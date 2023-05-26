Gophers women add a transfer portal trio to their goaltending, defensive corps

MINNEAPOLIS — On a sunny Friday afternoon, heading into a holiday weekend, it’s not easy to envision those cold winter nights when the Minnesota Gophers women’s team will battle for a return trip to the Frozen Four. But coach Brad Frost is one who always has the next game, the next recruit and the next challenge in mind.

On Friday, the Gophers announced the addition of three transfers to their 2023-24 roster, where they will try to defend their WCHA playoff title. Goalie Lucy Morgan from St. Lawrence, defender Solveig Neunzert from Princeton and defender Taylor Stewart from Minnesota Duluth will be among nine new faces on the roster for the program’s 27th season.

“We are excited to bring in Lucy, Solveig and Taylor to our program,” said Frost in a statement released by the school. “They all bring tremendous experience from their previous institutions and we’re looking forward to them becoming Gophers.”

Originally from Mandan, North Dakota, Morgan posted a 42-48-17 record in 110 appearances for St. Lawrence, with a 1.99 GAA and a .928 Sv%. She was named a Second Team All-American as a junior in 2021-22, after posting a career-best 1.76 GAA, .939 Sv% and five shutouts. Morgan’s prep career began in Mandan before transferring to Maple Grove High School. In her two years with the Crimson, she was named runner-up for the Senior Goalie of the Year award in 2019 and received MSHSL All-State, All-Conference, and Academic All-Conference honors in both seasons.

Neunzert is from Passau, Germany, and tallied 23 points on 6 goals and 17 assists in 94 games at Princeton over three seasons. Off the ice, Neunzert was a two-time ECAC All-Academic Team honoree with the Tigers. Prior to Princeton, she played four years of club hockey in Sweden. Neunzert represents Sweden during international play and was named captain of the 2015-16 bronze medal World Junior Championship team.

Stewart, who is from Rochester, Minnesota, will join the Gophers from UMD, where she tallied 20 points on 6 goals and 14 assists in 133 games over four seasons. In her second-to-last game with the Bulldogs, Stewart scored both of Minnesota Duluth’s goals in a 2-0 win over Clarkson in the NCAA Regional at Ridder Arena on March 11, 2023. Stewart played her prep hockey at Shattuck St. Mary’s where she won two Tier I national championships in 2016 and 2018.

Morgan, Neunzert and Stewart join six incoming freshmen – Isa Goettl, Josie Hemp, Emma Kreisz, Elly Klepinger, Ava Lindsay and Lauren O’Hara to make up the newest class of Gophers for the 2023-24 season.