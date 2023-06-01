Sponsored By
Great Lakes Invitational staying in west Michigan, with a 'mostly-Mitten' field for the next four years

A fixture in the Motor City for decades, college hockey's most renowned holiday tournament seems to have found a home in Grand Rapids, Mich., with the announcement of the next four GLI fields.

IMG_6820.JPG
In 2012, head coach Mel Pearson (far right) and goalie coach Steve Shields (far left) helped direct Michigan Tech to the championship of the Great Lakes Invitational at Joe Louis Arena in Detroit.
Contributed / Michigan Tech Athletics
Jess Myers
By Jess Myers
Today at 11:31 AM

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — College hockey’s most renowned and historic mid-season tournament will continue to be a “mostly Michigan” affair for the next four years. In a press conference on Thursday, June 1, officials from Michigan Tech announced that the Great Lakes Invitational will stay at the 10,800-seat Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids for the foreseeable future.

"Obviously West Michigan is a great hockey community, That's undisputed," said Richard MacKeigan, ASM global regional general manager for Van Andel Arena, "and I think last December that was evidenced by great fans joining great hockey, spectacular games in the GLI, and were also really, really pleased to have this four-year commitment."

The GLI began in 1965, with Michigan Tech hosting four teams in Detroit, which has a large alumni base from the Upper Peninsula school. Originally played at the Detroit Red Wings old rink, Olympia Stadium, the venue changed to Joe Louis Arena and then Little Caesars Arena before big changes came to the event post-pandemic. For years, the field was Michigan Tech, Michigan, Michigan State and another team.

The 2013 GLI was played outdoors at Comerica Park, the home of baseball's Detroit Tigers, with Western Michigan beating Michigan Tech for the title.

The 2021 GLI was held on campus at Michigan and Michigan State, with the Wolverines controversially opting out of a game versus nationally-ranked Western Michigan, citing player health concerns. Michigan has not been a part of the GLI field since then, and the tournament moved from its traditional home in Detroit to Grand Rapids, a city of 200,000 in western Michigan, and home to the Red Wings’ AHL team.

"This event is the single most important event for Michigan Tech hockey and is synonymous with Michigan Tech hockey," Huskies head coach Joe Shawhan said. "It could have gone away I'm sure many times throughout the years, but it's been the commitment and the purpose of why it was created that's kept it going."

Van Andel hosted the 2022 tournament, with Western Michigan beating Ferris State for the title. The teams for the 2023 through 2026 tournaments were announced on Thursday, with Michigan Tech, Michigan State and at least one other Michigan-based school participating every year.

"I know there's a lot of work and there's a lot of teams that are dying to play in this tournament," Michigan State head coach Adam Nightingale said.

In addition to the Huskies and Spartans, the 2023 field includes Ferris State and Alaska. In 2024 it will be an all-Mitten affair, with Western Michigan and Northern Michigan rounding out the field. In 2025, Ferris State and Miami will complete the quartet, and in 2026 Western Michigan and Notre Dame will participate in the GLI.

"We're thrilled to be invited back to the GLI and have another opportunity to compete in front of our alumni, fans and friends right here in West Michigan," said Ferris State head coach Bob Daniels. "It was an outstanding event in Grand Rapids this past year and we had great support from our fans and alumni. We look forward to helping this tournament continue to grow at Van Andel Arena and having all the Bulldog fans come out for this holiday tournament."

Specific dates, matchups and game times will be announced later.

Of the 59 previous tournaments where a championship was awarded, the title has not surprisingly been won most often by Michigan (17 times), Michigan State (12) and Michigan Tech (11). Notable outliers include Wisconsin, which won the 1987 GLI, Colorado College, the 1995 champion, and North Dakota, which won the tournament in 1967 and 2001. A team from Minnesota has never participated in the GLI.

Rob Beer of The Rink Live contributed to this report.

Jess Myers
By Jess Myers
Jess Myers covers college hockey, as well as outdoors, general sports and travel, for The Rink Live and the Forum Communications family of publications. He came to FCC in 2018 after three decades of covering sports as a freelancer for a variety of publications, while working full time in politics and media relations. A native of Warroad, Minn. (the real Hockeytown USA), Myers has a degree in journalism/communications from the University of Minnesota Duluth. He lives in the Twin Cities. Contact Jess via email at jrmyers@forumcomm.com, or find him on Twitter via @JessRMyers. English speaker.
