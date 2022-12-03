Justen Close shutout is just one highlight as Gophers blow out Michigan State

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Over the summer, Michigan State completed a major revamp of Munn Ice Arena, the long-time home of the Spartans. They upgraded the locker rooms, they added training and gathering spaces and they moved the visitors bench to the far side of the rink.

If any of that newness threw the Minnesota Gophers off, it didn’t show on the ice, as their business-like approach led to a 5-0 win – their sixth in a row at the Spartans’ home rink.

A pair of goals by Logan Cooley, along with single tallies by Rhett Pitlick, Matthew Knies and Bryce Brodzinski complemented a 25-save night from Justen Close for his third shutout of the season. Minnesota — ranked atop one of the two national polls – improved to 12-5-0 overall and 7-2-0 in the Big Ten.

“A lot of good Gopher hockey going on out there tonight,” Motzko said. “It started with our goalie. He had to make two monster saves when the game was close. We only broke it open there at the end.”

The Spartans, who had won their previous six games in a row, got nothing to show for a few strong pushes at the Minnesota net. Dylan St. Cyr had 34 saves for Michigan State, which fell to 11-5-1 and 5-3-1.

“It was a tough game for us. Obviously we’re playing a really good opponent,” Spartans coach Adam Nightingale said, adding that it was a learning experience for a young team. “We found some things out that we liked, and some that we didn’t. We’ll be better tomorrow.”

Cooley, who scored a highlight reel goal from behind the net a week earlier, got help from behind the net to get the Gophers on the board first. Mason Nevers fed the rookie a pass from behind St. Cyr, and Cooley’s quick-release shot was in the net before the goalie could react.

“All lines were going tonight and obviously (Close) was a big piece of that win,” said Cooley, who referenced the 6-5 overtime loss at Arizona State in their previous outing. “Obviously we didn’t like the way we played in Arizona, so for us to come back on the road and get that win was big for us.”

In the second period, the team’s top line of Cooley, Knies and Jimmy Snuggerud had a brief shift but were whistled for offside. In his postgame radio interview, Motzko said a new team rule is that when you go offside, you head to the bench. He put the line of Brady Lamb, Aaron Huglen and Pitlick on the rink in their place, and the move paid off immediately. St. Cyr stopped a long shot by Huglen, but could not control the rebound, and Pitlick backhanded it past the goalie.

The Spartans pushed hard and started to take chances down by two goals in the third. The Gophers used that risk-taking to open things up in their end, and kept pressing, ending up with their most lopsided win of the season.

“We had three lines score tonight and all four lines played well,” Motzko said. “It’s a good grow-up game for us. The biggest thing was getting our focus after Arizona. We got our focus back. Really proud of the guys tonight.”

Extra pucks

Healthy scratches for the Gophers on Friday included defensemen Matt Staudacher and Carl Fish, and forwards Charlie Strobel and Colin Schmidt.

It was the second consecutive game without a penalty for the Gophers, who have now gone 151:22 without a player in the penalty box.

The Gophers close out the Big Ten series on Saturday evening with a 5 p.m. CT start at Michigan State. They will be seeking an 11th consecutive win over the Spartans.

Minnesota 5, Michigan State 0

Minnesota 1-1-3—0

Michigan State 0-0-0—0

First period — 1. MN, Logan Cooley 6 (Mason Nevers, Jackson LaCombe), 7:54. Penalties — None.

Second period — 2. MN, Rhett Pitlick 6 (Aaron Huglen), 17:03. Penalties — None.

Third period — 3. MN, Bryce Brodzinski 7 (Nevers, Brock Faber), 11:26. 4. MN, Matthew Knies 10 (Jimmy Snuggerud, Cooley), 12:38. 5. MN, Cooley 7 (Snuggerud), 18:54. Penalties — None.

Shots on goal — MN 12-11-16—39 MS 5-8-12—25. Goalies — Justen Close, MN (25 shots-25 saves); Dylan St. Cyr, MS (39-34). Power plays — MN 0-of-0, MS 0-of-0. Referees — Jonathon Sitarski, Brett DesRosiers. Linesmen — Christopher Libett, Nicholas Bet. Att. — 6,555.