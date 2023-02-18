Sponsored By
Men's College BIG 10

Logan Cooley puts on a show in home state as Gophers blast Penn State

With a big contingent of friends and family in attendance, Minnesota Gophers star Logan Cooley made a triumphant return to his home state, as his team blasted past Penn State in their series opener.

m.4.JPG
Minnesota Gophers forward Logan Cooley (left) was congratulated by his teammates after one of the five points he recorded in the second period of his team's 7-2 win over Penn State on Friday, Feb. 17, 2022 at Pegula Ice Arena in State College, Pa.
Craig Houtz / Penn State Athletics
Jess Myers
By Jess Myers
February 17, 2023 08:48 PM

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – Playing in your home state for the first time can be an iffy proposition in college hockey. Some players succumb to their nerves, with dozens of friends and family looking on and fail to perform up to their abilities.

And some players, like Minnesota Gophers rookie forward Logan Cooley, decide to put on a show. Cooley, the first Pennsylvania native to wear a Gophers jersey, had a goal and four assists as his team routed Penn State 7-2 on Friday.

"It was a solid effort by our whole team," said Cooley, who had a dozen family members from his hometown of Pittsburgh — a little over two hours away — in attendance. He said the Gophers were determined to rebound from a loss to Big Ten cellar-dweller Wisconsin last weekend.

"Last weekend we didn't like the way we backchecked and just our overall game, so it was a good bounce-back," he said.

Less than 24 hours after an Ohio State win clinched the Big Ten regular season title for the Gophers, they decided to throw an on-ice party, with Jimmy Snuggerud scoring twice and Jackson LaCombe pitching in with a goal and two assists.

In improving to 22-8-1 overall and 16-4-1 in the conference, the Gophers got 35 saves from starting goalie Justen Close.

"I liked how we practiced all week, I liked our energy, and I liked how our team was going tonight," Gophers coach Bob Motzko said. "Cooley liked to come back to his home state of Pennsylvania and put on a show with five points tonight."

m.8.JPG
Minnesota goalie Justen Close made one of his 35 saves in the Gophers' 7-2 win over Penn State on Friday, Feb. 17, 2022 at Pegula Ice Arena in State College, Pa.
Craig Houtz / Penn State Athletics

In a place where games can get lopsided in a hurry with Penn State’s offensive tendencies, the Gophers set the tone right from the start, with defenseman Carl Fish clanking the post in the game’s first minute. Minnesota led 2-0 after one period, then used a pair of power-play goals to explode for five in the middle period.

"Starting the game I had a little bit of nerves, but after the first couple shifts I kind of settled in," said Fish, who was playing just his third game of the season and has been inserted in the lineup with two defensemen injured.

When Fish was hit after the whistle, drawing a roughing penalty, Cooley jumped into the fray to defend his teammate. Penn State’s Ture Linden grabbed Cooley from behind, by the facemask, drawing a major penalty. The Gophers scored twice on the ensuing man advantage to open up a commanding lead.

The Nittany Lions (19-11-1, 9-11-1) got goals from Christian Sarlo and Ashton Calder, but starting goalie Liam Souliere was lifted after stopping four of the 12 shots he faced. Noah Grannan came on in relief and had 13 saves for Penn State, which is battling for home ice in the coming Big Ten tournament.

"We were not prepared to play our game. I have to take the brunt of the fault for that," said Lions coach Guy Gadowsky. "But we had leaders that weren't prepared to play the right way either and it snowballed pretty quickly."

m.1.JPG
Minnesota forward Matthew Knies snapped a shot past Penn State goalie Liam Souliere in the second period of the Gophers' 7-2 win over the Nittany Lions on Friday, Feb. 17, 2022 at Pegula Ice Arena in State College, Pa.
Craig Houtz / Penn State Athletics

With the Gophers ahead by six and less than 10 minutes to play, Motzko pulled Close in favor of backup Owen Bartoszkiewicz, who allowed one goal and had four saves.

"You can't let Penn State get going. They're dangerous," Motzko said. "They want to spread the rink around. We've got to stay in layers and not let them get behind us, and I think our defensemen did a great job of that tonight."

It was the Gophers third game of the season with seven or more goals.

Extra Pucks

With defensemen Brock Faber and Ryan Chesley sitting out due to injury, redshirting defenseman Matt Staudacher and forward Colin Schmidt were the team’s only healthy scratches.

It was the second time in their program’s history that the Nittany Lions have surrendered seven goals or more to the Gophers at home. Minnesota beat Penn State 7-1 in State College on Jan. 9, 2016.

The Gophers and Nittany Lions conclude their regular season series on Saturday, 5:30 p.m. CT at Pegula Ice Arena.

Minnesota 7, Penn State 2

Minnesota 2-5-0—7

Penn State 0-1-1—2

First period — 1. MN, Connor Kurth 6 (Rhett Pitlick, Aaron Huglen), 6:47. 2. MN, Jimmy Snuggerud 18 (Matthew Knies, Carl Fish), 18:32. Penalties — Huglen, MN (holding), 12:56.

Second period — 3. MN, Knies 18 (Logan Cooley, Jackson LaCombe), 0:39. 4. MN, Ryan Johnson 3 (Cooley, Knies), 2:56. 5. MN, Snuggerud 19 (Luke Mittelstadt, Cooley), 6:41, (PP). 6. MN, LaCombe 8 (Luke Mittelstadt, Cooley), 9:44, (PP). 7. PS, Christian Sarlo 7 (Tyler Paquette, Jimmy Dowd, Jr.), 14:27. 8. MN, Cooley 15 (LaCombe), 16:15. Penalties — Carter Schade, PS (roughing), 6:34; Ture Linden, PS (5-facemasking), 6:34; Fish, MN (hooking), 18:25.

Third period — 9. PS, Ashton Calder 9 (Linden, Dowd), 17:06. Penalties — Kurth, MN (boarding), 2:58; Snuggerud, MN (tripping), 5:56.

Shots on goal — MN 8-15-5—28; PS 11-19-11—41. Goalies — Justen Close, MN (36 shots-35 saves); Owen Bartoszkiewicz, MN (5-4); Liam Souliere, PS (12-8); Noah Grannan, PS (16-13). Power plays — MN 2-of-3, PS 0-of-4. Referees — Sean Fernandez, Brett Sheva. Linesmen — John Waleski, Tommy George. Att. — 6,369.

Jess Myers
By Jess Myers
Jess Myers covers college hockey, as well as outdoors, general sports and travel, for The Rink Live and the Forum Communications family of publications. He came to FCC in 2018 after three decades of covering sports as a freelancer for a variety of publications, while working full time in politics and media relations. A native of Warroad, Minn. (the real Hockeytown USA), Myers has a degree in journalism/communications from the University of Minnesota Duluth. He lives in the Twin Cities. Contact Jess via email at jrmyers@forumcomm.com, or find him on Twitter via @JessRMyers. English speaker.
