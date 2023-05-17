Sponsored By
Men's College BIG 10

Last remaining Minnesota State assistant joining Ohio State bench

Paul Kirtland was a Mavericks assistant under former head coach Mike Hastings. He leaves the MSU program to return to his alma mater after Luke Strand was named the Mavs' head coach in April.

Today at 6:27 PM

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Minnesota State men’s assistant hockey coach Paul Kirtland is joining the staff at Ohio State, his alma mater, Buckeyes head coach Steve Rohlick announced Wednesday.

Kirtland was the last remaining holdover assistant coach under former head coach Mike Hastings to leave the Mavericks program since Luke Strand was named MSU's head coach in April. Kirtland spent two years on the Minnesota State bench, helping the Mavericks reach the NCAA tournament both seasons, including a Frozen Four trip in 2022.

“We are excited to add Paul to our staff,” Rohlik said in a statement. “His character, work ethic and ability to develop players will be a huge asset to our program.”

Kirtland was on the Yale staff in 2020-21, a season that was canceled when the Ivy League teams in the ECAC shut down athletic competition because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A former player for the Buckeyes from 2009-12, Kirtland went on to coach in the NAHL (Fairbanks), USHL (Dubuque) and Division III’s Trinity College.

“The Ohio State University is very special to my family and me,” Kirtland said in a statement. “I couldn’t be more excited to return to a place that has positively impacted my life in countless ways. I want to thank coach Rohlik for this incredible opportunity. I cannot wait to get to campus and get started.”

Last month, Minnesota State associate head coach Todd Knott stayed with former Mavericks bench boss Mike Hastings when he accepted the head coaching role at Wisconsin.

Last season, the Buckeyes finished third in the Big Ten and advanced to the NCAA regional final where they lost to eventual national champion Quinnipiac.

