Gophers storm into Big Ten title game, rallying past Spartans after a long layoff

MINNEAPOLIS – While their opponents were facing a “win or go home” scenario with their season on the line, the Minnesota Gophers decided “win and stay home” was a better idea.

Trailing early after a two-week layoff, the Gophers got their legs and their offense cranking to blast past Michigan State 5-1 in the semifinal round of the Big Ten tournament, and return to the conference title game.

The Gophers, who won the regular season title, will face Michigan for the Big Ten tournament crown on Saturday, March 18 at 7 p.m. CT.

As the snow fell outside, the Spartans took an early lead only to see Minnesota (26-8-1) storm back on goals by Jaxon Nelson, John Mittelstad Aaron Huglen and a pair by Logan Cooley, coupled with a 29-save night from goaltender Justen Close.

They will play for the conference tournament title for the third consecutive year, having beaten Wisconsin in 2021. Next week’s title game will be a rematch of the 2022 contest, won by Michigan.

Michigan State (18-18-2) got an early goal from Jeremy Davidson, but saw their advantage sli[ away, despite out-shooting Minnesota for much of the night. They entered the contest ranked 16th in the PairWise, meaning their season is likely over as a result of the loss. MSU goalie Dylan St. Cyr had 19 saves.

While the Gophers did not exactly look sleepy at the start, the fact that they had gone two weeks without a game meant the Spartans’ legs were fresher and an early penalty by Logan Cooley opened the door for the visitors. Davidson got MSU on the board first, scoring his 10th goal with a high shot after a cross-ice pass from Miroslav Mucha.

But if the Gophers needed a few minutes to find their legs, the style of play that spurred their second consecutive conference title came around by the midway point of the period. On their first power play, Nelson needed to do little more than tap the puck into a yawning net after Matthew Knies set him up perfectly.

Before the period was done, the home team took the lead on a Mittelstadt redirect after a feed from defenseman Ryan Chesley, who was back in the lineup after missing the team’s previous four games with a hand injury.

Huglen gave the Gophers a little cushion early in the second period, popping in the rebound after St. Cyr had stopped an initial shot by Cal Thomas.

And then, acting on the theory that the best players make their own luck, the Gophers got a fortunate bounce when Cooley’s long shot went wide of the net, hit the glass behind the Spartans net, and rebounded off St. Cyr’s back and into the net, giving the Gophers a three-goal lead.

Cooley added an empty net goal with 4:01 to play to finish it.

Michigan State was the only team in the conference without a win or a tie versus the Gophers this season. Minnesota won the season series 5-0-0.

Extra Pucks

On the other side of the Big Ten tournament bracket, second seed Michigan did what it does best, namely score lots of goals, beating third seed Ohio State 7-3 on Saturday night at Yost Ice Arena in Ann Arbor.

Despite the loss, the Buckeyes are in good shape in the PairWise and can expect a NCAA tournament invite when the 16-team field is announced on Sunday, March 19. It will be Ohio State’s first trip to the tournament since 2019.

The Gophers got some good news on the illness and injury front, Chesley and forward Garrett Pinoniemi both returned to the lineup. And Gophers captain Brock Faber played after being isolated from the team all of last week while fighting a flu bug. Defenseman Jackson LaCombe, who is recovering from a lower body injury, practiced last week but did not play versus the Spartans.

