chart, the top line trio has been close to inseparable, on and off the ice, all season. They make a pilgrimage to get fast food fried chicken once a week. They study video together, and with Knies dating a member of the Gopher women’s hockey team, the men’s team’s top three forwards have been spotted at Ridder Arena on plenty of occasions this season.

Cooly joked that his first winter in the State of Hockey has been a revelation, expressing exasperation, with a smile, that it seemingly never stops snowing in the Twin Cities. But he added that the view from his dorm room window of the city with a fresh coat of white stuff does make for a nice picture that he will remember someday when he is surrounded by the Arizona desert.

Fire from frustration

Faber sees that top line installing a new gear over the past month, playing unselfish hockey and finding each other time and time again, whether it is for Snuggerud’s deadly one-timer, Knies’ drives to the net with his broad shoulders playing the role of snowplow, or Cooley’s ability to change directions with the puck and leave defenders grasping at air. And Cooley’s developing ability to keep his emotions under control in the face of unwanted attention have made a difference in that success.

“We’re watching him mature and be more patient but also what I’m most impressed with is he’s really being a team player,” Motzko said. “I really think this has been a terrific year for him and it hasn’t been one thing, it’s just that slowly over time he continues to develop and lead himself into being a big-time player.”

While coaches need to find ways to motivate some players, Cooley arrived in Minnesota with an internal inferno already burning. Keeping that blaze under control has made a difference in the latter stages of his rookie season in maroon and gold.

“That’s what a coach wants,” Motzko said. “You don’t want to start a fire. You want to tame one.”