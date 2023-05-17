It all begins with the Closer, as Gophers' everyday goalie announces his return for a fifth year

MINNEAPOLIS — Most hockey coaches will tell you that the best way to put a roster together is to start in the crease and work your way out from there. If that’s the case as the Minnesota Gophers slide pieces into place for the 2023-24 campaign, their roster construction got a key component in place this week.

Justen Close, the team’s every night starting goalie for the past season and a half, announced he will return to the U of M for a fifth season, and will presumably be the Gophers’ first option for puck-stopping needs. Close, who graduated last weekend with a degree in management, has backstopped the team’s back-to-back Big Ten regular season titles and consecutive Frozen Four trips.

“With the core of the team we’ve built over the last few years, it’s so much fun and so exciting to be a Gopher at this time, it just wasn’t something I was ready to leave yet,” said Close, who said he made the decision to return in the past few weeks. “As the year went on, it became more clear for me.”

Close came to the U of M as a walk-on after a standout season in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League and was the team’s third-stringer as a freshman and as a sophomore. His role changed dramatically in the middle of the 2021-22 season when starter Jack LaFontaine unexpectedly signed a pro contract in January, and Close was thrust into the starting role. He proved immediately that he was up to the challenge, becoming a favorite in the locker room and winning games on the ice.

“When you’ve got a guy like Closer who has the respect of the room and the respect of the staff, and you get him for another year, we’ll take that every day of the week,” said Gophers assistant coach Ben Gordon. “Closer coming back says a lot about our team and a lot about our group.”

With a 26-10-1 record last season, Close led all Big Ten goalies in goals-against average with a 2.02 mark, and was second in the conference with a .927 saves percentage. He has a calm personality and an efficiency of movement that is rarely seen in a goalie that stands 5-foot-10, rarely making big sprawling saves, and more likely playing a positionally sound game. And coaches stress his status among teammates is as valuable as any of the saves he makes.

“Any time you can get a kid like that back in your locker room, it has nothing to do with hockey,” Gordon said. “He’s more than just a goalie for our team. He’s a leader, he’s a calming influence, he’s a voice of reason in our room. Hockey aside, he’s a big-time kid to get back.”

Close, who turns 25 later this month, said he plans to spend much of the summer in the Twin Cities training with the teammates, but will go home to Canada for a few weeks to see family and do some fishing. He added that the disappointing way the past season ended will certainly be a driver.

“It’s a great motivating factor,” he said. “We would’ve been motivated going into next year regardless, but I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t in the back of my mind and in the back of other guys’ minds. We’re definitely going to draw on that and lean on that experience and use it to our advantage for sure.”

It is expected that the Gophers will carry three goalies next season, although no official roster moves have been announced. With the addition of incoming freshman goalie Nathan Airey and Close’s return, there is a possibility that either Owen Bartoszkiewicz or Zach Wiese could redshirt or play a year in juniors.