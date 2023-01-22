Jacob Truscott's OT goal finally puts away Gophers as Michigan earns split

MINNEAPOLIS — Jacob Truscott’s second goal of the game in overtime salvaged a split of their weekend series for the Michigan Wolverines. They saw a pair of leads slip away, but solved Minnesota Gophers goalie Justen Close in the extra session to win 5-4.

Bryce Brodzinski had a pair of goals for the Gophers, and goalie Justen Close did much work to keep the game from getting out of reach, finishing with 30 saves but the Gophers (18-7-1 overall, 12-3-1 Big Ten) lost their first conference game in more than two months.

Adam Fantilli also scored a pair of goals for the Wolverines (14-9-1, 6-8-0) who saw their early lead disappear, then rallied to quiet the sellout crowd. Erik Portillo had 26 saves for Michigan in the win – their first over the Gophers this season.

The Wolverines sprinted out to a 2-0 lead and dominated the early stretches of the game, forcing Close to be sharp from the puck drop to prevent the game getting lopsided. The Gophers finally answered near the midway point of the period when Mason Nevers fed Brodzinski from behind the net. The goal snapped a streak of five consecutive games that Brodzinski had been held without a point.

Goals by Aaron Huglen and Mason Nevers gave Minnesota its first lead in the middle frame, but it was short-lived, as Fantilli — a gold medal winner with Team Canada at the World Juniors earlier this month — knotted the score at 3-3.

The Gophers killed a major penalty early in the third after Jimmy Snuggerud was ejected for contact to the head, and had three quality chances to tie the game while shorthanded but were thwarted by Portillo.

The Gophers’ last Big Ten loss had come on Nov. 10, 2022 when they fell 4-2 to Penn State in Minneapolis.

