Men's College | BIG 10
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Logan Cooley starts a scoring parade as Gophers dominate Michigan State

It took only nine ticks of the clock for Minnesota Gophers rookie Logan Cooley to give his team a lead, and that was just the beginning of their dominance of the Spartans on Friday.

Michigan State vs Minnesota
Minnesota forward Jimmy Snuggerud (81) heard the roar of the student second after scoring versus Michigan State in a game between the Gophers and Spartans on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023 at 3M Arena at Mariucci in Minneapolis.
Eric Miller / Gopher Sports
Jess Myers
Jess Myers
January 27, 2023 10:29 PM
MINNEAPOLIS — Hockey teams on all levels like to play with a lead. Thanks to one of their red-hot rookies, the Minnesota Gophers did that for nearly a full 60 minutes on Friday.

Logan Cooley’s goal just nine seconds after the opening faceoff set the tone as the Gophers seemed in control right from the final strains of the National Anthem, beating Michigan State 8-0 for their 12th consecutive win over the Spartans, dating back three years.

"After four overtime games in the past five games, I didn't mind that. A little less stress," Gophers coach Bob Motzko said. "Everybody was going tonight offensively, but it starts right off the bat with a great pass by (Brock) Faber to Cooley."

Faber, the team captain, had a trio of assists for the Gophers (19-7-1 overall, 13-3-1) who needed no overtime hockey in this one. Justen Close backstopped his 16th win of the season with 21 saves.

For the Spartans (13-12-2, 7-8-2), goalie Dylan St. Cyr had 16 saves in the first 40 minutes before he was replaced by Pierce Charleson for the final period.

Spartans first year head coach Adam Nightingale, who coached Cooley and Jimmy Snuggerud last season with the USA Hockey National Development Team, said his team initially rebounded from Minnesota's quick start.

"After that we played pretty good, but obviously the game got away from us there, and we've got to be better tomorrow," Nightingale said. "The easy thing to do is feel sorry for yourself and point fingers. The reality is we've got a chance tomorrow and we've got to look in the mirror."

Michigan State vs Minnesota
Sandwiched by teammates Ryan Johnson (left) and Jimmy Snuggerud (right), Minnesota forward Logan Cooley was congratulated after scoring versus Michigan State just nine seconds into a game between the Gophers and Spartans on Friday, January 27, 2023 at 3M Arena at Mariucci in Minneapolis.
Eric Miller / Gopher Sports

It was a showcase of the Gophers’ high-powered top line, as Cooley, Jimmy Snuggerud and Matthew Knies all had goals before the second intermission, when the Gophers led 5-0. Charleson would fare not much better than the Spartans starter, as Jackson LaCombe scored on a power play and Aaron Huglen got his second goal in as many games, opening up a seven-goal lead.

"It's exciting when the student section is rocking and the building is rocking," said defenseman Mike Koster, who had a goal and two assists. "We kind of fed off the momentum and I think we did it the right way the whole night."

For Close, it was his fifth shutout of the season, and his second versus Michigan State. He blanked the Spartans with 25 saves in a 5-0 win on Dec. 2 in East Lansing, Mich. It was the Gophers’ most lopsided win of the season, eclipsing a 7-1 defeat of Wisconsin in December.

Charleson faced a dozen Gophers shots in the final period, finishing with nine saves.

READ MORE MINNESOTA GOPHERS COVERAGE:
OliviaKing2.jpg
WCHA
Gophers goaltender Olivia King unsure about what her hockey future might look like
Olivia King has been scratched from the lineup. She’s played forward. She’s been the No. 3 goalie. Whatever the role, King has accepted it and has prepared herself to help her team.
January 27, 2023 07:03 PM
 · 
By  Jeremy Millsop
2023010818-04-031865.jpg
BIG 10
Fewer turnovers, fewer extra sessions sought as Michigan State comes to visit Gophers
Four of the Minnesota Gophers' last five games have required overtime to settle, and while the fans and the players find 3-on-3 hockey to be vastly entertaining, their coach has seen enough.
January 26, 2023 03:37 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
2023010719-21-410172.jpg
BIG 10
Minnesota's Jackson LaCombe earns Big Ten first star recognition while WCHA honors pair
When the Minnesota Gophers need to force overtime lately, they turn to the lanky guy on the blue line with the skills of a defenseman and the instincts of a forward. Also: WCHA honors Heise, Kaiser.
January 25, 2023 09:46 AM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
SCSU vs Denver_0994.jpg
Inside TRL
Weekend Rewind: SCSU sweeps Denver, UMD and UND split, Gophers split with Michigan, All-Decade NCHC picks
The Rink Live reporters discuss the Huskies move to No. 1 in the rankings, Bulldogs and Fighting Hawks staying put, entertaining Big 10 series, recap WCHA action
January 23, 2023 07:15 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
STP-L-jea 8242 GOHOCK-0121
BIG 10
Jacob Truscott's OT goal finally puts away slow-starting Gophers
The Minnesota Gophers rallied twice in their Saturday game with Michigan, but could not find overtime magic for the second night in a row, settling for a split of their weekend Big Ten series.
January 21, 2023 10:27 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
STP-L-jea 1529 GOHOCK-0121
BIG 10
Matthew Knies beats the clock, OT shot lifts Gophers over Michigan
A power-play goal in the final seconds of overtime was the difference-maker as the Minnesota Gophers came from behind for a critical Big Ten win over Michigan on Friday.
January 20, 2023 10:30 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
012523.S.BP.BSUWHKY Khloe Lund.jpg
WCHA
Hannah Hogenson stops 45, but Bemidji State held scoreless by Minnesota
Bemidji State returned to its hometown rink for the first time since Dec. 3, but a contest back among the comforts of home didn’t fix what has ailed the Beavers.
January 20, 2023 06:51 PM
 · 
By  Christian Babcock
Text that reads "The Rink Live Podcast" on a light blue background
Inside TRL
Big 10 Network hockey analyst Fred Pletsch previews Michigan at Minnesota, breaks down the conference race
The former CCHA and NAHL commissioner also talks about his career in hockey on The Rink Live podcast with Jess Myers and Mick Hatten.
January 19, 2023 07:05 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
AJ5I5169.jpg
BIG 10
With Michigan visiting, Gophers' ongoing rust removal efforts kick into higher gear
The Minnesota Gophers have lost just one of their four games in 2023, but their coach says they are still feeling the effects of nearly a month off. They face a Michigan team that senses desperation.
January 19, 2023 04:13 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
gallery_image (1).jpg
WCHA
Rinkytown blog: Gophers offensive leaders not paying much attention to women's team scoring race
Also: men's team members nominated for several individual awards, Tommies new home provides potential WCHA tournament options and that football team in purple breaks Bob Motzko's heart, again.
January 19, 2023 03:17 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
01142023_HKY_Minnesota_0667.jpg
BIG 10
Big Ten honors Gophers senior following a stellar performance at Notre Dame
Justen Close was busy turning aside 38 Notre Dame shots -- including a trio of breakaways -- in recording the seventh shutout of his career. He was recognized by the conference for his efforts.
January 17, 2023 09:00 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
011523 S GFH UNDMHKY0356.jpg
Inside TRL
Weekend Rewind: North Dakota and UMD to face off after tough series, SCSU manages split, Gophers defense stands tall
The Rink Live reporters discuss the Fighting Hawks and Bulldogs getting swept at home, the Gophers earning four points at Notre Dame. Also, a recap of WCHA action and the U-18 women's world championship.
January 16, 2023 07:31 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten

No practice, still a perfect start

Michigan State actually won the opening faceoff of the game, but Spartans center Karsen Dorwart pushed the puck forward, rather than pulling it back. It slid to the Gophers blue line where defenseman Ryan Johnson took control and got the puck to Faber. From there, Faber — who claimed they hadn't practiced the play — knew what to do.

"Not once, we didn't even talk about it," Faber said when asked if he and Cooley had worked on a lightning-like start to games. "You feel like the quarterback ... and you always look for the center first, if he's open."

Faber looked, and Cooley was indeed open, splitting the Spartans defenders and headed at full speed for the offensive blue line. Faber's pass was on target, and Cooley was in alone on St. Cyr before most fans had even sat down.

"Luckily he was open, and obviously he doesn't miss that breakaway much," Faber said. "No drawing board for that one."

Extra pucks

Healthy scratches for the Gophers on Friday included defenseman Matt Staudacher and Carl Fish, along with forwards Charlie Strobel and John Mittelstadt. Defenseman Luke Mittlestadt returned to the lineup after missing the previous two games due to an injury suffered in a 3-0 win at Notre Dame on January 14.

The penalties called on both teams in the second period were the first whistled in a game between the Gophers and Spartans this season. The teams played two penalty-free games at Michigan State in early December.

The Gophers and Spartans conclude their two-game Big Ten series and their season series with a 4 p.m. CT first faceoff at 3M Arena at Mariucci on Saturday afternoon.

Michigan State vs Minnesota
Minnesota goalie Justen Close fought off a Michigan State shot in the first period of a game between the Gophers and Spartans on Friday, January 27, 2023 at 3M Arena at Mariucci in Minneapolis.
Eric Miller / Gopher Sports

Minnesota 8, Michigan State 0

Minnesota 2-3-3—8

Michigan State 0-0-0—0

First period — 1. MN, Logan Cooley 13 (Brock Faber, Ryan Johnson), 0:09. 2. MN, Jimmy Snuggerud 14 (Johnson, Faber), 16:47. Penalties — None.

Second period — 3. MN, Connor Kurth 5 (Mike Koster, Faber), 7:36. 4. MN, Matthew Knies 15 (Snuggerud, Cooley), 15:48. 5. MN, Mike Koster 2 (unassisted), 17:26. Penalties — Nash Nienhuis, MS (slashing), 12:03; Cooley, MN (interference), 13:02.

Third period — 6. MN, Jackson LaCombe 7 (Snuggerud, Cooley), 3:09. MN, Aaron Huglen 4 (Rhett Pitlick), 4:26. 8. MN, Garrett Pinoniemi 1 (Koster, Brody Lamb), 16:52, (PP). Penalties — Christian Krygier, MS (tripping), 3:03; Colin Schmidt, MN (slashing), 4:50; Miroslav Mucha, MS (interference), 6:10. Tiernan Shoudy, MS (hooking), 16:18; Koster, MN (roughing), 19:33; Tanner Kelly, MS (roughing), 19:33.

Shots on goal — MN 9-12-12—33; MS 7-8-6—21. Goalies — Justen Close, MN (21 shots-21 saves); Dylan St. Cyr, MS (21-16); Pierce Charleson, MS (12-9). Power plays — MN 2-of-4, MS 0-of-2. Referees — Tony DellaFranco, Tony Czech. Linesmen — Johnathan Morrison, Chad Roethlisberger. Att. — 10,220.

