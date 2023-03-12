In top form, Michigan takes another victory

Michigan is now in a strong position. When the team met Ohio State at home on Saturday, it secured its third win in a row. The team won 7-3, seemingly bringing its hard times to an end.

The Wolverines increased the lead to 2-0 early in the first period when Seamus Casey struck, assisted by Ethan Edwards .

The Wolverines increased the lead to 3-0 with a goal from Mackie Samoskevich in the middle of the first, assisted by Keaton Pehrson and Luke Hughes .

The Wolverines scored one goals in second period an held the lead 4-1 going in to the second break.

The Buckeyes narrowed the gap to 4-2, after only 32 seconds into the third period when Travis Treloar scored, assisted by Mason Lohrei .

ADVERTISEMENT

Jackson Hallum increased the lead to 5-2 five minutes later, assisted by Frank Nazar Iii .

Cam Thiesing narrowed the gap to 5-3 nine minutes later, assisted by Stephen Halliday and Jake Wise .

Adam Fantilli increased the lead to 6-3 two minutes later, assisted by Keaton Pehrson.

The Wolverines increased the lead to 7-3 with 01.14 remaining of the third period after a goal from Rutger McGroarty , assisted by Adam Fantilli.