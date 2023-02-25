Sponsored By
Men's College BIG 10

Linden's two goals net Penn State victory over Wisconsin

Penn State won against visiting Wisconsin on Friday, ending 6-1.

February 24, 2023 09:43 PM

The Nittany Lions increased the lead to 2-0 early into the first period when Ture Linden scored, assisted by Danny Dzhaniyev and Christian Berger .

The Nittany Lions' Ture Linden increased the lead to 3-0 late in the first, assisted by Ashton Calder and Jarod Crespo .

Three goals were scored in the second period, and the Nittany Lions led 6-0 going in to the third period.

Brock Caufield narrowed the gap to 6-1 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Carson Bantle and Corson Ceulemans.

Coming up:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 4 p.m. CST, this time in PSU.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
