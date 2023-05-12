Sponsored By
Men's College BIG 10

Gophers vs. Tommies men's, women's doubleheader coming to Xcel Energy Center on Oct. 13

The Twin Cities rivals will meet for the first time at the home rink of the NHL's Minnesota Wild, with tickets set to go on sale in August.

UMN 1.13.22
St. Thomas forward Brieja Parent (23) chased a loose puck, pursued by Minnesota forward Madison Kaiser (29) during a game between the Tommies and Gophers on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 at Ridder Arena in Minneapolis.
Wesley Dean / Tommies Athletics
Jess Myers
By Jess Myers
Today at 7:01 PM

ST. PAUL – While Friday the 13th is considered unlucky by the superstitious among us, it might be a lucky day in October for the folks who sell college hockey tickets in the Twin Cities. The University of St. Thomas confirmed this week that the Tommies women and men will both host their newest crosstown rivals, the Minnesota Gophers, at Xcel Energy Center on Friday, Oct. 13, in a college hockey doubleheader.

"We are excited to play the Gophers, one of the best programs in all of college hockey," said Tommies men’s hockey coach Rico Blasi, in a statement from the school. "It's also a great opportunity to play in one of the best hockey venues in the country, and we are appreciative of the hospitality from the Xcel Energy Center staff and the Minnesota Wild."

The Tommies women and the Gophers women will be making their first-ever appearances at the NHL arena. The Gophers men last played there in January 2017, in the final game of the now-defunct North Star College Cup. The Tommies men played their second-ever Division I game at the X in October 2021, falling to St. Cloud State.

Men’s Hockey at Xcel Energy Center
The post-game handshake after the St. Thomas men’s hockey game against St. Cloud State at Xcel Energy Center on October 2, 2022, in St. Paul.
Nick Wosika / University of St. Thomas

The women’s game will face off at 4 p.m., with the men’s game slated for 7:30 p.m. The women’s game will be a WCHA contest, while the men are non-conference opponents. It will be the first-ever “real” men’s game between the Gophers and Tommies at the D-I level. They played an exhibition game in early January 2022 at Doug Woog Arena in South St. Paul, with the Gophers prevailing 5-2.

As conference foes, the Gophers and Tommies women’s team play four times per year. Counting playoff meetings, the Gophers are 12-0 all-time versus the Tommies. With a widely-renowned recruiting class headed to campus in the fall, many are expecting coach Joel Johnson’s St. Thomas team to take a step forward next season.

"We are very excited to play in a premier venue like the Xcel Energy Center," Johnson said, in a statement from the school. "The opportunity to have this matchup in downtown St. Paul, in the 'State of Hockey,' against a storied program like the University of Minnesota is something we know will grow the game and generate a great atmosphere. It will be an exciting experience, not only for our players and fans, but for anyone who loves college hockey."

Tickets for the games go on sale to the public on Aug. 22 at 10 a.m. Season ticket holders for the Tommies and Gophers will have earlier access to tickets, on Aug. 14.

Jess Myers
By Jess Myers
Jess Myers covers college hockey, as well as outdoors, general sports and travel, for The Rink Live and the Forum Communications family of publications. He came to FCC in 2018 after three decades of covering sports as a freelancer for a variety of publications, while working full time in politics and media relations. A native of Warroad, Minn. (the real Hockeytown USA), Myers has a degree in journalism/communications from the University of Minnesota Duluth. He lives in the Twin Cities. Contact Jess via email at jrmyers@forumcomm.com, or find him on Twitter via @JessRMyers. English speaker.
