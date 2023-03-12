Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Men's College BIG 10

Gophers storm into Big Ten title game, rallying past Spartans after a long layoff

It had been two weeks since they had played a game, but after a bit of a slow start, the Minnesota Gophers found their legs and found their way back to the conference tourney title game.

college men play ice hockey
Minnesota forward Bryce Brodzinski (22) shoots the puck on goal against Michigan State defenseman Matt Basgall (9) during the Big Ten semifinal at 3M Arena at Mariucci on Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Minneapolis.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Jess Myers
By Jess Myers
March 11, 2023 10:06 PM

MINNEAPOLIS – While their opponents were facing a “win or go home” scenario with their season on the line, the Minnesota Gophers decided “win and stay home” was a better idea.

Trailing early after a two-week layoff, the Gophers got their legs and their offense cranking to blast past Michigan State 5-1 in the semifinal round of the Big Ten tournament, and return to the conference title game.

The Gophers, who won the regular season title, will face Michigan for the Big Ten tournament crown on Saturday, March 18 at 7 p.m. CT.

As the snow fell outside, the Spartans took an early lead only to see Minnesota (26-8-1) storm back on goals by Jaxon Nelson, John Mittelstad Aaron Huglen and a pair by Logan Cooley, coupled with a 29-save night from goaltender Justen Close.

They will play for the conference tournament title for the third consecutive year, having beaten Wisconsin in 2021. Next week’s title game will be a rematch of the 2022 contest, won by Michigan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Michigan State (18-18-2) got an early goal from Jeremy Davidson, but saw their advantage sli[ away, despite out-shooting Minnesota for much of the night. They entered the contest ranked 16th in the PairWise, meaning their season is likely over as a result of the loss. MSU goalie Dylan St. Cyr had 19 saves.

While the Gophers did not exactly look sleepy at the start, the fact that they had gone two weeks without a game meant the Spartans’ legs were fresher and an early penalty by Logan Cooley opened the door for the visitors. Davidson got MSU on the board first, scoring his 10th goal with a high shot after a cross-ice pass from Miroslav Mucha.

college men play ice hockey
1/6: Minnesota defenseman Ryan Chesley (71) dives for the puck against Michigan State defenseman Nash Nienhuis (4) during the Big Ten semifinal at 3M Arena at Mariucci on Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Minneapolis.
college men play ice hockey
2/6: Minnesota forward Jaxon Nelson (24) shoots the puck on goal against Michigan State goaltender Dylan St. Cyr (37) during the Big Ten semifinal at 3M Arena at Mariucci on Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Minneapolis. Nelson scored a goal on the play.
college men play ice hockey
3/6: Minnesota forward Jaxon Nelson (24) celebrates with the bench after scoring a goal against Michigan State during the Big Ten semifinal at 3M Arena at Mariucci on Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Minneapolis.
college men play ice hockey
4/6: Minnesota forward Connor Kurth (10) shoots the puck on goal against Michigan State goaltender Dylan St. Cyr (37) during the Big Ten semifinal at 3M Arena at Mariucci on Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Minneapolis.
college men play ice hockey
5/6: Minnesota forward Logan Cooley (92) skates against Michigan State defenseman David Gucciardi (7) during the Big Ten semifinal at 3M Arena at Mariucci on Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Minneapolis.
college men play ice hockey
6/6: Minnesota players celebrate after Minnesota forward John Mittelstadt (19) scored a goal against Michigan State during the Big Ten semifinal at 3M Arena at Mariucci on Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Minneapolis.

But if the Gophers needed a few minutes to find their legs, the style of play that spurred their second consecutive conference title came around by the midway point of the period. On their first power play, Nelson needed to do little more than tap the puck into a yawning net after Matthew Knies set him up perfectly.

Before the period was done, the home team took the lead on a Mittelstadt redirect after a feed from defenseman Ryan Chesley, who was back in the lineup after missing the team’s previous four games with a hand injury.

Huglen gave the Gophers a little cushion early in the second period, popping in the rebound after St. Cyr had stopped an initial shot by Cal Thomas.

And then, acting on the theory that the best players make their own luck, the Gophers got a fortunate bounce when Cooley’s long shot went wide of the net, hit the glass behind the Spartans net, and rebounded off St. Cyr’s back and into the net, giving the Gophers a three-goal lead.

Cooley added an empty net goal with 4:01 to play to finish it.

Michigan State was the only team in the conference without a win or a tie versus the Gophers this season. Minnesota won the season series 5-0-0.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE MINNESOTA GOPHERS COVERAGE:
college women play ice hockey
WCHA
Gophers get revenge, deny Bulldogs a home berth at NCAA Frozen Four in Duluth
A year after losing to UMD in a regional final at Ridder Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota beat the Bulldogs 3-0 to book a trip to Amsoil Arena next week.
March 11, 2023 08:38 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
college women play ice hockey
WCHA
Destination Duluth for Gophers after they blank UMD and earn a Frozen Four trip
Skylar Vetter's 30 saves, coupled with an exemplary afternoon by defenseman Madeline Wethington, have Minnesota headed north to the Frozen Four for the first time since 2019.
March 11, 2023 06:16 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
people speak at press conference
WCHA
Bulldogs, Gophers ready to battle for coveted Frozen Four spot at Amsoil Arena in Duluth
Only one maroon and gold team from the State of Hockey can play next week at Amsoil Arena. Will it be the Gophers, or hometown Bulldogs?
March 10, 2023 02:15 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
Michigan State vs Minnesota
BIG 10
Big Ten Notebook: Gophers' regular season dominance of Michigan State means little come playoff time
The Spartans were 0-4 vs. Minnesota in the regular season, but coming off the high of their first playoff series win, they are optimistic that a 60-minute effort in the playoffs could work.
March 09, 2023 07:33 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
NHL: Calgary Flames at Minnesota Wild
NHL
Wild star Kirill Kaprizov to miss 3-4 weeks, former Gopher Sammy Walker called up
Kaprizov's timetable could mean he'll be sidelined for the remainder of the regular season. The Wild play their final regular-season game April 13.
March 09, 2023 05:08 PM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Gophers vs Penn State_1480.jpg
BIG 10
Gophers dominate Big Ten award finalists
Brock Faber and Bob Motzko both have a chance to repeat as Big Ten award winners in 2023, after at least one Gopher was named a finalist for all five of the conference's year-end awards.
March 08, 2023 12:59 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
2023010818-03-591841.jpg
Inside TRL
Gophers' stars Logan Cooley, Taylor Heise honored with national awards for February
In leading the Gophers to the top of their respective conferences, the men's top rookie and the women's top veteran were recognized by the Hockey Commissioners Association this week.
March 07, 2023 08:11 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
SCSU vs UMD_0574.jpg
Inside TRL
Weekend Rewind: The playoffs are upon us
Huskies vs. Bulldogs and Fighting Hawks vs. Mavericks are both set for rematches in the playoffs. Gophers women win WCHA Final Faceoff.
March 06, 2023 06:56 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
220210_wis_vs_min_0841.JPG
BIG 10
Tony Granato and staff fired after seven seasons at Wisconsin
A 2021 Big Ten title and a Hobey Baker Award win were the highlights of the seven seasons Wisconsin alumnus Tony Granato spent behind the Badgers bench.
March 06, 2023 03:26 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
JRW_2155.jpg
WCHA
Buckeyes, Gophers grab top two seeds in NCAA women's tourney
Minnesota will host a regional and may get a rematch of its 2022 meeting with in-state rival Minnesota Duluth at Ridder Arena next weekend.
March 05, 2023 12:23 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Bulldogs watch NCAA selection show
WCHA
Bulldogs' road back to NCAA title game, Frozen Four in Duluth is a familiar one
Minnesota Duluth will open the NCAA tournament against Clarkson in the first round in Minneapolis on Thursday, with Minnesota once again waiting in the NCAA regional final on Saturday at Ridder Arena.
March 05, 2023 12:02 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
Minnesota Duluth plays Minnesota in NCAA Division I Regional Final for a trip to Frozen Four
WCHA
NCAA women's hockey bracketology: Are the Bulldogs and Gophers destined for a regional rematch?
The final prediction of the 2023 NCAA tournament bracket prior to the NCAA section show at 11 a.m. Sunday.
March 04, 2023 05:55 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens

Extra Pucks

On the other side of the Big Ten tournament bracket, second seed Michigan did what it does best, namely score lots of goals, beating third seed Ohio State 7-3 on Saturday night at Yost Ice Arena in Ann Arbor.

Despite the loss, the Buckeyes are in good shape in the PairWise and can expect a NCAA tournament invite when the 16-team field is announced on Sunday, March 19. It will be Ohio State’s first trip to the tournament since 2019.

The Gophers got some good news on the illness and injury front, Chesley and forward Garrett Pinoniemi both returned to the lineup. And Gophers captain Brock Faber played after being isolated from the team all of last week while fighting a flu bug. Defenseman Jackson LaCombe, who is recovering from a lower body injury, practiced last week but did not play versus the Spartans.

This story will be updated.

Jess Myers
By Jess Myers
Jess Myers covers college hockey, as well as outdoors, general sports and travel, for The Rink Live and the Forum Communications family of publications. He came to FCC in 2018 after three decades of covering sports as a freelancer for a variety of publications, while working full time in politics and media relations. A native of Warroad, Minn. (the real Hockeytown USA), Myers has a degree in journalism/communications from the University of Minnesota Duluth. He lives in the Twin Cities. Contact Jess via email at jrmyers@forumcomm.com, or find him on Twitter via @JessRMyers. English speaker.
What to read next
Wisconsin Men's Hockey
BIG 10
Tony Granato says goodbye to a Wisconsin program still trying to recapture the magic of the '80s
Originally from suburban Chicago, Tony Granato played for the Badgers at a time when sellouts were automatic and they were the hottest commodity in Wisconsin. On Monday, he was fired as head coach.
March 07, 2023 04:08 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
2022 Frozen Four Semifinal - Michigan vs. Denver
BIG 10
While Gophers rest, B1G playoffs get underway with at least one elimination series
Notre Dame's dramatic overtime win at Michigan in the regular season's final game means the Irish are at home for round one, which could be critical as they fight to get off the NCAA tourney bubble.
March 02, 2023 10:21 AM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
IMG_5532.jpg
BIG 10
Irish defenseman and two Gophers honored with Big Ten weekly awards
The secondary was primary in the final weekend of the regular season as the Big Ten honored a goalie and two defensemen with its weekly three stars.
February 28, 2023 04:15 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
2023022420-18-010113.jpg
BIG 10
Wisconsin's last-day upset helps Ohio State clinch home ice for B1G tournament opening round
When the dust cleared, Michigan, Ohio State and Notre Dame will be the first round hosts as the 2023 Big Ten tournament gets underway with a trio of best-of-three series next weekend.
February 26, 2023 11:49 AM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT