'I think I'm ready for the next step,' newest NHL'er Logan Cooley says

PITTSBURGH — Throughout his hockey career, Logan Cooley had usually worn number 18. When he got to the University of Minnesota a year ago and saw that upperclassman forward Mason Nevers had that number already, he did some math and made an adjustment.

“Nine times two is 18, so I went with 92,” Cooley told The Rink Live in an interview prior to the start of his one and only year of college hockey. Years from now, one legacy of his time as a Minnesota Gopher will be seen on Cooley’s back when he skates in the NHL. He admitted on Thursday, after announcing that he had signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Arizona Coyotes, that 92 is his number from here on out.

RELATED:





Originally planning to return to the Gophers for one more season, Cooley admitted that his mind began to change when he went to Arizona in late June for the Coyotes’ development camp.

“Anytime you put that Coyotes jersey on, even if it’s just a practice jersey, it means a lot, and it definitely means a lot to me,” Cooley said on Thursday afternoon, in a Zoom call with a dozen or so members of the media. “Anytime you can put that NHL jersey on and compete against the other prospects and kind of see where you’re at against them, it’s super special. That’s kind of when I knew I think I’m ready for the next step.”

The next step for Cooley is a contract which will pay a base salary of around $4 million, but could run into eight figures with incentives. Excited about the prospect of professional hockey, and already looking ahead to the Coyotes’ first game in his hometown of Pittsburgh, Cooley admitted that he had stayed in touch with the Gophers coaching staff as the light turned from red to green. He had nothing but compliments for coach Bob Motzko and for the Minnesota program, where he led the team offensively and came within an overtime goal of a NCAA title.

ADVERTISEMENT

Minnesota Gophers forward Logan Cooley was selected third overall in the 2022 NHL Draft by the Arizona Coyotes. Brad Rempel / University of Minnesota Athletics

“I want to thank the University of Minnesota for everything they did. It’s seriously the best place to play college hockey and the coaching staff did such an amazing job for me,” Cooley said. “My teammates pushed me every day. The fans, it was so unbelievable playing in front of them. Obviously it wasn’t an easy call at all. I was kind of dreading it for a while now, but I think both sides handled it well.”

Back in Pittsburgh for the summer, Cooley has been working out on the ice with current NHL'ers JT Miller and Vincent Trochek and learning from them the work needed to reach the highest level of the game and stay there.

In the wake of the signing, Cooley said he had been texting with Clayton Keller, another of the Coyotes young stars.

“A chance to play with a player like him would be pretty special,” Cooley said. “He was a player I loved to watch growing up and a player I tried to play like too. So I’d love to be able to play with him someday and I’m thankful to be able to learn some things from him too.”

While the Coyotes continue their work to find a new NHL-size arena to call their home in the Phoenix metropolitan area, after a proposal in suburban Tempe was shot down, they are playing home games at Mullett Arena, on the Arizona State campus. With 4,800 seats, it is less than half of the size of 3M Arena at Mariucci, where Cooley played home games as a Gopher. But with the Arizona franchise serving as the butt of many jokes around the NHL, Cooley closed his remarks by mounting a spirited defense of his new employer.

The Desert just got a whole lot Cooler. Welcome Cools!🌵



Singed, sealed, and delivered! pic.twitter.com/wLtxVNL3zB — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) July 27, 2023

“I guess what they think is funny, so I don’t pay too much attention to that stuff, to be honest with you,” he said. “I know what’s on the inside, what the coaching staff thinks, the ownership, the players, so I’m focused on what’s inside the Coyotes and on things that actually matter. The stuff on the outside doesn’t really affect my decision.”

The Coyotes open the 2023-24 season on Friday, Oct. 13 with a road game at New Jersey. Their first trip to Minnesota — site of the 2024 NCAA Frozen Four — is on Saturday, Jan. 13, when Arizona faces the Wild at Xcel Energy Center.