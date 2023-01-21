ADVERTISEMENT

Men's College | BIG 10
Matthew Knies beats the clock, OT shot lifts Gophers over Michigan

A power-play goal in the final seconds of overtime was the difference-maker as the Minnesota Gophers came from behind for a critical Big Ten win over Michigan on Friday.

STP-L-jea 1529 GOHOCK-0121
Minnesota Gophers forward Colin Schmidt (16) and Michigan forward Mackie Samoskevich (11) work out their differences during the first period of their game at 3M Arena at Mariucci in Minneapolis on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.
John Autey / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Jess Myers
By Jess Myers
January 20, 2023 10:30 PM
MINNEAPOLIS — According to Miro Knies, it is sunny and close to 70 every day in January in Arizona, where they live and raised son Matthew, before seeing him off to the Minnesota Gophers.

Knowing his warm-weather parents would come to visit in January, Matthew bought them winter boots and jackets for Christmas. He also gave them a nice on-ice "Welcome to the State of Hockey" present on Friday.

Knies scored his second goal of the game on a power play late in overtime to break a deadlock and lift the Gophers to a dramatic 4-3 win over the Michigan Wolverines on Friday.

Jackson LaCombe had a goal and two assists, scoring late in regulation as the Gophers led twice, then rallied to force the extra session.

"I had no idea how much time was left," Knies said of his game-winner, which came with 8.8 seconds left in the extra session. "I kind of lost track of time when we were in their zone so much. Luckily it went in before the buzzer."

Justen Close had 31 saves for the Gophers (18-6-1 overall, 12-2-1 Big Ten).

"It was a great hockey game, and I felt we deserved to win. We made a couple mistakes to get down and we came back," Gophers coach Bob Motzko said. "I thought we had a terrific third period and the right guys got the puck. But I thought we did enough to deserve to win that game."

Michigan (13-9-1, 5-8-0) got goals from Eric Ciccolini, Adam Fantilli and Gavin Brindley along with 44 saves from Erik Portillo.

"Great atmosphere. This is what college hockey's all about, this is what the Big Ten's all about," Wolverines coach Brandon Naurato said. "Really proud of our guys for how they worked. We just keep fighting adversity every game, so proud of how fought for it. Bad bounce at the end and they score on one of their six power plays."

There was intensity right from the opening puck drop, with both teams making pushes in the opening 19 minutes. Things changed dramatically when Michigan center Mark Estapa was whistled and ejected for making contact to the head of Gophers defenseman Mike Koster.

It took the Gophers just a dozen seconds of the power play to take the lead, when Snuggerud popped in a high shot after a pass across the top of the crease from Knies.

STP-L-jea 2596 GOHOCK-0121
Minnesota Gophers forward Logan Cooley (92) keeps the puck away from Michigan forward Jackson Hallum (21) during the first period of their game at 3M Arena at Mariucci in Minneapolis on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.
John Autey / St. Paul Pioneer Press

With more than four additional minutes of man advantage to open the second period, the Gophers had chances to double their lead — most notably when Bryce Brodzinski clanked the post behind Portillo with a wrist shot.

Instead it was the Wolverines pulling even later in the second when Ciccolini popped in the rebound after an initial long-range shot by Ethan Edwards ricocheted hard off Close’s leg pad.

