Men's College BIG 10

Logan Cooley confirms 2023-24 will be his final Gophers hockey season, with a small caveat

While attending his second NHL development camp in Arizona, Cooley said he is planning to return for a second Minnesota Gophers season, but plans to turn professional sometime in 2024.

Minnesota's Logan Cooley fires a shot past St. Cloud State Jaxon Castor goalie during the NCAA Fargo Regional championship game on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Scheels Arena.
David Samson/The Forum
Jess Myers
By Jess Myers
Today at 4:03 PM

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — If all goes according to Plan A, Logan Cooley will play his final game in a Minnesota Gophers jersey on a Saturday night in April 2024 at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, and will help the program win its sixth NCAA men’s hockey title.

Of course, there’s a chance his final college game could come a few weeks earlier, in the regional round of the NCAA tournament. Speaking to reporters in Arizona this week, as he attended his second development camp for the Coyotes — which picked him third overall in the 2022 NHL Draft — Cooley made it clear that 2023-24 will be his final season of college hockey.

“There’s not a chance,” Cooley told Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports when asked if he might spend four years at the U of M.

And, despite his announcement in May that he would return for a second college hockey season, Cooley also hinted that he is always pondering his future and his best path for a long and productive pro hockey career.

Cooley, 19, led the Gophers offensively last season as a rookie, helping them reach the NCAA title game and finishing as one of three finalists for the Hobey Baker Award, given annually to college hockey’s top player. Speaking with Morgan and others this week, Cooley said he hopes to play for Team USA in the 2024 World Juniors, although he does not plan to attend the tournament’s training camp.

“If I do end up going back to school at the beginning of next season, when World Junior time comes around, I’m most likely going to play in the World Juniors; I’m just not going to camp this summer,” Cooley said. “Winning a gold medal is one of the reasons I’d want to go back. We came close last year, but taking bronze is not exactly what I wanted. I’d want to win a gold medal for my country.”

Morgan sought clarification from Cooley on his comment, “If I do end up going back to school…” and the center downplayed the possibility that he would play anywhere other than 3M Arena at Mariucci next winter, but admitted that other options are under evaluations.

“For right now, I’m on track for going back and helping Minnesota win a national championship and continuing to grow my game,” he said. “But I’m still gonna evaluate some things. I don’t want the media to go crazy thinking that I’m not going back to school, but there’s a little bit of thought to put into it.”

Freshman, Media Day,
Minnesota Gophers forward Logan Cooley was selected third overall in the 2022 NHL Draft by the Arizona Coyotes.
Brad Rempel / University of Minnesota Athletics

Last season Cooley centered a line with Matthew Knies — now skating with the NHL’s Toronto Maple Leafs — and fellow first round draft pick Jimmy Snuggerud on his wings. That trio was called the best line in college hockey by many, and Arizona State coach Greg Powers said it was the best line he had ever seen.

Cooley said that following the Coyotes camp, he is headed home to suburban Pittsburgh to train for the rest of the summer. Gophers players return to campus in August.

Jess Myers
By Jess Myers
Jess Myers covers college hockey, as well as outdoors, general sports and travel, for The Rink Live and the Forum Communications family of publications. He came to FCC in 2018 after three decades of covering sports as a freelancer for a variety of publications, while working full time in politics and media relations. A native of Warroad, Minn. (the real Hockeytown USA), Myers has a degree in journalism/communications from the University of Minnesota Duluth. He lives in the Twin Cities.
NHL: NHL Draft
BIG 10
Number of NHL draft picks on Wisconsin's roster will be a 30-year high
2d ago
 · 
By  Todd D. Milewski / The Wisconsin State Journal
NHL: NHL Draft
NHL
Blue Jackets sign No. 3 overall pick Adam Fantilli
4d ago
 · 
By  Field Level Media
NHL: NHL Draft
NHL
Columbus says third pick Adam Fantilli is NHL ready but Michigan star has yet to make a decision
6d ago
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
