Gophers stars Matthew Knies, Brock Faber, coach Bob Motzko win Big Ten season awards

MINNEAPOLIS – In a week when the Oscars are on the minds of so many, something out of a far-fetched Hollywood has come to the hockey rinks of the Midwest. Imagine trying to pitch this scenario to studio executives: a raw, talented, determined Slovakian-American kid from the Arizona desert comes to the State of Hockey and leads his team to multiple championships.

That silver screen-quality story will have one more scene on the ice of 3M Arena at Mariucci on Saturday, when Minnesota Gophers sophomore forward Matthew Knies plays what could be his final home game in Minneapolis. On Tuesday, Knies – who many expect will sign with the NHL’s Toronto Maple Leafs when this college season ends – was given one of the top honors in college hockey, picked by voters as the player of the year in the Big Ten.

"Matthew is just a complete player with size and strength and talent," Gophers coach Bob Motzko said of Knies, who leads the nation with seven game-winning goals. "He play big in big moments, wants the puck in big moments, and he's all about the team. That's what makes a player like this special. He's team win first, and everything else second."

Minnesota captain Brock Faber sent a puck toward the Notre Dame net in the first period of a game between the Gophers and Irish on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 3M Arena at Mariucci in Minneapolis. Bjorn Franke / Gopher Sports

In all, the Gophers grabbed three of the conference’s five major awards. Team captain Brock Faber repeated as the Big Ten defensive player of the year, while Motzko was named the conference’s coach of the year for the second year in a row, and for the third time in his five years as Minnesota’s head coach.

It is the second consecutive year that a Gopher has been named the Big Ten’s top player, with Ben Meyers winning the award in 2022. Faber becomes the second player in Big Ten hockey history, and the second Gopher, to win the defensive award in back-to-back years, after Mike Reilly did so in the 2013-14 and 2014-15 seasons.

"He's having his best offensive year to boot, and he's just 20 years old," Motzko said of Faber, who has 23 points this season. "He's a world-class defender, he's a world-class athlete, he's tough as nails and kind of anchors our mentality."

Notre Dame senior Ryan Bischel – who hails from Medina, Minn., and was a prep standout at Benilde-St. Margaret’s – was voted goaltender of the year. Michigan rookie Adam Fantilli, who is projected by many to be a top five pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, was named the conference’s freshman of the year.

Michigan freshman forward Adam Fantilli looked for a pass during a 7-3 victory over Penn State at Yost Ice Arena on Friday, January 27, 2023 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Daryl Marshke / UM Photography

Fantilli joined the Gophers’ dynamic rookie duo, Logan Cooley and Jimmy Snuggerud, as the forwards on the all-freshman team, alongside Gophers defenseman Luke Mittelstadt and Michigan defenseman Seamus Casey. There was no goalie honored on the all-freshman team.

Fantilli, Knies and Cooley were the first team forwards, along with Faber and Michigan’s Luke Hughes on defense and Bischel in goal. Gophers forward Snuggerud, defenseman Jackson LaCombe and goalie Justen Close made the Big Ten’s second team, along with Michigan forward Mackie Samoskevich, Ohio State forward Jake Wise and Buckeyes defenseman Mason Lohrei.

Minnesota defenseman Ryan Johnson (23) looks up ice during a game between the Wisconsin Badgers and the Gophers on February 10, 2023 at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis. Larry Radloff / Special to The Rink Live.

Gophers defenseman Ryan Johnson made the honorable mention list, and was given a Big Ten sportsmanship award.

For Motzko, it is the seventh time in his 18 seasons as a head coach that he has won the award for top coach in his conference. During 13 seasons at St. Cloud State he was named coach of the year twice in both the WCHA and the NCHC. Asked about the most recent honor, he said it is a team award.

"The greatest thing for me is it's a compliment to our entire staff...Garrett Raboin was a big part of this as well. Steve Miller comes here and fits right in. Ben Gordon, (Brennan) Poderzay, Paul Martin, Jeff Winslow, Lee Greseth — our entire staff is just first class and they carry the same message with our group," Motzko said. "Then obviously when you get accolades like this it means you've got good players. I'll keep saying it: I'm a really good coach when I've got really good players. And we've got a lot of really good players."

In the 10th season that the Big Ten – still the only multi-sport conference to do so – has awarded a hockey title, the Gophers won the regular season for the sixth time and are likely to enter the NCAA playoffs as the top overall seed, pending the results of the tournament title game between Minnesota and Michigan on Saturday night.