Justen Close shutout is just one highlight as Gophers blow out Michigan State

The goalie stood strong early and the offense took over late as the Minnesota Gophers beat an upstart Michigan State team for the 10th time in a row, opening up a close contest late for their most lopsided win of the season.

_DAV5219.jpg
Minnesota Gophers goalie Justen Close manned the net during a game versus the Arizona State Sun Devils on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona.
Contributed / Sun Devil Athletics
Jess Myers
By Jess Myers
December 02, 2022 08:24 PM
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Over the summer, Michigan State completed a major revamp of Munn Ice Arena, the long-time home of the Spartans. They upgraded the locker rooms, they added training and gathering spaces and they moved the visitors bench to the far side of the rink.

If any of that newness threw the Minnesota Gophers off, it didn’t show on the ice, as their business-like approach led to a 5-0 win – their sixth in a row at the Spartans’ home rink.

A pair of goals by Logan Cooley, along with single tallies by Rhett Pitlick, Matthew Knies and Bryce Brodzinski complemented a 25-save night from Justen Close for his third shutout of the season. Minnesota — ranked atop one of the two national polls – improved to 12-5-0 overall and 7-2-0 in the Big Ten.

“A lot of good Gopher hockey going on out there tonight,” Motzko said. “It started with our goalie. He had to make two monster saves when the game was close. We only broke it open there at the end.”

The Spartans, who had won their previous six games in a row, got nothing to show for a few strong pushes at the Minnesota net. Dylan St. Cyr had 34 saves for Michigan State, which fell to 11-5-1 and 5-3-1.

“It was a tough game for us. Obviously we’re playing a really good opponent,” Spartans coach Adam Nightingale said, adding that it was a learning experience for a young team. “We found some things out that we liked, and some that we didn’t. We’ll be better tomorrow.”

Adam Nightingale mug.jpg
Adam Nightingale

Cooley, who scored a highlight reel goal from behind the net a week earlier, got help from behind the net to get the Gophers on the board first. Mason Nevers fed the rookie a pass from behind St. Cyr, and Cooley’s quick-release shot was in the net before the goalie could react.

“All lines were going tonight and obviously (Close) was a big piece of that win,” said Cooley, who referenced the 6-5 overtime loss at Arizona State in their previous outing. “Obviously we didn’t like the way we played in Arizona, so for us to come back on the road and get that win was big for us.”

In the second period, the team’s top line of Cooley, Knies and Jimmy Snuggerud had a brief shift but were whistled for offside. In his postgame radio interview, Motzko said a new team rule is that when you go offside, you head to the bench. He put the line of Brady Lamb, Aaron Huglen and Pitlick on the rink in their place, and the move paid off immediately. St. Cyr stopped a long shot by Huglen, but could not control the rebound, and Pitlick backhanded it past the goalie.

The Spartans pushed hard and started to take chances down by two goals in the third. The Gophers used that risk-taking to open things up in their end, and kept pressing, ending up with their most lopsided win of the season.

“We had three lines score tonight and all four lines played well,” Motzko said. “It’s a good grow-up game for us. The biggest thing was getting our focus after Arizona. We got our focus back. Really proud of the guys tonight.”

Extra pucks

Healthy scratches for the Gophers on Friday included defensemen Matt Staudacher and Carl Fish, and forwards Charlie Strobel and Colin Schmidt.

It was the second consecutive game without a penalty for the Gophers, who have now gone 151:22 without a player in the penalty box.

The Gophers close out the Big Ten series on Saturday evening with a 5 p.m. CT start at Michigan State. They will be seeking an 11th consecutive win over the Spartans.

READ MORE MINNESOTA GOPHERS COVERAGE:
11_05_22_ Wisconsin V Michigan State Hockey
BIG 10
Big Ten Notebook: Spartans battling foes on the ice, and raising cancer awareness off the ice
A month-long effort by the Michigan State hockey program netted more than $20K for the cancer fight. Also, a renewed women's hockey push at Michigan, and a new era for the Great Lakes Invitational.
December 23, 2022 02:45 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
102122 UND Minnesota hockey5.jpg
Inside TRL
Weekend Rewind: Previewing the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship for Team USA, favorite first half stories
The Rink Live reporters talk about this season's American team, the World Junior A Challenge and their favorite stories from the first half of the college season
December 19, 2022 06:07 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
113022.S.BP.BSUMHKY2 Defense.jpg
CCHA
Bemidji State's Jakub Lewandowski, Mattias Sholl honored by CCHA after sweep of MSU
Bemidji State pulled down two CCHA player of the week awards on Monday after sweeping Minnesota State for the first time since 2006.
December 19, 2022 04:11 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
FAO9klIUcAMB21o.jpg
International
Five Gophers among the 25 plucked by USA Hockey for World Juniors roster
They will wear red, white and blue, but there will be a decidedly maroon and gold feel when the Americans take the ice in New Brunswick the day after Christmas for their World Juniors opener.
December 16, 2022 06:43 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Minnesota State Mankato vs Minnesota
WCHA
Abigail Boreen's balancing act means doing good things on the ice for Gophers amid rigors of pharmacy school
If you want to find Minnesota Gophers forward Abigail Boreen away from the rink, look for her holed up in a campus hotel lobby, Starbucks in one hand and a pharmacy school textbook in the other.
December 16, 2022 03:45 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
031820.S.BP.BSUMHKY Tom Serratore.jpg
CCHA
Bemidji State-Minnesota exhibition to be televised on FOX 9+
The Beavers last hosted the Gophers in Bemidji on Oct. 18-19, 2013, for Bemidji State’s first home series of the 2013-14 season.
December 15, 2022 02:31 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Bob Motzko Gophers vs Penn State_0944.jpg
Inside TRL
Bob Motzko shares World Junior Championship memories, discusses this season's Gophers men's hockey team
Minnesota head coach was the head coach for the 2017 and 2018 USA Hockey teams that competed in the IIHF World Junior Championships. He talks about that and his team on The Rink Live podcast
December 14, 2022 02:36 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
rus_USA_62.JPG
USHL
After injuries shorten football career, former D-I defenseman commit heads back to the hockey rink
Talented in three sports, Jake Ratzlaff chose Badgers football over Gophers hockey a few years ago. With injuries hampering his gridiron future, he is back on the ice looking for a place to play.
December 13, 2022 06:56 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
NHL: Edmonton Oilers at Minnesota Wild
NHL
'He's fun to play with,' linemates say after Sammy Walker's first NHL game in Minnesota
It had been years since former Mr. Hockey winner and Minnesota Gophers captain Sammy Walker had skated at Xcel Energy Center, but it all came back to him in his home debut for the Minnesota Wild.
December 12, 2022 10:31 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
SCSU vs UND_0040.jpg
Inside TRL
Weekend Rewind: How college teams finished the first half, early impressions of Minnesota high school hockey
The Rink Live reporters look back at the NCHC series between UMD and Denver, SCSU and Miami, UND and Western Michigan; Gophers sweep of Badgers; Minnesota women roll
December 12, 2022 06:19 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Michigan vs Minnesota Gophers
NHL
Former Gophers star Walker shows his speed in NHL debut with Wild
Walker signed with the Wild over the summer. He proved himself with the Iowa Wild of the AHL, recording 11 goals and 11 assists in 21 games before getting called up.
December 11, 2022 04:51 PM
 · 
By  Dane Mizutani / St. Paul Pioneer Press
DSC00459.jpg
BIG 10
Unclean sweep as Gophers power play clicks in come-from-behind win over Badgers
Wisconsin scored a few early and a few late, but the Minnesota Gophers scored a half-dozen in the middle, using an extended power play to turn the tide and finish with a win before the holiday break.
December 10, 2022 08:28 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers

Minnesota 5, Michigan State 0

Minnesota 1-1-3—0

Michigan State 0-0-0—0

First period — 1. MN, Logan Cooley 6 (Mason Nevers, Jackson LaCombe), 7:54. Penalties — None.

Second period — 2. MN, Rhett Pitlick 6 (Aaron Huglen), 17:03. Penalties — None.

Third period — 3. MN, Bryce Brodzinski 7 (Nevers, Brock Faber), 11:26. 4. MN, Matthew Knies 10 (Jimmy Snuggerud, Cooley), 12:38. 5. MN, Cooley 7 (Snuggerud), 18:54. Penalties — None.

Shots on goal — MN 12-11-16—39 MS 5-8-12—25. Goalies — Justen Close, MN (25 shots-25 saves); Dylan St. Cyr, MS (39-34). Power plays — MN 0-of-0, MS 0-of-0. Referees — Jonathon Sitarski, Brett DesRosiers. Linesmen — Christopher Libett, Nicholas Bet. Att. — 6,555.

Jess Myers
