Men's College BIG 10

Irish defenseman and two Gophers honored with Big Ten weekly awards

The secondary was primary in the final weekend of the regular season as the Big Ten honored a goalie and two defensemen with its weekly three stars.

Minnesota goalie Justen Close gloved a puck in the third period of a 4-0 shutout win over Ohio State on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023 at 3M Arena at Mariucci in Minneapolis
Craig Cotner / Gopher Puck Live
Jess Myers
Jess Myers
February 28, 2023

MINNEAPOLIS – “Don’t be sad,” sang the 1970s sensation Meatloaf. “‘Cause two out of three ain't bad.” That is a mantra that the Minnesota Gophers can adopt for a second consecutive week, as players in maroon and gold claimed two-thirds of the Big Ten’s three stars of the week, again.

Notre Dame junior defenseman Drew Bavaro was named the top star of the week after the Floridian’s overtime goal on Saturday in the regular season’s final game lifted the Irish to a win at Michigan and vaulted them into the conference’s final home ice slot for the playoffs. Not only did Bavaro — who transferred to Notre Dame from Bentley — score both of his team’s goals in their finale, he assisted on two Irish goals in a 3-3 tie with the Wolverines in the series opener.

Gophers defenseman Mike Koster was the offensive star on Friday in his team’s 4-0 blanking of Ohio State in their series opener. A junior from Chaska, Minn., Koster scored two goals and assisted on the team’s two other goals, and was named the conference’s second star of the week. It was the first time in Koster’s career that he has been honored by the Big Ten.

2023010816-10-201173.jpg
University of Minnesota defenseman Mike Koster talks to his teammates during a nonconference men's hockey game against St. Cloud State on Jan. 8, 2023, at 3M Arena at Mariucci in Minneapolis.
Jim Rosvold / The Rink Live

“I’m just out there with great players,” Koster said after his four-point night. “We were lucky enough to get a few big power plays at the right time. I’m just trying to put pucks on net and not try to make it too complicated.”

Justen Close, a senior goalie from Saskatchewan, recorded his sixth shutout of the season in that win, and did not allow a 5-on-5 goal in either game, earning third star of the week honors. He leads the Big Ten in shutouts and was honored by the conference for the fourth time this season.

“He’s just even-keeled and strong and we were real strong in front of him,” Gophers coach Bob Motzko said of Close following the Friday win. “There were a handful of times when we needed him and he was right there, calm and cool.”

2023022420-18-010113.jpg
BIG 10
Wisconsin's last-day upset helps Ohio State clinch home ice for B1G tournament opening round
When the dust cleared, Michigan, Ohio State and Notre Dame will be the first round hosts as the 2023 Big Ten tournament gets underway with a trio of best-of-three series next weekend.
February 26, 2023 11:49 AM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
OSU vs Minnesota
BIG 10
Brooms and banners as Gophers charge into bye week with a sweep of Ohio State
After getting into penalty trouble and falling behind by a pair, the Gophers rallied to close the regular season on a four-game winning streak as they head into a break and await their playoff foe.
February 25, 2023 07:01 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
2023022421-26-360875.jpg
BIG 10
Mike Koster brings the power as Gophers' second-period special teams sink Buckeyes
Ohio State came to Minneapolis with the nation's best penalty kill, but a pair of Minnesota power-play goals gave the Buckeyes drive for Big Ten home ice a setback.
February 24, 2023 11:37 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
2023010719-21-410172.jpg
BIG 10
Gophers' Jackson LaCombe to miss Ohio State games with lower body injury
Just as defenseman Brock Faber was returning to the Minnesota Gophers lineup, defenseman Jackson LaCombe was added to the injury list, and will miss the team's final regular season games.
February 24, 2023 08:21 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
102522-OSUvMinn-0596.jpg
BIG 10
Buckeyes visit Minnesota to close regular season, with neither team looking to take their foot off the gas
Travel delays meant that the Buckeyes’ ability to have a Thursday evening practice on 3M Arena at Mariucci’s big ice sheet might be hampered.
February 23, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
021823OSUvUM-2064.jpg
BIG 10
Smorgasbord of scenarios in play as Big Ten regular season concludes this weekend
The top (Minnesota) and the bottom (Wisconsin) are settled, but there are myriad things that could happen to places two through six in the Big Ten table with just six regular season games to play.
February 23, 2023 04:13 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
2023010817-31-001542.jpg
BIG 10
Big Ten recognizes Gophers' Knies and Cooley, Buckeyes' Wise as players of the week
The Minnesota Gophers linemates played the starring roles in a sweep of Penn State on the road, while an Ohio State senior did his best work on the biggest stage for the Buckeyes.
February 21, 2023 11:23 AM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Big Ten Trophy Celebration
BIG 10
After Monday’s practice, the Gophers took a surprise trip to the hardware store
After clinching the Big Ten title while on the road at Penn State, Minnesota Gophers coach Bob Motzko surprised his team with the trophy and champion hats at their Monday afternoon practice.
February 20, 2023 09:32 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
DSC_4023.JPG
BIG 10
A 54-hour span in central Pennsylvania was the keystone in 2022 Gophers' Big Ten title
The commitment from a future star, two gutsy wins and the return of three Olympians all happened over the course of a few days at Penn State a year ago, defining the Minnesota Gophers' season.
February 19, 2023 01:21 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
m.2.JPG
BIG 10
Matthew Knies calls game as Gophers sweep at Penn State
The Minnesota Gophers star forward scored in the final minute of regulation to forge a tie, then finished it in overtime to fuel a sweep of Penn State on the road.
February 18, 2023 08:38 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers

Jess Myers
By Jess Myers
